Support Resistance Channel MT5
- Indicators
- Marco Engstermann
- Version: 1.0
The Support Resistance Channel MT5 indicator plots dynamic support and resistance levels based on a configurable lookback period, displaying them as green and red lines respectively.
It optionally shows goldenrod-colored arrows when price touches these levels, indicating potential trend changes (not explicit buy/sell signals), along with customizable "RES" and "SUP" labels.
With adjustable parameters like lookback period, arrow size, and label offset, it offers traders a flexible tool to visualize key price levels and their interactions on the MT5 platform.
Settings:
1. **PeriodLookback**
Number of bars to look back for calculating support and resistance levels.
2. **BreakoutDistance**
Distance in points used to detect breakouts from support/resistance levels.
3. **ConfirmationBars**
Number of bars required to confirm a signal before displaying an arrow.
4. **SellArrowCode**
Symbol code for the sell arrow (default is a downward arrow).
5. **BuyArrowCode**
Symbol code for the buy arrow (default is an upward arrow).
6. **ArrowSize**
Size of the signal arrows (valid range: 1 to 5).
7. **ShowArrows**
Toggle to show or hide the buy/sell arrows.
8. **ShowLabels**
Toggle to show or hide the "RES" (resistance) and "SUP" (support) labels.
9. **LabelOffset**
Distance in points that the labels are offset from the support/resistance price levels.
10. **LabelFontSize**
Font size of the "RES" and "SUP" labels.