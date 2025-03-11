The Buy and Sell ATR Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool for MT5, combining ATR-based trend detection with RSI confirmation. It plots a dynamic trend line and generates clear buy (blue arrows) and sell (red arrows) signals when price action confirms a trend over a user-defined number of candles. A unique flat market filter, based on average ATR, prevents signals in low-volatility conditions. Customize ATR periods, RSI levels, signal thresholds, and arrow styles to suit your strategy. Optional alerts, notifications, and an on-chart signal counter enhance usability. Perfect for trend traders seeking reliable, filtered signals.

This Indicator uses setfiles to make the signals more accurate for each timeframe and currency pair.

Switching between timeframes is not helpful for the signals.

If you trade on different timeframes, run the indicator on different charts.

Make your own settings for each time frame and pair to reach the best traiding signals.

The loading of the indicator needs some seconds because of the signal calculation. You can see the calculation in the Display.

Instruction and setfiles can be found in in my Blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761278

Setfiles for vers 1.1 also in comments post 3.