Buffer Finder MT5



Is a custom technical Utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to inspect and analyze buffers of other indicators for EA integration, signal detection, or debugging.

Key Features

User-Friendly Dashboard : Input an indicator name and click "Search" to scan the chart or load it dynamically via iCustom from standard folders (Indicators, Market, Examples).

: Input an indicator name and click "Search" to scan the chart or load it dynamically via iCustom from standard folders (Indicators, Market, Examples). Buffer Inspection : Extracts and displays data for recent bars (default: 5), checking up to 30 buffers; highlights potential color buffers (0-32 integers) or arrow/signal buffers (sparse non-empty values).

: Extracts and displays data for recent bars (default: 5), checking up to 30 buffers; highlights potential color buffers (0-32 integers) or arrow/signal buffers (sparse non-empty values). Signal Detection : Suggests likely buy/sell patterns and advises checking visuals in the Data Window (Ctrl+D).

: Suggests likely buy/sell patterns and advises checking visuals in the Data Window (Ctrl+D). Customization Options: Adjustable position, size, font, background color, max result lines; auto-resizes for optimal display.

Perfect for developers building EAs, troubleshooting indicators, or exploring data structures.

Note: Uses default parameters for dynamic loads..

Buffer Finder is not updating or reading buffers in the Strategy Tester.





Settings Description

BarsForAnalysis (int, default: 5):

Number of recent bars to analyze and display buffer data for.



DashboardBackgroundColor (color, default: clrLightGray):

Background color of the dashboard panel.



LabelFontSize (int, default: 10):

Font size for labels and text in the dashboard.



DashboardX (int, default: 300):

Horizontal (X-axis) position of the dashboard on the chart.



DashboardY (int, default: 100):

Vertical (Y-axis) position of the dashboard on the chart.



DashboardWidth (int, default: 600):

Initial width of the dashboard window (auto-adjusts as needed).



DashboardHeight (int, default: 700):

Initial height of the dashboard window (auto-adjusts as needed).



MaxResultLines (int, default: 30):

Maximum number of result lines (labels) to display in the dashboard.



LabelPadding (int, default: 20):

Extra padding added to label widths for better text fitting.



















