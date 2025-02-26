Show Label
- Utilities
- Marco Engstermann
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 15 July 2025
Show your profit or loss next to the candle.
This is a helpful tool if an EA don't have this feature build in.
Settings:
- Font color
- Background color for profits
- Background color for losses
- Font size
- Horizontal shift from candle (pixels)
- Vertical shift from candle high/low (pixels)
- Magic number filter (0 = all trades)
- Comment filter (empty = all trades)
- Show only trades for the attached chart symbol
Perfekt. Sehr schnelle Reaktion auf meine Anfrage !!!!!!