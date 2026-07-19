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Advanced Line Tools is a tool developed to make chart analysis faster, more organized, and practical in MetaTrader 5. The indicator allows you to create and manage lines directly on the chart through a simple interface, eliminating the need to constantly switch between the platform's native tools. With just a few clicks, you can mark important price levels, draw trendlines, and highlight relevant regions for your strategy. In addition to conventional lines, the indicator also offers smart alert lines. Simply position them at the desired price to be automatically notified when the market reaches that level, making the monitoring of supports, resistances, breakouts, and points of interest much more efficient.

Key Features

Smart Alert System (Price Crossing): Transform any line into an active breakout sensor. The indicator autonomously detects whether the line is above or below the market, arming triggers based on Ask/Bid that trigger screen pop-ups or send notifications directly to your smartphone (Push).

Advanced Magnetism (Smart Anchoring): Stop wasting time trying to perfectly adjust the line to the top or bottom. When drawing near a candle, the tool recognizes the structural intent and automatically attracts the line precisely to the High, Low, Open, or Close.

Smart Multi-Timeframe Synchronization: Lines maintain their integrity and logical anchoring even when you switch timeframes. If you drew a line based on H4, it will position itself surgically if you change to M5 to refine your entry.

Dynamic Text Labels: Write notes on your lines and watch the tool position text labels dynamically based on the price context. The texts self-align (above or below the price) to never obstruct your view of the price action.

Visual State Feedback: Lines change color and style depending on their current status. Know instantly which lines are normal, which are armed with active alerts, and which have already been triggered/fired.

Integrated Control Panel (On-Chart Interface)

The indicator features a minimalist floating menu on the screen that manages the workflow without cluttering the chart. You can hide and show the entire panel instantly through a customizable Hotkey (Default: "V").