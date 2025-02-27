Buy and Sell Power

4.6

Simple Indicator that shows the Buy and Sell volume in percent.

The Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 5 calculates and displays estimated buy/sell volume percentages over a user-defined period (default: 14 bars) using tick volume data. It overlays text labels on the chart showing Buy % (with "Up" if >51%), Sell % (with "Dn" if >51%), and a trend signal based on thresholds: Neutral (<55%), Trend: Buy/Sell (55%+), Trend: Strong Buy/Sell (62%+), Trend Max UP/Down (65%+), or Trend change soon (70%+ on either side). Customizable options include refresh rate, font size, positions, and colors for real-time momentum visualization.


Settings:

  • Font size for percentage labels
  • Horizontal offset from right edge (pixels)
  • Vertical offset for Signal label from bottom (pixels)
  • Vertical offset for Buy label from bottom (pixels)
  • Vertical offset for Sell label from bottom (pixels)
  • Color for Buy label
  • Color for Sell label
  • Color for Strong Buy signal
  • Color for Buy signal
  • Color for Strong Sell signal
  • Color for Sell signal
  • Color for Neutral signal
  • Default to every tick




Avis 6
Jordan Bob
83
Jordan Bob 2025.10.31 22:59 
 

добър индикатор

Findolin
1880
Findolin 2025.10.03 12:28 
 

Ein sehr guter Indikator, der hilfreiche Signale gibt. Vielen Dank dafür!

Benjamin Afedzie
3404
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 21:13 
 

best indicator

