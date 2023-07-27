PF Maximizer MT5

5
Introduction

The PF Maximizer is a game-changing non-repainting technical tool engineered to help traders distinguish genuine trend signals from erratic market fluctuations. By employing sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge data analysis, this indicator efficiently filters out unwanted noise, empowering traders to identify the precise starting and ending points of substantial market moves.

Signal

Potential buy signal is generated when moving average is going up and the blue line cross above the red line, exit when sell signal appear

Potential sell signal is generated when moving average is going down and the blue line cross below the red line, exit when buy signal appear

    Reviews 10
    Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
    2407
    Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 19:07 
     

    👍

    soeuseidoni10
    74
    soeuseidoni10 2024.09.23 12:17 
     

    Muito obrigado, melhor indicador que já usei muito assertivo para todos os ativos, parabéns.

    BlackArmor
    438
    BlackArmor 2024.05.08 10:05 
     

    Thank you Nguyen for providing this indicator, you have done an excellent job on this one. It is Not repainting and is accurate. Highly recommended.

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    Filter:
    javaai
    559
    javaai 2025.03.31 15:23 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    RKE
    705
    RKE 2025.01.12 08:47 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
    2407
    Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 19:07 
     

    👍

    soeuseidoni10
    74
    soeuseidoni10 2024.09.23 12:17 
     

    Muito obrigado, melhor indicador que já usei muito assertivo para todos os ativos, parabéns.

    BlackArmor
    438
    BlackArmor 2024.05.08 10:05 
     

    Thank you Nguyen for providing this indicator, you have done an excellent job on this one. It is Not repainting and is accurate. Highly recommended.

    ala Turkmani
    247
    ala Turkmani 2024.03.26 03:24 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Shekhar
    92
    Shekhar 2024.02.19 18:01 
     

    This is amazing. Thanks

    fdepina
    175
    fdepina 2023.11.27 01:46 
     

    Fantastic! Master, I use a coloring rule for candles, would it be possible to include the option of not changing the color of the candles? One more question: what is the type of moving average (in red) that is plotted on the chart, which accompanies the indicator? Thanks for the excellent work!

    The Ai Trader
    51
    The Ai Trader 2023.11.22 13:09 
     

    What a wonderful indicator, Best entries and exits with ICT, would have been really nice to have an alert added, is it possible? 👌👌👌👌👌

    Nguyen Thanh Cong
    64046
    Reply from developer Nguyen Thanh Cong 2023.11.26 13:17
    Thanks for your review, alert has been added as per your request
    KingdomCome
    578
    KingdomCome 2023.08.22 00:22 
     

    Very good indicator, Thanks

    Nguyen Thanh Cong
    64046
    Reply from developer Nguyen Thanh Cong 2023.08.22 03:21
    Thanks for your kind review
    Reply to review