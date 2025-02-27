Buy and Sell Power
- Indicatori
- Marco Engstermann
- Versione: 1.6
- Aggiornato: 19 dicembre 2025
Simple Indicator that shows the Buy and Sell volume in percent.
The Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 5 calculates and displays estimated buy/sell volume percentages over a user-defined period (default: 14 bars) using tick volume data. It overlays text labels on the chart showing Buy % (with "Up" if >51%), Sell % (with "Dn" if >51%), and a trend signal based on thresholds: Neutral (<55%), Trend: Buy/Sell (55%+), Trend: Strong Buy/Sell (62%+), Trend Max UP/Down (65%+), or Trend change soon (70%+ on either side). Customizable options include refresh rate, font size, positions, and colors for real-time momentum visualization.
Settings:
- Font size for percentage labels
- Horizontal offset from right edge (pixels)
- Vertical offset for Signal label from bottom (pixels)
- Vertical offset for Buy label from bottom (pixels)
- Vertical offset for Sell label from bottom (pixels)
- Color for Buy label
- Color for Sell label
- Color for Strong Buy signal
- Color for Buy signal
- Color for Strong Sell signal
- Color for Sell signal
- Color for Neutral signal
- Default to every tick
добър индикатор