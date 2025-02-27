Buy and Sell Power

4.33

Simple Indicator that shows the Buy and Sell volume in percent.

The Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 5 calculates and displays estimated buy/sell volume percentages over a user-defined period (default: 14 bars) using tick volume data. It overlays text labels on the chart showing Buy % (with "Up" if >51%), Sell % (with "Dn" if >51%), and a trend signal based on thresholds: Neutral (<55%), Trend: Buy/Sell (55%+), Trend: Strong Buy/Sell (62%+), Trend Max UP/Down (65%+), or Trend change soon (70%+ on either side). Customizable options include refresh rate, font size, positions, and colors for real-time momentum visualization.


Settings:

  • Font size for percentage labels
  • Horizontal offset from right edge (pixels)
  • Vertical offset for Signal label from bottom (pixels)
  • Vertical offset for Buy label from bottom (pixels)
  • Vertical offset for Sell label from bottom (pixels)
  • Color for Buy label
  • Color for Sell label
  • Color for Strong Buy signal
  • Color for Buy signal
  • Color for Strong Sell signal
  • Color for Sell signal
  • Color for Neutral signal
  • Default to every tick




Reviews 4
Benjamin Afedzie
3092
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 21:13 
 

best indicator

traderspeed
393
traderspeed 2025.04.15 19:46 
 

ótimo indicador, obrigado por deixa-lo gratuito.

Recommended products
TimeFrameLow milliseconds
Israel Goncalves Moraes De Souza
Indicators
O indicador mostra o preço ou volume em milissegundos, ótimo para identificar padrões de entrada por agressão de preço ou volume e escalpelamento rápido. Características Período de tempo do WPR em milissegundos Oscilador de agressão de preço Tela personalizável O indicador pode indicar movimentos de entrada, como: Cruzamento da linha 0.0 Identificando padrões de onda A velocidade de exibição do gráfico dependerá do seu hardware, quanto menores os milissegundos, mais serão necessários do hardwar
FREE
The Sandman
Maxwell Brighton Onyango
Experts
The Sandman EA — MT5 Scalping Robot for Calm Precision in Chaos “Others have seen what is and asked why. We have seen what could be and asked why not.” Introducing The Sandman — a high-precision, no-nonsense MT5 scalping robot designed to bring calm and control to your trading experience. Overview The market is chaotic and unpredictable — even experienced traders face losses. The Sandman was built to free you from emotional trading. It acts boldly and logically using a proven, fully automated
FREE
Candle Timer Simple
Jithin Sajan Sajan
5 (1)
Indicators
SETTINGS Make sure to select Chart shift option in the chart.   (Right click in the chart ---> Properties (dialog box) ----> Select Chart Shift) Kindly rate and comment about the product for upgradation & Support When using candlestick timers, keep in mind that the timing of candlestick patterns can play a crucial role in your trading strategy. For instance, different timeframes (such as 1-minute, 5-minute, hourly, ) can provide varying insights into price movements and trends. Make sure to i
FREE
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC — Smart Volume Visualization for Precise Trading Decisions For MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145517 Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides traders with accurate visualization of market volume activity. It highlights the Point of Control (POC) automatically and helps detect hidden support and resistance levels created by high-volume trading areas. This tool is designed for traders who want t
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicators
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Reversal Oscillator
Rafael Grecco
Indicators
Reversal Oscillator — Advanced Momentum Shift Detector Reversal Oscillator is a free indicator designed to highlight price zones that are statistically outside their normal movement patterns, helping traders anticipate potential turning points before they occur. Unlike traditional oscillators that react mainly to overbought/oversold conditions, this indicator applies third derivative analysis (the "acceleration of the acceleration" of price) calculated using two independent methods within a n
FREE
Stackable VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp
FREE
HawkEye Volume Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
HawkEye Volume Indicator MetaTrader 5 The HawkEye Volume Indicator is a powerful oscillator on the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically designed to enhance volume-based market analysis. By using color-coded histogram bars, it helps traders evaluate price strength, direction, and potential reversals with greater accuracy. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  HawkEye Volume Indicator for MT4   | ALL Products By  TradingFinderLab  | Best MT5 Indicator:  Refined Order
FREE
GdeAsset Position
Daniel De Almeida Galvao
Experts
Get it for free!  Modeling for Traders, Capital Management Funds, and MQL5 Developers   Obtain the Algorithm of this Expert by signing up for the Gdeasset Blackbox. Essential tool for Setting Up a Financial Position only for buys or Protecting Capital only for sales. Example: to protect a Long Position in Bitcoin, just keep a fraction of the position with the GdeAsset configured in only sell, then it will accumulate Gains during the drop of Bitcoin and will Maintain the Long Position by Disablin
FREE
White Weis Volume Ticks
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (4)
Indicators
White Weis Volume This indicator shows the sum of the volume in each wave, bulish or bearish, as idealized by David Weis , but it brings an important addition , which is the marking of the bar with the highest volume of the wave (White Bar)! In coding the indicator, it was sought to optimize the code to require minimal processing during use and not to overload mt5. The indicator can be used for pre-trading analysis and study, where the trader analyzes possible points of support and resistance
Time Trading Indicator AWT
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Overview The Time Trading Indicator AWT is designed for traders who often miss or overlook their trading opportunities. This tool helps users stay on top of their trading windows by providing timely alerts. Key Features User-friendly interface: Simple and intuitive design for easy navigation. Easy to use:   Set it up quickly and start receiving notifications instantly. Alert and Push Notifications:   Stay informed with real-time alerts and push notifications. Customizable Objects:   Adjust the i
FREE
Amiguinhos Bar Counter
Eduardo Correia Da Silva
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Amiguinho's Bar Counter is a price action indicator to display the bar count (candles) with some interesting options. About the "Period of analysis" parameter: if the current timeframe is in minutes, then the analysis period will be considered in days; if the current timeframe is in days, then the analysis period will be considered in months; or  if the period of analysis will be considered in years.
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
FREE
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.4 (10)
Indicators
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
VWAP and MVWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.17 (6)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp )
FREE
Volume Profile Flex
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
Overview: Volume Profile Flex visualizes the distribution of trading volume at different price levels, enabling traders to identify key support and resistance zones, including: POC (Point of Control) VAH (Value Area High) VAL (Value Area Low) Designed with flexibility, it allows customization of timeframe, number of bars, and value area percentage. It is optimized for both live trading and backtesting without impacting platform performance. Key Features: Customizable POC , VAH , and VAL lines wi
FREE
Wave Box Market Frenquency
Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Totally linked to the result of a movement and the duration he had. Its height records how many ticks the asset walked during a given movement, its width shows us the duration that movement had. Its configuration must be in line with the Weis Wave Indicator configuration to observe the movement force and can indicate a possible accumulation or distribution of the movement;
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Advanced Pivot Point Indicator for Charts
Mr Harvey Creighton Walker
Indicators
The Advanced Pivot Point Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels in the market. This versatile indicator offers a customizable and user-friendly interface, allowing traders to select from five different pivot point calculation methods: Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, Tom DeMark, and Fibonacci. With its easy-to-read lines for pivot points (PP), support (S1, S2, S3, S4), and resistance (R1, R2, R3, R4) levels, the Advanced Pivot Point Indicator pr
FREE
VWAP Indicator
LUC JACOBUS A VERHEECKE
4.2 (25)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a  trading   benchmark  used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security. This indicator VWAP V2 is free and is the manual version of the extended Easy VWAP indicator (30 Euro), where the date and time properties are automatically entered. With
FREE
WaPreviousCandleLevelsMT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
!!!This Free Version just works on EURUSD!!! Wa Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical anal
FREE
LT Round Numbers MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.88 (17)
Utilities
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: Key levels in pips - distance between the lines. Color -   lines color. Style -   lines style. Width -  lines width. Display at background -  draw lines in front or back of candles. Selectable -  turn on or off the option to select the lines. Lines identification -  identifica
FREE
CDS SR Fractal Level MT5
Muammar Cadillac Sungkar
Indicators
CDS SR Fractal Level: Dynamic Fractal Support & Resistance with Breakout Alerts Overview Tired of manually drawing and updating support and resistance lines? The CDS SR Fractal Level  indicator automates this crucial process by intelligently identifying key market levels based on fractals. This lightweight and efficient tool allows you to focus on your trading strategy, not on chart setup, ensuring you never miss an important price level or a potential breakout. This indicator is clean, simple,
FREE
Midas VWAP
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
4 (2)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. This indicator contains Daily VWAP and MIDAS' VWAP, which means you are able to anchor the beggining of MIDAS' calculations and, therefore you will be able to use this methodology to study price versus volume moves after anchor point. You will be able to anchor up to 3 HIGH MIDAS VWAP's and 3 LOW. Wish
FREE
Vegas indicador
Valter Cezar Costa
3.5 (2)
Indicators
Esse Indicador é uma boa opção para quem gosta de operar a longo prazo e com paciência. Ele trabalho com os níveis de fibo na media de 200 são  9 níveis  onde você pode operar nas reversões o mercado partir do níveis abaixo.    Level 1 = 550 pontos    Level 2 = 890 pontos    Level 3 = 1440 pontos    Level 4 = 2330 pontos    Level 5 = 3770 pontos    Level 7 = 9870 pontos    Level 8 = 15970 pontos   Level 9 = 25840 pontos      Level 6 = 6100 pontos
FREE
MA Color Candles
Vladimir Kuzmin
Indicators
MA Color Candles Indicator MA Color Candles is an indicator for visually displaying market trends by coloring chart candles. It does not add objects or distort price data, instead coloring real candles based on the state of two moving averages. This enables quick trend assessment and use as a filter in trading strategies. How It Works Bullish trend: Fast MA above slow MA, slow MA rising (green candles). Bearish trend: Fast MA below slow MA, slow MA falling (red candles). Neutral state: Candles
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Indicators
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
WaveTrend Plus
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (5)
Indicators
Introduction WaveTrend Plus is an amazing oscillator that can detect optimal entry points in the market with high precision using complex computations of price and momentum. This version packs many improvements compared to the original WaveTrend such as cleaner visuals, oversold/overbought signals and divergence detection Signal Buy when oversold signal appear (green dot below) or when a bullish divergence is detected (green dashed line) Sell when overbought signal appear (red dot above) or
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicators
Gold Stuff mt5 is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are on
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicators
*** Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, emphasizing No Repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI) .It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullbacks and reversal points instantly. The signals help identify potential market reversals
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  Online course, manual and download presets. The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders . It combines over 10 premium indicators and features more than 7 robust trading strategies , making it a versatile choice for diverse market conditions . Tre
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months       access to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS       — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months       access to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed tra
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /         VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now,
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicators
ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to enhance signal accuracy. MQL Channel    Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicators
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator is an AI-based, Multi-timeframe Market Direction & Strategy Assistant. Trading performance is about understanding the market like professionals do. That's exactly what the RiskKILLER_AI Navigator delivers: Gain institutional-level insights with AI-driven trend, sentiment, and macro analysis external to MQL5 , tailored to your trading style. After purchase, to get the User Manual, 1. post a comment asking for it 2. send me a direct message . [ Dedicated group | Version MT5
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me This indicator plots breakout detection zones, referred to as “Smart Breakout Channels”, which are based on volatility-normalized price movement. These zones are shown as dynamic boxes with volume overlays. The tool detects temporary accumulation or distribution ranges using a custom nor
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicators
Next Generation Of Automated Supply And Demand Zones. New and Innovative Algorithm that Works At Any Chart. All Zones Are Being Created Dynamically According To Price Action Of The Market. AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" TWO TYPES OF ALERTS -->  1) WHEN PRICE HITS A ZONE    2)WHEN A NEW ZONE IS FORMED  If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the " Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where 
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
More from author
UT Bot with Alerts
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
UT Bot with Alerts The UT Bot Alerts Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a versatile trading tool that generates buy and sell signals based on ATR-based trailing stop logic. It displays signals with arrows, draws an entry price line, and includes a candle countdown timer. The indicator offers customizable alerts (pop-up, email, push notifications) and a text label showing signal details. Users can adjust ATR sensitivity, label positions, and timer settings, making it suitable for various markets and
FREE
Vector Candles Indicator
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Vector Candles Indicator Overview Very simple and safe indicator. How to find the entry signal. If a vector candle appears UP and closes, the trend will 99% go back down to where the candle started. With the vector candle DOWN, it is vice versa. Detailed Settings here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763327 The Vector Candles Indicator is a powerful volume-based tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that enhances traditional candlestick charts by coloring candles according to tick volume a
FREE
MACD Custom Indicator CM
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
CM MACD Custom Indicator - Multiple Time Frame (V2.1) This advanced MT5 indicator, adapted from ChrisMoody’s TradingView script, delivers a powerful Multi-Timeframe MACD with customizable visuals and alerts. Plotting MACD lines, signal line, and a color-coded histogram, it highlights trend direction and momentum with distinct colors for growing/falling histograms above/below zero. Cross signals are marked with arrows, and users can enable alerts, email, or mobile notifications for buy/sell oppo
FREE
Buy and Sell Power MT4
Marco Engstermann
5 (2)
Indicators
Simple Indicator that shows the   Buy and Sell   volume in percent. Settings : Font size for percentage labels Horizontal offset from right edge (pixels) Vertical offset for Signal label from bottom (pixels) Vertical offset for Buy label from bottom (pixels) Vertical offset for Sell label from bottom (pixels) Color for Buy label Color for Sell label Color for Strong Buy signal Color for Buy signal Color for Strong Sell signal Color for Sell signal Color for Neutral signal Default to every tick
FREE
Trade Hunter Indicator
Marco Engstermann
4 (4)
Indicators
Trade Hunter MT5 - Buy and Sell Indicator Unlock precise trading opportunities with Trade Hunter MT5! This powerful indicator identifies potential buy and sell signals by analyzing price movements over a customizable period. Blue arrows mark buy opportunities below key lows, while red arrows highlight sell signals above critical highs. With adjustable parameters like bar range, percentage offset, and alert settings, Trade Hunter adapts to your strategy. Optional alerts and notifications ensur
FREE
Buy and Sell ATR
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Buy and Sell ATR Indicator The Buy and Sell ATR Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool for MT5, combining ATR-based trend detection with RSI confirmation. It plots a dynamic trend line and generates clear buy (blue arrows) and sell (red arrows) signals when price action confirms a trend over a user-defined number of candles. A unique flat market filter, based on average ATR, prevents signals in low-volatility conditions. Customize ATR periods, RSI levels, signal thresholds, and arrow styl
FREE
Support Resistance Channel MT5
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Support Resistance Channel MT5 The Support Resistance Channel MT5 indicator plots dynamic support and resistance levels based on a configurable lookback period, displaying them as green and red lines respectively. It optionally shows goldenrod-colored arrows when price touches these levels, indicating potential trend changes (not explicit buy/sell signals) , along with customizable "RES" and "SUP" labels. With adjustable parameters like lookback period, arrow size, and label offset, it offers t
FREE
MA Filling Indicator MT5
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
This is the MT5 converted Version of the The MA Filling Indicator, developed by Scriptong, is an advanced technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that enhances the traditional Moving Average (MA) indicator by incorporating a visually intuitive filling feature. The MA Filling Indicator is a versatile tool suitable for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trend-following strategies with a clear, color-coded representation of market dynamics Settings: Upward
FREE
Show Label
Marco Engstermann
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Show your profit or loss next to the candle. This is a helpful tool if an EA don't have this feature build in. Settings: Font color Background color for profits Background color for losses Font size Horizontal shift from candle (pixels) Vertical shift from candle high/low (pixels) Magic number filter (0 = all trades) Comment filter (empty = all trades) Show only trades for the attached chart symbol
FREE
Filter:
Soli Nem
18
Soli Nem 2025.09.20 17:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
3092
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 21:13 
 

best indicator

traderspeed
393
traderspeed 2025.04.15 19:46 
 

ótimo indicador, obrigado por deixa-lo gratuito.

Marco Engstermann
7665
Reply from developer Marco Engstermann 2025.04.15 20:57
Welcome :-)
Agbakeleke Idowu
714
Agbakeleke Idowu 2025.03.04 17:38 
 

The Refreshing interval is not working

Marco Engstermann
7665
Reply from developer Marco Engstermann 2025.03.06 02:18
Thank you for your feedback. There now a new version 1.1
I added real time refresh. Regards Marco
Reply to review