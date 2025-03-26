Trade Hunter Indicator
- Indicators
- Marco Engstermann
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 1 April 2025
Trade Hunter MT5 - Buy and Sell Indicator
Unlock precise trading opportunities with Trade Hunter MT5!
This powerful indicator identifies potential buy and sell signals by analyzing price movements over a customizable period.
Blue arrows mark buy opportunities below key lows, while red arrows highlight sell signals above critical highs.
With adjustable parameters like bar range, percentage offset, and alert settings, Trade Hunter adapts to your strategy.
Optional alerts and notifications ensure you never miss a signal.
Perfect for traders seeking a reliable, visual edge in the markets!
It is not recommended to use the indicator for external EA.
Settings:
- Bars to Calculate - Defines the number of bars to analyze.
- Percentage for High/Low - Sets the percentage offset from the highest high and lowest low within the checked period
- Bars to Check - Specifies the number of bars used to calculate the highest high and lowest low for signal detection.
- Enable/Disable Alerts - Toggle to enable or disable pop-up alerts when a buy or sell signal is detected.
- Enable/Disable Notifications - Toggle to enable or disable push notifications to your MetaTrader 5 mobile app.
- Bars to Shift Alerts/Notifications - Sets the number of bars to delay alerts and notifications after a signal occurs.
Sehr guter Indicator. Entwickler ist offen für Anregungen und setzt diese sehr gut und schnell um.