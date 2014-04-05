Occult Oracle MT5

Occult Oracle MT5

is a powerful trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 5, helping traders identify market directions with precision and ease. It features a dynamic colored step line (red for downtrends, blue for uptrends) that adapts to price action using optimized amplitude periods, with optional auto-optimization for maximum profitability based on historical simulation.

The Occult Oracle MT5 indicator is fully configurable, allowing traders to customize amplitude settings (manual or auto-optimized), arrow styles, higher timeframe bar visuals, pivot labels, and alert options to suit any trading strategy or timeframe.

Key highlights include:  (detailed description in the first comment)

  • Up/Down arrows signaling trend reversals, with customizable Wingdings codes and shifts.
  • Integrated higher timeframe bar display (e.g., H1 on M5 charts) showing real-time candlestick visuals and percentage changes.
  • Daily pivot levels (PP, R1/R2, S1/S2) with anti-overlap labels for quick support/resistance reference.
  • Alerts via pop-up, push notifications, or email on new signals.
Settings

  • Key customization groups:
  • Auto Amplitude: Toggle auto-tuning via profit simulation; set min/max range (3-25 default) and hold bars (10 default).
  • Manual Amplitude: Fixed values per timeframe (M1 to MN1, default 5) when auto is off.
  • Lookback Bars: Historical bars for auto-optimization per timeframe (defaults 100-900).
  • Arrows: Wingdings codes for up/down (defaults 233/234); vertical shift (default 20 pixels).
  • Higher TF Bar: Show mini candlestick (default on, H1); adjust position (25 pixels), sizes (body 20, wick 2), colors (green/red), label offsets (5/0), text (white, size 10).
  • Alerts: Enable pop-ups, push notifications, or emails on signals.
Adapt for strategies, timeframes, and visuals, with auto mode focused on performance.

Disclaimer

This indicator is provided for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading in financial markets involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions and should consult with a qualified financial advisor before using this tool. The developer, Marco Engstermann, disclaims any liability for losses incurred while using the Occult Oracle MT5. Copyright 2025.



Recommended products
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Indicators
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Sessions and Bar Time
Tran Vinh Vu
Indicators
The Sessions and Bar Time indicator is a professional utility tool designed to enhance your trading awareness and timing precision on any chart. It combines two key features every trader needs — market session visualization and real-time bar countdown — in one clean, efficient display. Key Features: Candle Countdown Timer – Shows the remaining time before the current candle closes, helping you anticipate new bar formations. Market Session Display – Automatically highlights the four main trading
FREE
FourAverageMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
FourAverage is a new word in trend detection. With the development of information technology and a large number of participants, financial markets are becoming less amenable to analysis by outdated indicators. Conventional technical analysis tools, such as a Moving Average or Stochastic, in their pure form are not able to determine the direction of a trend or its reversal. Can one indicator indicate the correct direction of the future price, without changing its parameters, based on the history
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Quantum Channel Pro
Teng Fei Zhu
Indicators
Quantum Channel Pro - Intelligent Price Channel Trading Indicator Indicator Description Quantum Channel Pro is a revolutionary multi-channel volatility analysis tool designed to accurately identify price trends, reversal points, and market noise. Based on adaptive standard deviation channel technology, this indicator dynamically plots three price channels (inner, middle, and outer), helping traders intuitively assess market conditions and capture high-probability trading opportunities. Key Featu
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Visual Momentum Flow Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual Momentum Flow Indicator: Decode the Market's True Intent Are you tired of indicators that only work in trending markets, leaving you confused during consolidations? Do you struggle to distinguish between a genuine momentum breakout and a false move within a ranging market? The Visual Momentum Flow Indicator is your solution. This meticulously engineered tool is designed not just to follow trends, but to interpret the very character of the market, giving you a distinct edge by clearly ide
Gold Venamax MT5
Sergei Linskii
2.67 (3)
Indicators
Gold Venamax - this is a best stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] Indicator features: This is a super indicator with Magic and two Blocks of trend arrows for comfortable and profitable trading. Red Button for switching blocks is displayed on the chart. Magic is set in the indicator settings, so that you can install the indicator on two chart
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator: Unleash the Power of Market Velocity For just a one-time payment of $30, gain a lifetime edge in identifying explosive market moves before they happen. Are you tired of lagging indicators that only show you what has already occurred? The Visual Tiger Speed Indicator is a next-generation tool designed to measure the true, unfiltered velocity of price action, giving you a unique advantage in any market condition. It moves beyond simple price analysis to decode the mo
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicators
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicators
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Traders Inside Volume Profile VPR
Markus Paminger
Indicators
Volume Profile Indicator used by professional Traders at Traders Inside Ltd. If you want to succeed in trading you need to know if current price is cheap, expensive or fair valued. Key features: Fair price (Point of control, POC), high and low price zones (POH, POL) POC in different timeframes for better orientation Symbol and timeframe Chart resize on open positions/orders, VPRmax/min Historic POC - see, how POC has changed the last periods Button to show/hide VPR Calculated Bars (best results)
Momentum Wave Analyzer
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Momentum Wave Analyzer Unlock the True Force of the Market with Momentum Wave Analyzer Are you looking for an indicator that goes beyond simple buy and sell signals? Do you want to not only identify the trend but also measure its underlying strength and conviction? The Momentum Wave Analyzer is a sophisticated yet intuitive tool designed to give you a clear, visual representation of market momentum, helping you catch powerful moves and avoid weak signals. For just $30, you can equip your tradin
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Trend Detective Indicator MT5
Zakri Bin Othman
5 (1)
Indicators
Leave a review for this product, and receive another "Free" product that you choose. You can see my other products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zakri/seller Trend Detective is an advanced trend detection indicator which shows accurate entry points in direction of trend. It uses smart technology in order to detect entry points, trend changing points, and TP points. It also shows hit rate for current chart using selected parameters. Hit rate for this indicator on different charts can be 8
The Strat Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
Indicators
The Strat Dashboard - Multi-Symbol Pattern Scanner for Rob Smith's Strat Strategy Transform Your Trading with Real-Time Multi-Symbol Strat Analysis The Strat Dashboard   is a powerful, professional-grade indicator designed specifically for traders using Rob Smith's renowned "Strat" trading methodology. Monitor unlimited symbols across multiple timeframes simultaneously, identify high-probability setups instantly, and never miss another actionable pattern. MT4 Version :- https://www.mql5.com/en/m
Stargogs Spike Catcher
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
4.5 (8)
Indicators
Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0 This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices . Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices. Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator.  CHECK OUT THE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA/ROBOT V3: CLICK HERE ALSO CHECK OUT SECOND TO NONEFX SPIKE CATCHER:   CLICK HERE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER V4.0 WHATS NEW! Brand New Strategy. This is the Indicator you need for 2025. New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits. New Trendline th
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicators
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Quqntum Delta
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The Quantum   DELTA indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) – a powerful volume analysis tool that stands out with its capabilities and accuracy. Indicator Description The Quantum   DELTA indicator is designed for volume analysis in a separate MT5 window. Its main task is to identify and display divergences, allowing traders to make more informed and timely decisions. Indicator Features Volume Analysis : The indicator analyzes volumes in financial markets, allowing you to see how volumes are distribute
Volume Candle Indicator
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Volume Color Histogram for MetaTrader 5. This indicator displays volume as a histogram in a separate window. The bars are colored based on the direction of the price candle: green for bullish (close > open) and red for bearish (close < open). Key Features Volume source: Tick volume or real volume (user-selectable). Optional moving average line over the volume histogram, which can be enabled via input. Supported average types: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA. Average period is configurable. Compatible with
Haven Fibonacci Volume Profiles
Maksim Tarutin
Indicators
Haven Fibonacci Volume Profiles — Your Automatic Market Range Analyst Introducing Haven Fibonacci Volume Profiles — a powerful tool that takes market analysis to the next level. This indicator automatically identifies key price ranges built on significant pivot points and overlays a detailed Volume Profile along with Fibonacci levels on each one. This allows traders to instantly see where liquidity is concentrated and where true support and resistance levels are located. Other products -> HERE .
Ichimoku Advanced Free
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a purpose-built trend trading charting system that has been successfully used in nearly every tradable market. It is unique in many ways, but its primary strength is its use of multiple data points to give the trader a deeper, more comprehensive view into price action. This deeper view, and the fact that Ichimoku is a very visual system, enables the trader to quickly discern and filter "at a glance" the low-probability trading setups from those of higher probability. This i
FORTS Total Orders
Dmitriy Skub
Indicators
This indicator shows the ratio of the number of buyers'/sellers' orders for the Russian FORTS futures market. Now, you can receive this information in real time in your МetaТrader 5 terminal. This allows you to develop brand new trading strategies or improve the existing ones. The data on the ratio of the orders number is received from the database (text CSV or binary one at user's discretion). Thus, upon completion of a trading session and disabling the terminal (or PC), the data is saved and u
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 is part of the ( Wyckoff Academy Wave Market ) and (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume) toolset. The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 was created to make it easy to visualize the volume movement on the chart in an intuitive way. With it you can observe the moments of peak volume and moments when the market has no professional interest Identify moments when the market is moving by inertia and not by movement of "smart money". It consists of 4 color
YF Bounce Zones
Peter Maggen
Indicators
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904 +++ Full License -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156842 +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ XMAS SALE +++ Get this indicator for free when renting the Forecast System Full License  (one license for one account)   +++ Please
Multi Level ATR and Moving Average Band Indicator
Nguyen Trung Khiem
Indicators
Overview The Multi Level ATR and Moving Average Band Indicator is a powerful tool for traders seeking to identify market trends, support, resistance levels, and volatility with clarity. This indicator combines multiple moving averages with ATR (Average True Range) multipliers to generate visually distinct bands around price movements. It helps traders spot potential reversal zones, trending conditions, and market consolidation areas. Features Multi-Band Display: Shows six dynamic bands derived f
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Meravith Auto is an automated version of the Meravith trading system. (The price is prоmotional) The indicator consists of: Trend line that changes its color. When bullish it is green, and when bearish it is red. This is the trend support line. Liquidity line, where bullish volume is equal to bearish volume. Triple bullish deviation line. Triple bearish deviation line.  Purple and blue dots that indicate high volume. The purple dot indicates volume greater by two deviations from the average volu
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available   harmonic patterns   for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient /   MT4 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays res
More from author
Buy and Sell Power
Marco Engstermann
4.6 (5)
Indicators
Simple Indicator that shows the Buy and Sell volume in percent. The Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 5 calculates and displays estimated buy/sell volume percentages over a user-defined period (default: 14 bars) using tick volume data. It overlays text labels on the chart showing Buy % (with "Up" if >51%), Sell % (with "Dn" if >51%), and a trend signal based on thresholds: Neutral (<55%), Trend: Buy/Sell (55%+), Trend: Strong Buy/Sell (62%+), Trend Max UP/Down (65%+), or Trend change s
FREE
Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power The Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a versatile tool designed to provide traders with a clear visual representation of market pressure across nine standard timeframes, from M1 to MN1. By aggregating buy and sell strength percentages derived from recent price action and tick volume, it helps identify potential trends, reversals, and neutral conditions in real-time. The indicator displays this information in a compact dashboard
FREE
UT Bot with Alerts
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
UT Bot with Alerts The UT Bot Alerts Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a versatile trading tool that generates buy and sell signals based on ATR-based trailing stop logic. It displays signals with arrows, draws an entry price line, and includes a candle countdown timer. The indicator offers customizable alerts (pop-up, email, push notifications) and a text label showing signal details. Users can adjust ATR sensitivity, label positions, and timer settings, making it suitable for various markets and
FREE
Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power MT4
Marco Engstermann
5 (1)
Indicators
Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power MT4 The Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a versatile tool designed to provide traders with a clear visual representation of market pressure across nine standard timeframes, from M1 to MN1. By aggregating buy and sell strength percentages derived from recent price action and tick volume, it helps identify potential trends, reversals, and neutral conditions in real-time. The indicator displays this information in a compact dashbo
FREE
Vector Candles Indicator
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Vector Candles Indicator This is an easy and safe tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It colors candles on your chart based on trading volume to spot trend changes.How to Spot Entry Signals Up Vector Candle: If a green candle with high volume closes (lime or blue color), sell. Price will likely drop back to where the candle started. Down Vector Candle: If a red candle with high volume closes (red or purple color), buy. Price will likely rise back to where the candle started. Detailed setup: Check http
FREE
Trend Dot Indicator
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Trend Dot Indicator – Clean & Powerful Reversal System A fast-reacting Trend Step Regression (TSR) line with color-coded dots instantly shows the current trend. High-probability BUY/SELL signals appear only when a real reversal occurs, confirmed by minimum trend length and ADX strength. Description here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765867   Features: Clear visual TSR line + dots (blue = up, red = down) Filtered reversal signals with text labels Real-time volume pressure dashboard (Buy/S
Trend Dot Indicator MT5
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Trend Dot Indicator MT5 – Clean & Powerful Reversal System A fast-reacting Trend Step Regression (TSR) line with color-coded dots instantly shows the current trend. High-probability BUY/SELL signals appear only when a real reversal occurs, confirmed by minimum trend length and ADX strength. Description here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765867   Features: Clear visual TSR line + dots (blue = up, red = down) Filtered reversal signals with text labels Real-time volume pressure dashboard (B
MACD Custom Indicator CM
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
CM MACD Custom Indicator - Multiple Time Frame (V2.1) This advanced MT5 indicator, adapted from ChrisMoody’s TradingView script, delivers a powerful Multi-Timeframe MACD with customizable visuals and alerts. Plotting MACD lines, signal line, and a color-coded histogram, it highlights trend direction and momentum with distinct colors for growing/falling histograms above/below zero. Cross signals are marked with arrows, and users can enable alerts, email, or mobile notifications for buy/sell oppo
FREE
Buy and Sell Power MT4
Marco Engstermann
5 (2)
Indicators
Simple Indicator that shows the   Buy and Sell   volume in percent. Settings : Font size for percentage labels Horizontal offset from right edge (pixels) Vertical offset for Signal label from bottom (pixels) Vertical offset for Buy label from bottom (pixels) Vertical offset for Sell label from bottom (pixels) Color for Buy label Color for Sell label Color for Strong Buy signal Color for Buy signal Color for Strong Sell signal Color for Sell signal Color for Neutral signal Default to every tick
FREE
Trade Hunter Indicator
Marco Engstermann
4 (4)
Indicators
Trade Hunter MT5 - Buy and Sell Indicator Unlock precise trading opportunities with Trade Hunter MT5! This powerful indicator identifies potential buy and sell signals by analyzing price movements over a customizable period. Blue arrows mark buy opportunities below key lows, while red arrows highlight sell signals above critical highs. With adjustable parameters like bar range, percentage offset, and alert settings, Trade Hunter adapts to your strategy. Optional alerts and notifications ensur
FREE
Buy and Sell ATR
Marco Engstermann
3 (1)
Indicators
Buy and Sell ATR Indicator The Buy and Sell ATR Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool for MT5, combining ATR-based trend detection with RSI confirmation. It plots a dynamic trend line and generates clear buy (blue arrows) and sell (red arrows) signals when price action confirms a trend over a user-defined number of candles. A unique flat market filter, based on average ATR, prevents signals in low-volatility conditions. Customize ATR periods, RSI levels, signal thresholds, and arrow styl
FREE
Support Resistance Channel MT5
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Support Resistance Channel MT5 The Support Resistance Channel MT5 indicator plots dynamic support and resistance levels based on a configurable lookback period, displaying them as green and red lines respectively. It optionally shows goldenrod-colored arrows when price touches these levels, indicating potential trend changes (not explicit buy/sell signals) , along with customizable "RES" and "SUP" labels. With adjustable parameters like lookback period, arrow size, and label offset, it offers t
FREE
MA Filling Indicator MT5
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
This is the MT5 converted Version of the The MA Filling Indicator, developed by Scriptong, is an advanced technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that enhances the traditional Moving Average (MA) indicator by incorporating a visually intuitive filling feature. The MA Filling Indicator is a versatile tool suitable for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trend-following strategies with a clear, color-coded representation of market dynamics Settings: Upward
FREE
Show Label
Marco Engstermann
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Show your profit or loss next to the candle. This is a helpful tool if an EA don't have this feature build in. Settings: Font color Background color for profits Background color for losses Font size Horizontal shift from candle (pixels) Vertical shift from candle high/low (pixels) Magic number filter (0 = all trades) Comment filter (empty = all trades) Show only trades for the attached chart symbol
FREE
Buffer Finder MT5
Marco Engstermann
Utilities
Buffer Finder MT5 Is a custom technical Utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to inspect and analyze buffers of other indicators for EA integration, signal detection, or debugging. Key Features User-Friendly Dashboard : Input an indicator name and click "Search" to scan the chart or load it dynamically via iCustom from standard folders (Indicators, Market, Examples). Buffer Inspection : Extracts and displays data for recent bars (default: 5), checking up to 30 buffers; highlights potential color b
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review