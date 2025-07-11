Vector Candles Indicator

This is an easy and safe tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It colors candles on your chart based on trading volume to spot trend changes.How to Spot Entry Signals

Up Vector Candle: If a green candle with high volume closes (lime or blue color), sell. Price will likely drop back to where the candle started.

Down Vector Candle: If a red candle with high volume closes (red or purple color), buy. Price will likely rise back to where the candle started.





What It DoesIt adds colors to candles using tick volume (how many trades happened):





Green Candles (Up):

Lime: Very high volume – strong sign to sell.

Blue: High volume – likely to drop.

Gray: Normal – no signal.

Red Candles (Down):

Red: Very high volume – strong sign to buy.

Purple: High volume – likely to rise.

Dark Gray: Normal – no signal.

It uses an average of the last 20 bars to decide "high" volume. You can change this.

Extra Features

Legend: A box on the chart explains colors. You can move it or turn it off.

Lines: Shows moving averages (EMAs) at 13, 50, 200, and 800 periods for trend help. Colors: Red, Blue, Gold, Greenish.

POC: Shows key price levels based on volume.

Pivots: Marks high/low points and mid-lines.

Alerts: Pop-ups or emails for high-volume candles.

No repainting: Colors stay fixed after candle closes.

Works on any time frame or market like forex, stocks.

How It Works

Calculates average volume from past bars.

If current volume is 2x average or more: Very high (climax).

If over average but less than 2x: High.

Else: Normal.

High volume often means the trend is tired and will reverse to the candle's start price.

Why Use It?

Spot reversals early to enter trades or exit.

Fits with other strategies like volume analysis.

Easy to customize: Change numbers, colors, alerts.

Good for beginners (legend explains) and pros.

Settings Volume: Average bars (20), High multiplier (2.0). EMAs: Show/hide each, thickness (2). POC: Show (yes), Bars to check (100), Display length (50), Color (blueish). Pivots: Show (yes), Display length (30), Colors/Thickness. Legend: Show (yes), Position, Font. Alerts: On for high volume, Types (popup, email, phone). Labels: Move them right by a few bars.