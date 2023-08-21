SuperBands
- Indicators
- Nguyen Thanh Cong
- Version: 1.0
Introduction
The SuperBands Indicator is a sophisticated technical analysis tool designed to provide traders with a clear visual representation of price movements within well-defined bands. This indicator is specifically engineered to filter out minor price fluctuations and market noise, offering traders a more accurate and reliable view of price trends and potential reversal points.
Signal
Buy when price breaks below the "Extremely oversold" band (darker red color) and then closes above it
Sell when price breaks above the "Extremely overbought" band (darker green color) and then closes below it
This is such an amazing tool for scalping XauUsd on short timeframe, i scalp on 1 min and even on 5 min. My favourite tool now, thank you!