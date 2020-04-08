Spike Box Mitigation

📌 boom Spike Mitigation Zone Pro 📌

A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Boom 500/300/1000/600/900with precision. 

This indicator:
✅ Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike)
✅ Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern
✅ Marks the entry price from the middle candle
✅ Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries
✅ Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitigation)
✅ Keeps your charts clean – no repainting, no lag

Use cases:
🔹 Identify Smart Money return-to-zone entries
🔹 Trade spike continuation setups
🔹 Combine with price action or EMA filters
🔹 Perfect for scalpers & zone-based traders

📈 Recommended Chart:
- Symbol: bom 500 Index
- Timeframe: M1 or M5

🎯 Entry Strategy:
- Wait for the mitigation line (middle candle open) to be reached again
- Enter at mitigation for sniper sell
- Use your own SL/TP or wait for opposite signal

🎨 Customizable:
- Box color, line color, width, and style are adjustable

🔥 No repainting
🔥 Works in Strategy Tester
🔥 Zero lag

🛠️ License:
- 1 activation (MQL5 Market Standard)
- No DLL, no external libraries required

Buy once, use forever – become a smarter boom trader today!

