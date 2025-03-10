MA Filling Indicator MT5
- Indicators
- Marco Engstermann
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 10 March 2025
This is the MT5 converted Version of the The MA Filling Indicator, developed by Scriptong, is an advanced technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that enhances the traditional Moving Average (MA) indicator by incorporating a visually intuitive filling feature.
The MA Filling Indicator is a versatile tool suitable for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trend-following strategies with a clear, color-coded representation of market dynamics
Settings:
- Upward trend filling color
- Downward trend filling color
- Transparent
- MA fast period
- MA slow period
- MA applied price
- MA method
- MA line width