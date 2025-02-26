Show Label

4.5

Show your profit or loss next to the candle.

This is a helpful tool if an EA don't have this feature build in.


Settings:

  • Font color
  • Background color for profits
  • Background color for losses
  • Font size
  • Horizontal shift from candle (pixels)
  • Vertical shift from candle high/low (pixels)
  • Magic number filter (0 = all trades)
  • Comment filter (empty = all trades)
  • Show only trades for the attached chart symbol


Reviews 2
Mario31415927
184
Mario31415927 2025.07.19 19:25 
 

Perfekt. Sehr schnelle Reaktion auf meine Anfrage !!!!!!

Poovadon Vongsangsub
142
Poovadon Vongsangsub 2025.05.23 18:58 
 

This indicator help me to analyze the result of trade visually. Excellent one. Thank you

Filter:
Reply to review