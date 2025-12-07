Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power MT4

5

Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power MT4

The Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a versatile tool designed to provide traders with a clear visual representation of market pressure across nine standard timeframes, from M1 to MN1. By aggregating buy and sell strength percentages derived from recent price action and tick volume, it helps identify potential trends, reversals, and neutral conditions in real-time. The indicator displays this information in a compact dashboard format on the chart, with color-coded signals for quick interpretation—such as "Strong Buy" in lime green for  dominantupward pressure or "Reversal Incoming" in gold when extremes are reached. Unique to this tool is its focus on volume-weighted calculations, making it particularly useful for forex, stocks, and commodities trading where understanding multi-timeframe alignment can enhance decision-making. For example, if lower timeframes show "Buy" signals while higher ones indicate "Trend Max UP," it might suggest a strong continuation opportunity, all presented without cluttering the chart.

How It Works

At its core, the indicator calculates buy pressure by analyzing the last 14 bars (configurable via the VolumePeriod input) on each selected timeframe. For every bar, it evaluates the body size relative to the full range (high-low), multiplies by the tick volume for weighting, and assigns a directional score: positive for bullish closes and negative for bearish. The resulting buy percentage is the normalized bullish total out of 100%, with sell percentage as the complement—appending "Up" or "Dn" for values over 51% to highlight direction. Signals are threshold-based: above 62% buy triggers "Strong Buy," while 70% or more flags a potential reversal. The "Main Trend" column averages these across all visible timeframes, offering a holistic view. This method avoids traditional oscillators like RSI or MACD, instead relying on pure price-volume dynamics for robustness, though it's best used in conjunction with other tools for confirmation. In practice, attach it to a chart like EURUSD H1, enable desired timeframes, and watch for signal changes, which can trigger optional alerts with a 3-minute cooldown to prevent overload.

Features and Setup

Key features include customizable refresh rates (tick or 1-second), auto-positioning of labels for any chart size, and alert options via sound, push notifications, or email for main trend shifts. Users can tweak fonts, colors (e.g., green for buy, red for sell), and offsets for a personalized display, with debug mode for troubleshooting. Attach to your MT4 chart—adjust inputs like showing only H1-D1 for swing trading or enabling all for scalping. No additional libraries are required, and it's compatible with automated strategies via iCustom calls. For visuals, refer to attached screenshots showing the dashboard on a live EURUSD chart, or demo videos demonstrating alert triggers during volatile sessions.


Customizable Dashboard Positioning

  • Auto Positioning mode keeps the panel centered on the chart
  • Manual placement available via:
  • Horizontal Offset
  • Vertical Offset
  • Column Spacing
  • Row Spacing
  • Flexible Display Settings
  • Adjustable Volume Period for the power calculation
  • Font size, font family, and individual colors for every signal type
  • Independently show/hide any timeframe

Alert System 

  • Notification options: 
  • On-screen alerts Push notifications
  • Email alerts
  • Alerts trigger when the Main Trend value changes
  • Built-in cooldown timer prevents repeated alerting

Debug mode available for testing

  •  Performance & Compatibility
  • Updates every new tick or at a user-defined interval
  • Optimized to minimize CPU load
  • Compatible with all MT4 assets and chart types

Disclaimer

This indicator is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Past performance calculated via historical data does not guarantee future results, and trading involves risk of loss. Always test in a demo account, combine with proper risk management, and consult a professional advisor. The developer assumes no liability for any trading decisions based on this tool. Translations available in English, Russian, Spanish, and other languages via MQL5 tools for global accessibility.

Reviews 1
Hector Manuel
436
Hector Manuel 2025.12.15 19:45 
 

No es claro como calcula los valores. ¿Podrías dar un ejemplo?

Marco, gracias por la explicación.

Buy and Sell Power
Marco Engstermann
4.6 (5)
Indicators
Simple Indicator that shows the Buy and Sell volume in percent. The Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 5 calculates and displays estimated buy/sell volume percentages over a user-defined period (default: 14 bars) using tick volume data. It overlays text labels on the chart showing Buy % (with "Up" if >51%), Sell % (with "Dn" if >51%), and a trend signal based on thresholds: Neutral (<55%), Trend: Buy/Sell (55%+), Trend: Strong Buy/Sell (62%+), Trend Max UP/Down (65%+), or Trend change s
FREE
Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power The Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a versatile tool designed to provide traders with a clear visual representation of market pressure across nine standard timeframes, from M1 to MN1. By aggregating buy and sell strength percentages derived from recent price action and tick volume, it helps identify potential trends, reversals, and neutral conditions in real-time. The indicator displays this information in a compact dashboard
FREE
UT Bot with Alerts
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
UT Bot with Alerts The UT Bot Alerts Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a versatile trading tool that generates buy and sell signals based on ATR-based trailing stop logic. It displays signals with arrows, draws an entry price line, and includes a candle countdown timer. The indicator offers customizable alerts (pop-up, email, push notifications) and a text label showing signal details. Users can adjust ATR sensitivity, label positions, and timer settings, making it suitable for various markets and
FREE
Vector Candles Indicator
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Vector Candles Indicator This is an easy and safe tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It colors candles on your chart based on trading volume to spot trend changes.How to Spot Entry Signals Up Vector Candle: If a green candle with high volume closes (lime or blue color), sell. Price will likely drop back to where the candle started. Down Vector Candle: If a red candle with high volume closes (red or purple color), buy. Price will likely rise back to where the candle started. Detailed setup: Check http
FREE
Buy and Sell Power MT4
Marco Engstermann
5 (2)
Indicators
Simple Indicator that shows the   Buy and Sell   volume in percent. Settings : Font size for percentage labels Horizontal offset from right edge (pixels) Vertical offset for Signal label from bottom (pixels) Vertical offset for Buy label from bottom (pixels) Vertical offset for Sell label from bottom (pixels) Color for Buy label Color for Sell label Color for Strong Buy signal Color for Buy signal Color for Strong Sell signal Color for Sell signal Color for Neutral signal Default to every tick
FREE
Trend Dot Indicator
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Trend Dot Indicator – Clean & Powerful Reversal System A fast-reacting Trend Step Regression (TSR) line with color-coded dots instantly shows the current trend. High-probability BUY/SELL signals appear only when a real reversal occurs, confirmed by minimum trend length and ADX strength. Description here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765867   Features: Clear visual TSR line + dots (blue = up, red = down) Filtered reversal signals with text labels Real-time volume pressure dashboard (Buy/S
Trend Dot Indicator MT5
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Trend Dot Indicator MT5 – Clean & Powerful Reversal System A fast-reacting Trend Step Regression (TSR) line with color-coded dots instantly shows the current trend. High-probability BUY/SELL signals appear only when a real reversal occurs, confirmed by minimum trend length and ADX strength. Description here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765867   Features: Clear visual TSR line + dots (blue = up, red = down) Filtered reversal signals with text labels Real-time volume pressure dashboard (B
MACD Custom Indicator CM
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
CM MACD Custom Indicator - Multiple Time Frame (V2.1) This advanced MT5 indicator, adapted from ChrisMoody’s TradingView script, delivers a powerful Multi-Timeframe MACD with customizable visuals and alerts. Plotting MACD lines, signal line, and a color-coded histogram, it highlights trend direction and momentum with distinct colors for growing/falling histograms above/below zero. Cross signals are marked with arrows, and users can enable alerts, email, or mobile notifications for buy/sell oppo
FREE
Buy and Sell ATR
Marco Engstermann
3 (1)
Indicators
Buy and Sell ATR Indicator The Buy and Sell ATR Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool for MT5, combining ATR-based trend detection with RSI confirmation. It plots a dynamic trend line and generates clear buy (blue arrows) and sell (red arrows) signals when price action confirms a trend over a user-defined number of candles. A unique flat market filter, based on average ATR, prevents signals in low-volatility conditions. Customize ATR periods, RSI levels, signal thresholds, and arrow styl
FREE
Trade Hunter Indicator
Marco Engstermann
4 (4)
Indicators
Trade Hunter MT5 - Buy and Sell Indicator Unlock precise trading opportunities with Trade Hunter MT5! This powerful indicator identifies potential buy and sell signals by analyzing price movements over a customizable period. Blue arrows mark buy opportunities below key lows, while red arrows highlight sell signals above critical highs. With adjustable parameters like bar range, percentage offset, and alert settings, Trade Hunter adapts to your strategy. Optional alerts and notifications ensur
FREE
Support Resistance Channel MT5
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Support Resistance Channel MT5 The Support Resistance Channel MT5 indicator plots dynamic support and resistance levels based on a configurable lookback period, displaying them as green and red lines respectively. It optionally shows goldenrod-colored arrows when price touches these levels, indicating potential trend changes (not explicit buy/sell signals) , along with customizable "RES" and "SUP" labels. With adjustable parameters like lookback period, arrow size, and label offset, it offers t
FREE
MA Filling Indicator MT5
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
This is the MT5 converted Version of the The MA Filling Indicator, developed by Scriptong, is an advanced technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that enhances the traditional Moving Average (MA) indicator by incorporating a visually intuitive filling feature. The MA Filling Indicator is a versatile tool suitable for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trend-following strategies with a clear, color-coded representation of market dynamics Settings: Upward
FREE
Show Label
Marco Engstermann
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Show your profit or loss next to the candle. This is a helpful tool if an EA don't have this feature build in. Settings: Font color Background color for profits Background color for losses Font size Horizontal shift from candle (pixels) Vertical shift from candle high/low (pixels) Magic number filter (0 = all trades) Comment filter (empty = all trades) Show only trades for the attached chart symbol
FREE
Buffer Finder MT5
Marco Engstermann
Utilities
Buffer Finder MT5 Is a custom technical Utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to inspect and analyze buffers of other indicators for EA integration, signal detection, or debugging. Key Features User-Friendly Dashboard : Input an indicator name and click "Search" to scan the chart or load it dynamically via iCustom from standard folders (Indicators, Market, Examples). Buffer Inspection : Extracts and displays data for recent bars (default: 5), checking up to 30 buffers; highlights potential color b
Hector Manuel
436
Hector Manuel 2025.12.15 19:45 
 

No es claro como calcula los valores. ¿Podrías dar un ejemplo?

Marco, gracias por la explicación.

Marco Engstermann
10785
Reply from developer Marco Engstermann 2025.12.16 13:41
Simple Explanation of the Calculation
The indicator measures "buy pressure" as a percentage for each timeframe (like M1, H1, etc.) by looking at the last 14 candles (bars) by default. Basically, it analyzes whether recent candles show more upward (buy) or downward (sell) movement, weighted by volume (how much was traded) and the "strength" of each candle.
Think of each candle as a "battle" between buyers and sellers: If the candle closes higher than it opens, it's bullish (buy strength).
If it closes lower, it's bearish (sell strength).
It's ignored if neutral (opens and closes the same). The calculation adds up the bullish and bearish strength, and sees what percentage is bullish. The sell percentage is just 100% minus the buy percentage.
Basic steps for each timeframe: Look at the last 14 completed candles.
For each candle:
Calculate the "body size" (difference between close and open, absolute value).
Calculate the "total range" (high minus low). If it's very small, adjust it to a minimum to avoid exaggeration.
"Strength" = body size divided by range (a number between 0 and 1; 1 is a strong candle, 0 is indecisive).
Direction: +1 if bullish, -1 if bearish, 0 if neutral.
Pressure = volume × strength × direction (volume minimum 1 if zero). Add up the positive pressures (bullish) and negative ones (bearish, but as positive magnitudes).
Buy percentage = (bullish strength / total strength) × 100.
If there's not enough data or everything is neutral, it sets 50% (balanced). Finally, the "Main Trend" is the average of the buy percentages from all enabled timeframes.
Simple Example
Imagine we're on a EUR/USD chart, with 3 recent candles (instead of 14 to keep it simple). Assume the minimum "point" is 0.00005. Candle 1 (most recent): Opens at 1.1000, Closes at 1.1010, High 1.1015, Low 1.0995, Volume 1000.
Body: |1.1010 - 1.1000| = 0.0010.
Range: 1.1015 - 1.0995 = 0.0020 (bigger than 0.00005, ok).
Strength: 0.0010 / 0.0020 = 0.5.
Direction: +1 (closes higher).
Pressure: 1000 × 0.5 × +1 = +500 (bullish). Candle 2: Opens at 1.1010, Closes at 1.0990, High 1.1015, Low 1.0985, Volume 800.
Body: |1.0990 - 1.1010| = 0.0020.
Range: 1.1015 - 1.0985 = 0.0030.
Strength: 0.0020 / 0.0030 ≈ 0.67.
Direction: -1 (closes lower).
Pressure: 800 × 0.67 × -1 ≈ -536 (bearish). Candle 3: Opens at 1.1005, Closes at 1.1005, High 1.1010, Low 1.1000, Volume 500.
Body: 0 (neutral).
Strength: 0.
Direction: 0.
Pressure: 0 (doesn't count). Now add up: Bullish strength: 500.
Bearish strength: 536 (the absolute value of the negative pressure).
Total: 500 + 536 = 1036.
Buy percentage: (500 / 1036) × 100 ≈ 48%.
Sell percentage: 52%. In the indicator, this would show "Buy = 48.0%" and "Sell = 52.0% Dn" (adds "Up" or "Dn" if over 51%). If it's >=55%, it says "Buy" or "Sell", and higher "Strong Buy", etc. Next time you can ask me in the comment function. Regards Marco
