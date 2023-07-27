PF Maximizer MT5

Introduction



The PF Maximizer is a game-changing non-repainting technical tool engineered to help traders distinguish genuine trend signals from erratic market fluctuations. By employing sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge data analysis, this indicator efficiently filters out unwanted noise, empowering traders to identify the precise starting and ending points of substantial market moves.



Signal





Potential buy signal is generated when moving average is going up and the blue line cross above the red line, exit when sell signal appearPotential sell signal is generated when moving average is going down and the blue line cross below the red line, exit when buy signal appear