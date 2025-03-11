Buy and Sell ATR

Buy and Sell ATR Indicator

The Buy and Sell ATR Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool for MT5, combining ATR-based trend detection with RSI confirmation. It plots a dynamic trend line and generates clear buy (blue arrows) and sell (red arrows) signals when price action confirms a trend over a user-defined number of candles. A unique flat market filter, based on average ATR, prevents signals in low-volatility conditions. Customize ATR periods, RSI levels, signal thresholds, and arrow styles to suit your strategy. Optional alerts, notifications, and an on-chart signal counter enhance usability. Perfect for trend traders seeking reliable, filtered signals.


Note!

This Indicator uses setfiles to make the signals more accurate for each timeframe and currency pair.

Switching between timeframes is not helpful for the signals.

If you trade on different timeframes, run the indicator on different charts.

Make your own settings for each time frame and pair to reach the best traiding signals.

The loading of the indicator needs some seconds because of the signal calculation. You can see the calculation in the Display.

Instruction and setfiles can be found  in in my Blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761278

Setfiles for vers 1.1 also in comments post 3.


ATRPeriod - Number of bars for calculating the Average True Range (ATR) to measure volatility.

ATRMultiplier - Multiplier for ATR to set the distance of trend bands from the median price.CandleShift - Number of consecutive candles needed above/below the trend line to confirm a signal.

AverageATRPeriod - Lookback period for averaging ATR to determine the flat market threshold.

FlatThresholdFraction - Fraction of average ATR setting the minimum volatility for signal generation.

EnableAlerts - Toggle for enabling/disabling pop-up alerts in MT5 for new signals.

EnableNotifications - Toggle for enabling/disabling push notifications and sound alerts.

RSI_Period - Number of bars for calculating the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for confirmation.

RSI_Buy_Level - RSI threshold above which buy signals are confirmed if RSI is used.

RSI_Sell_Level - RSI threshold below which sell signals are confirmed if RSI is used.Use_RSI_Confirmation - Option to enable/disable RSI as a filter for signal confirmation.

BuyArrowColor - Color setting for buy signal arrows on the chart.

BuyArrowCode - Wingdings symbol code defining the shape of buy signal arrows.

SellArrowColor - Color setting for sell signal arrows on the chart.

SellArrowCode - Wingdings symbol code defining the shape of sell signal arrows.

BuySignalBufferNumber - Buffer index for storing buy signals for EA access.

SellSignalBufferNumber - Buffer index for storing sell signals for EA access.

multiplier_TP - ATR multiplier for calculating the Take Profit level from the entry price.

multiplier_SL - ATR multiplier for calculating the Stop Loss level from the entry price.

EnableDisplay - Toggle for showing/hiding the on-screen panel with signal details.

DisplayXDistance - Horizontal pixel distance of the display panel from the chart’s left edge.

DisplayYDistance - Vertical pixel distance of the display panel from the chart’s top edge.





















































































































Filter:
50712345
91
50712345 2025.10.19 05:20 
 

it clutters the chart and is a laggard . Useless

Reply to review