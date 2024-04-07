Grid Master MT5

5


Introducing Grid Master MT5, your ultimate trading utility designed to revolutionize the management of single or multiple orders with unparalleled ease and effectiveness.

Features:

  1. Clean and user friendly UI: With the benefits of fellow traders in mind, the graphical interface is beautifully designed to allow maximum clarity and effectiveness for managing trades

  2. Efficient Bulk Order Handling: Say good bye to having to close/set take profit/set stoploss of every order in a grid one by one because Grid Master will allow you to perform such actions with the comfort of only one or two clicks

  3. Hidden trade levels: Take profit and stop loss used by Grid Master is hidden so no one, even not your broker knows where you put your stop loss

  4. High reliability: Grid Master is designed to survive program and terminal restart so you never have to worry losing trade settings 

  5. Economic calendar and news protection: An advanced economic calendar is integrated with Grid Master and can be used toghether with news protection mechanism to protect traders against sharp moves caused by news events


Specification:

  1. Magic Number: Grid Master will manage trades that has this magic number, if set to 0 it will manage all trades

  2. Starting lot size: The starting lot in the trade panel

  3. Stop loss in points: Stop loss in points for first opened position (both manual and pending orders supported)

  4. Take profit in points: Take profit in points for first opened position (both manual and pending orders supported)

  5. Lot size multiplier: The next lot size in grid, press the Auto button in trade panel to calculate

  6. Order max deviation: Maximum deviation allowed for trade operations

  7. Include swap fee in pnl calculation: Add swap fees to the values of profit and loss

  8. Enable async mode: Allow executing trades in parallel which results in faster execution 

  9. Enable trade confirmation: Require confirmation before trade execution

  10. Enable push notifications: Send trade event notifications to mobile phone through the MT5 mobile app



Whether you're a seasoned trader managing a diverse portfolio or a novice investor exploring the world of trading, Grid Master MT5 empowers you to navigate the markets with confidence and efficiency. Experience the ultimate trading utility and elevate your trading journey with Grid Master MT5 today.






Reviews 1
Tomas84
65
Tomas84 2025.09.24 14:31 
 

Hey, der EA funktioniert wirklich gut. Genau das, was ich lange gesucht habe!

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Tomas84
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Tomas84 2025.09.24 14:31 
 

Hey, der EA funktioniert wirklich gut. Genau das, was ich lange gesucht habe!

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