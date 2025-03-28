Support Resistance Channel MT5

The Support Resistance Channel MT5 indicator plots dynamic support and resistance levels based on a configurable lookback period, displaying them as green and red lines respectively.

It optionally shows goldenrod-colored arrows when price touches these levels, indicating potential trend changes (not explicit buy/sell signals), along with customizable "RES" and "SUP" labels.

With adjustable parameters like lookback period, arrow size, and label offset, it offers traders a flexible tool to visualize key price levels and their interactions on the MT5 platform.