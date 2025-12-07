Trend Dot Indicator MT5

– Clean & Powerful Reversal System

A fast-reacting Trend Step Regression (TSR) line with color-coded dots instantly shows the current trend. High-probability BUY/SELL signals appear only when a real reversal occurs, confirmed by minimum trend length and ADX strength.

Description here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765867 

Features:

  • Clear visual TSR line + dots (blue = up, red = down)
  • Filtered reversal signals with text labels
  • Real-time volume pressure dashboard (Buy/Sell % + 8-level trend strength)
  • Info panel: symbol, timeframe, last signal, spread, volume trend
  • Alerts (pop-up, push, email)

Clean chart, strong signals, works on all markets and timeframes (best M15–D1).


Trend Dot Indicator MT5 – Input Parameters (Full Description)

TSR Settings

  • TSR Step (default 0.02) — Initial and increment size of the acceleration factor. Smaller = smoother, larger = more reactive.
  • TSR Maximum (default 0.2) — Caps the acceleration so the line never lags too far behind price.
  • Min Bars in Trend for Signal (default 4) — Prevents signals on very short, fake reversals. Only issues a signal if the previous trend lasted at least this many bars.
  • Signal Offset (default 0.0004) — Distance (in price) that BUY/SELL labels and arrow buffers are shifted from the TSR line for clear visibility.
  • ADX Period (default 14) — Period of the built-in ADX filter.
  • ADX Threshold (default 25.0) — Minimum ADX value required for a signal. Filters out ranging/choppy markets.
  • Enable Alerts / Mobile / Email — Turn pop-up, push, and email notifications on/off independently.
  • Label Shift (default -2) — Horizontal position of the BUY/SELL text labels (in bars).

Volume Settings

  • Volume Period (default 14) — Number of recent bars used to calculate buying vs. selling pressure percentages.
  • Refresh Rate — How often the volume dashboard updates (Every tick → 1 hour, or synchronize with current chart timeframe).
  • Font Size, XOffset, YOffsets — Precise placement and size of the volume labels (Buy %, Sell %, Trend Strength).
  • All colors — Fully customizable for Buy/Sell percentages and every trend-strength level (Strong Buy, Max Up, Trend Change Soon, etc.).

Dashboard Settings

  • Dashboard X / Y — Pixel position of the main information panel (symbol, timeframe, last signal, spread, volume trend).

All parameters are logically grouped and come with sensible defaults — just attach and trade, or fine-tune in seconds for any market or timeframe.


Risk Warning:

Trading financial markets involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The Trend Dot Indicator MT5 is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Use at your own risk; the developer assumes no liability for any losses incurred.

More from author
Buy and Sell Power
Marco Engstermann
4.6 (5)
Indicators
Simple Indicator that shows the Buy and Sell volume in percent. The Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 5 calculates and displays estimated buy/sell volume percentages over a user-defined period (default: 14 bars) using tick volume data. It overlays text labels on the chart showing Buy % (with "Up" if >51%), Sell % (with "Dn" if >51%), and a trend signal based on thresholds: Neutral (<55%), Trend: Buy/Sell (55%+), Trend: Strong Buy/Sell (62%+), Trend Max UP/Down (65%+), or Trend change s
FREE
Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power The Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a versatile tool designed to provide traders with a clear visual representation of market pressure across nine standard timeframes, from M1 to MN1. By aggregating buy and sell strength percentages derived from recent price action and tick volume, it helps identify potential trends, reversals, and neutral conditions in real-time. The indicator displays this information in a compact dashboard
FREE
UT Bot with Alerts
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
UT Bot with Alerts The UT Bot Alerts Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a versatile trading tool that generates buy and sell signals based on ATR-based trailing stop logic. It displays signals with arrows, draws an entry price line, and includes a candle countdown timer. The indicator offers customizable alerts (pop-up, email, push notifications) and a text label showing signal details. Users can adjust ATR sensitivity, label positions, and timer settings, making it suitable for various markets and
FREE
Vector Candles Indicator
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Vector Candles Indicator This is an easy and safe tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It colors candles on your chart based on trading volume to spot trend changes.How to Spot Entry Signals Up Vector Candle: If a green candle with high volume closes (lime or blue color), sell. Price will likely drop back to where the candle started. Down Vector Candle: If a red candle with high volume closes (red or purple color), buy. Price will likely rise back to where the candle started. Detailed setup: Check http
FREE
Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power MT4
Marco Engstermann
5 (1)
Indicators
Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power MT4 The Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a versatile tool designed to provide traders with a clear visual representation of market pressure across nine standard timeframes, from M1 to MN1. By aggregating buy and sell strength percentages derived from recent price action and tick volume, it helps identify potential trends, reversals, and neutral conditions in real-time. The indicator displays this information in a compact dashbo
FREE
Buy and Sell Power MT4
Marco Engstermann
5 (2)
Indicators
Simple Indicator that shows the   Buy and Sell   volume in percent. Settings : Font size for percentage labels Horizontal offset from right edge (pixels) Vertical offset for Signal label from bottom (pixels) Vertical offset for Buy label from bottom (pixels) Vertical offset for Sell label from bottom (pixels) Color for Buy label Color for Sell label Color for Strong Buy signal Color for Buy signal Color for Strong Sell signal Color for Sell signal Color for Neutral signal Default to every tick
FREE
Trend Dot Indicator
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Trend Dot Indicator – Clean & Powerful Reversal System A fast-reacting Trend Step Regression (TSR) line with color-coded dots instantly shows the current trend. High-probability BUY/SELL signals appear only when a real reversal occurs, confirmed by minimum trend length and ADX strength. Description here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765867   Features: Clear visual TSR line + dots (blue = up, red = down) Filtered reversal signals with text labels Real-time volume pressure dashboard (Buy/S
MACD Custom Indicator CM
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
CM MACD Custom Indicator - Multiple Time Frame (V2.1) This advanced MT5 indicator, adapted from ChrisMoody’s TradingView script, delivers a powerful Multi-Timeframe MACD with customizable visuals and alerts. Plotting MACD lines, signal line, and a color-coded histogram, it highlights trend direction and momentum with distinct colors for growing/falling histograms above/below zero. Cross signals are marked with arrows, and users can enable alerts, email, or mobile notifications for buy/sell oppo
FREE
Buy and Sell ATR
Marco Engstermann
3 (1)
Indicators
Buy and Sell ATR Indicator The Buy and Sell ATR Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool for MT5, combining ATR-based trend detection with RSI confirmation. It plots a dynamic trend line and generates clear buy (blue arrows) and sell (red arrows) signals when price action confirms a trend over a user-defined number of candles. A unique flat market filter, based on average ATR, prevents signals in low-volatility conditions. Customize ATR periods, RSI levels, signal thresholds, and arrow styl
FREE
Trade Hunter Indicator
Marco Engstermann
4 (4)
Indicators
Trade Hunter MT5 - Buy and Sell Indicator Unlock precise trading opportunities with Trade Hunter MT5! This powerful indicator identifies potential buy and sell signals by analyzing price movements over a customizable period. Blue arrows mark buy opportunities below key lows, while red arrows highlight sell signals above critical highs. With adjustable parameters like bar range, percentage offset, and alert settings, Trade Hunter adapts to your strategy. Optional alerts and notifications ensur
FREE
Support Resistance Channel MT5
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Support Resistance Channel MT5 The Support Resistance Channel MT5 indicator plots dynamic support and resistance levels based on a configurable lookback period, displaying them as green and red lines respectively. It optionally shows goldenrod-colored arrows when price touches these levels, indicating potential trend changes (not explicit buy/sell signals) , along with customizable "RES" and "SUP" labels. With adjustable parameters like lookback period, arrow size, and label offset, it offers t
FREE
MA Filling Indicator MT5
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
This is the MT5 converted Version of the The MA Filling Indicator, developed by Scriptong, is an advanced technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that enhances the traditional Moving Average (MA) indicator by incorporating a visually intuitive filling feature. The MA Filling Indicator is a versatile tool suitable for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trend-following strategies with a clear, color-coded representation of market dynamics Settings: Upward
FREE
Show Label
Marco Engstermann
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Show your profit or loss next to the candle. This is a helpful tool if an EA don't have this feature build in. Settings: Font color Background color for profits Background color for losses Font size Horizontal shift from candle (pixels) Vertical shift from candle high/low (pixels) Magic number filter (0 = all trades) Comment filter (empty = all trades) Show only trades for the attached chart symbol
FREE
Buffer Finder MT5
Marco Engstermann
Utilities
Buffer Finder MT5 Is a custom technical Utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to inspect and analyze buffers of other indicators for EA integration, signal detection, or debugging. Key Features User-Friendly Dashboard : Input an indicator name and click "Search" to scan the chart or load it dynamically via iCustom from standard folders (Indicators, Market, Examples). Buffer Inspection : Extracts and displays data for recent bars (default: 5), checking up to 30 buffers; highlights potential color b
