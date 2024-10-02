Pip Melody

Introducing Pip Melody, the Forex expert advisor that captures the rhythmic ebb and flow of the market with the finesse of a seasoned trader. Just as a composer crafts melodies, Pip Melody identifies and seizes market waves, transforming them into profitable trading opportunities. This expert advisor analyzes market trends and patterns, recognizing the harmonic cycles that others miss, and executes trades with precision and grace. 
OPENING SALE! Only 5 copy left at 66$, price will be increased by 33$ for every 5 copies sold


With Pip Melody, your trading strategy will resonate with the natural rhythms of the market, creating a symphony of success. Whether you’re a novice trader or an experienced investor, Pip Melody offers a seamless and intuitive experience, ensuring that every trade is a harmonious blend of skill and opportunity. Let Pip Melody be the maestro of your Forex portfolio, orchestrating gains and optimizing performance with each market wave it captures.

Monitoring: Pip Melody Turbo

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit : $1000 per 0.01 lot per pair (TURBO)
                                 $500 per 0.01 lot per pair (STABLE)
  • Account type: Hedge
  • Brokers : Low spread and commission is recommended
Specifications:
  • Install on M5 chart of EURUSD
  • Works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD
  • Use TURBO mode for maximum profit or STABLE mode for safety
  • Customizable economic calendar and news filter
  • Supports trailing take profit
  • Supports grid virtualization
  • TP, SL and Trailing use smart level that adapts to market volatililty instead of fixed values
  • Very easy to install
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7




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