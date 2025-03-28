Support Resistance Channel MT5

The Support Resistance Channel MT5 indicator plots dynamic support and resistance levels based on a configurable lookback period, displaying them as green and red lines respectively.

It optionally shows goldenrod-colored arrows when price touches these levels, indicating potential trend changes (not explicit buy/sell signals), along with customizable "RES" and "SUP" labels.

With adjustable parameters like lookback period, arrow size, and label offset, it offers traders a flexible tool to visualize key price levels and their interactions on the MT5 platform.


Settings:

1. **PeriodLookback**  

Number of bars to look back for calculating support and resistance levels.

2. **BreakoutDistance**  

Distance in points used to detect breakouts from support/resistance levels.

3. **ConfirmationBars**  

Number of bars required to confirm a signal before displaying an arrow.

4. **SellArrowCode**  

Symbol code for the sell arrow (default is a downward arrow).

5. **BuyArrowCode**  

Symbol code for the buy arrow (default is an upward arrow).

6. **ArrowSize**  

Size of the signal arrows (valid range: 1 to 5).

7. **ShowArrows**  

Toggle to show or hide the buy/sell arrows.

8. **ShowLabels**  

Toggle to show or hide the "RES" (resistance) and "SUP" (support) labels.

9. **LabelOffset**  

Distance in points that the labels are offset from the support/resistance price levels.

10. **LabelFontSize**  

Font size of the "RES" and "SUP" labels.


