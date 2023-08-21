SuperBands

Introduction

The

Indicator is a sophisticated technical analysis tool designed to provide traders with a clear visual representation of price movements within well-defined bands. This indicator is specifically engineered to filter out minor price fluctuations and market noise, offering traders a more accurate and reliable view of price trends and potential reversal points.

Signal

Buy when price breaks below the "Extremely oversold" band (darker red color) and then closes above it

Sell when price breaks above the "Extremely overbought" band (darker green color) and then closes below it



