Buffer Finder MT5

Buffer Finder MT5

Is a custom technical Utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to inspect and analyze buffers of other indicators for EA integration, signal detection, or debugging.

Key Features

  • User-Friendly Dashboard: Input an indicator name and click "Search" to scan the chart or load it dynamically via iCustom from standard folders (Indicators, Market, Examples).
  • Buffer Inspection: Extracts and displays data for recent bars (default: 5), checking up to 30 buffers; highlights potential color buffers (0-32 integers) or arrow/signal buffers (sparse non-empty values).
  • Signal Detection: Suggests likely buy/sell patterns and advises checking visuals in the Data Window (Ctrl+D).
  • Customization Options: Adjustable position, size, font, background color, max result lines; auto-resizes for optimal display.

Perfect for developers building EAs, troubleshooting indicators, or exploring data structures.

Note: Uses default parameters for dynamic loads..

         Buffer Finder is not updating or reading buffers in the Strategy Tester.


Settings Description

BarsForAnalysis (int, default: 5):
Number of recent bars to analyze and display buffer data for.

DashboardBackgroundColor (color, default: clrLightGray):
Background color of the dashboard panel.

LabelFontSize (int, default: 10):
Font size for labels and text in the dashboard.

DashboardX (int, default: 300):
Horizontal (X-axis) position of the dashboard on the chart.

DashboardY (int, default: 100):
Vertical (Y-axis) position of the dashboard on the chart.

DashboardWidth (int, default: 600):
Initial width of the dashboard window (auto-adjusts as needed).

DashboardHeight (int, default: 700):
Initial height of the dashboard window (auto-adjusts as needed).

MaxResultLines (int, default: 30):
Maximum number of result lines (labels) to display in the dashboard.

LabelPadding (int, default: 20):
Extra padding added to label widths for better text fitting.







Recommended products
Xelar EA MT5
DENIS BRAUN
Experts
Robot Name:   Xelar EA MT5 Description: Xelar EA - Your Gateway to High-Risk, Potentially Highly Profitable Trading Experiences! Are you in search of a trading robot capable of providing risk-loving traders the opportunity to achieve exceptional profits? Xelar EA could be exactly what you've been looking for. This highly specialized trading robot has been developed to conquer the markets in a unique and efficient manner. Information: After every 5 sales, the price increases by $100. Please conta
AI SmartMean Pro
David Alejandro Forero Rodriguez
Experts
A SOLID AND PROVEN STRATEGY! Unlike most EAs in the market, SmartMean Pro is built on solid data. Its results are not optimized , which means the strategy is likely to continue to perform well in live trading.  Stop falling for false promises and start trading the same strategy used by many professional traders and money managers worldwide today. RECOMENDED SETTINGS: NAS100 1D, 4H Primary Filter Period: 200 Signal Period: 2 Entry Level: 10 Exit Level: 90 Exit Type: AI Exit Max bars: DAILY=6, 4H
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
VPS Benchmark MT5
Yu Pang Chan
Utilities
The Definitive Performance Testing Solution for MetaTrader Environments What This Tool Does This specialized benchmark utility measures the performance of your MetaTrader environment, providing insights that impact your trading execution. Unlike generic system benchmarks, this tool evaluates performance specifically within the MetaTrader runtime environment. For Professional Traders & Developers: Performance Metrics : Measurements of calculation throughput and memory efficiency Trading-Specific
NakaSideBot
Ricardo De Andrade Nakano
Experts
Introducing NakaSideBot - Your Ultimate Side Market Champion! Are you tired of missing out on profits when the market changes direction? Say hello to NakaSideBot, your ultimate side market champion! This cutting-edge robot is designed to thrive in ever-changing market conditions, making it perfect for both trending and sideways markets. NakaSideBot excels when the market transitions or consolidates, seizing opportunities that others may overlook. With its advanced algorithms, it detects trend
Polca Magic Key
Bryam Yhair Perez Diaz
1 (1)
Utilities
Line function : Displays the opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit( 3:1 RR ) on the chart. Risk management : The risk calculation function calculates the volume of a new order taking into account the established risk and the size you want to risk. It allows you to set any Stop Loss size between 3 and 10 pips. Breakeven Button : Brings all open orders to Breakeven. Clear button : Clears the graph and the selected parameters. Trade Button : Execute the idea. Partials Button : Taking partials of al
DeepInsight
Gustavo Santos Pedrosa
Experts
Title: DeepInsight: Flow and Market Context Analysis What is DeepInsight? DeepInsight is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5, developed to assist in reading market dynamics. The indicator processes volume and price movement data to generate objective visual references, facilitating the identification of areas of interest on the chart. The tool functions as an auxiliary analysis dashboard, offering support for manual decision-making without performing automatic order execution. Operationa
Equity Paragon PRO
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
Experts
Equity-Based Swing Trading System for XAUUSD Important Information Strategy Type Swing trading with equity-based exposure control (no grid / no martingale / no averaging) Risk Level Controlled by the user (equity protection, daily limits, exposure filters) Prop-Firm Compatibility Includes built-in daily and overall loss guard Broker Requirements Any MT5 broker (ECN/RAW recommended) Setup Difficulty Suitable for beginners (all parameters are open) Product Overview Equity Paragon EA is a controlle
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT5: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 5. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on u
FREE
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
TradeMind Pro EA
Augustine Mwathi
Utilities
TradeMind Pro EA - Description Why TradeMind Pro EA is Essential for Your Trading Success Revolutionary LLM-Powered Trading: The world's first Expert Advisor built entirely on Large Language Model technology, bringing the power of advanced AI reasoning directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform. TradeMind Pro EA doesn't rely on traditional technical indicators or hardcoded algorithms – instead, it leverages cutting-edge Language Models (GPT-4, Claude, Gemini) to analyze market conditions with hu
Monarch Scalper EA MT5
Alberto Boada
1 (1)
Experts
Monarch Scalper Elite Launch price $149, after 10 sales it goes up to $249 Monarch Scalper Elite is an expert advisor designed to apply a trading logic based on breakout and potential reversal conditions. The system incorporates volatility filtering and session-based operation so that trades are executed only under user-defined conditions. The EA does not use martingale or grid techniques. All trades follow the risk parameters specified by the user. System Features 1. Volatility Engine The EA in
Wolken
Fernando Souza Mendes
Experts
WOLKEN Key Features: Multi-Indicator Strategy with Advanced Filters: Indicators Used: Moving Average (MA), RSI, Bollinger Bands, ADX, Stochastic, ATR, and OBV (On-Balance Volume). Combined Signal: Requires confirmation from 3+ indicators to generate signals, reducing false positives. Trend Filter (OBV): Confirms volume direction to validate signals. Dynamic SL/TP: Based on ATR (Average True Range) to adapt to market volatility. Professional Risk Management: ATR Fallback: Uses the moving average
BOS Recovey Zone EA
Mohamad Saad Samsudin
Experts
The   BOS Recovery Zone EA   is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines Break of Structure (BOS) strategy with robust dual-mode recovery management. Designed for serious traders who demand reliability and advanced risk management, this EA offers unparalleled flexibility with both Netting and Hedging modes to adapt to any broker environment.
FREE
SimplePad MT5 for Real and Tester
Jorge Gil Pascual
Utilities
Simple Pad PRO for MetaTrader 5 – Total Control at Your Fingertips Tired of losing valuable seconds when opening or closing trades? Want to trade with the agility of a professional, both in real-time and during strategy testing? Introducing Simple Pad PRO , the ultimate tool for fast, precise, and strategic trade execution in MetaTrader 5. Designed by traders, for traders , this Pad simplifies manual trading with an intuitive yet powerful interface that works seamlessly on both live charts
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.47 (17)
Experts
VectorPrime — Algorithmic System with Multi-Layered Vector Logic VectorPrime is an autonomous trading system engineered for structured execution under multi-timeframe market conditions. At its core lies the concept of vector analysis, where price dynamics are decomposed into directional impulses and matrix-based structures. The system interprets market flow not as isolated signals, but as interconnected vectors forming a coherent market map. Key modules of VectorPrime: Vector Dynamics Engine — i
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
Utilities
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Setup14X7
Andre Fonseca Loureiro
Experts
Este EA foi desenvolvido para o mercado financeiro Brasileiro, porem, com os Parâmetros corretos pode ser aplicado a todos ativos disponíveis na metatrader inclusive forex e metais. Não julgue o resultado com os parâmetros padrão, entenda que os parametros são para validação de diversos ativos, por isso cada ativo tem um valor que se enquadra na realidade do contexto do mercado. Qualquer duvida, pode me chamar no Telegram @andrefonsecaloureiro ou no email vendas.mercadocapital@gmail.com
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
FXGrowth2
Ngoc Ha Le
Experts
FXGrowth2 – Automated Trading Strategy FXGrowth2 is an automated trading strategy developed with a primary objective: maximizing the return-to-drawdown ratio while maintaining strict risk control , with maximum account drawdown kept below 15% . To ensure robustness and consistency, the system has been backtested over 5 years of historical data across 28 currency pairs , derived from the 7 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, NZD, and JPY . Only when a currency pair meets our predefined per
Nasdaq Booster
Maksim Zaiarnyi
Experts
Информация с пометкой «ВАЖНО» обязательна к прочтению. !ВАЖНО!   Перед тестированием установите рекомендуемый сет настроек из раздела "Обсуждения". Без них советник будет работать в убыток. Это трендовый советник, используемый как аккуратный бустер счёта, так и для спокойной консервативной торговли.    !ВАЖНО! Советник не является скамом, или продуктом наподобие "Просто установи на график и всё", рынок меняется, ничего не будет работать само по себе с настройками, установленными разработчиком
The Time is Gold
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The XAUUSD is a special asset with special characteristics that needs a special optimization of the products, we have created a system that adapts to this value and tries to take advantage of its advantages and eliminate the differences. Although this system is designed and optimized for use in the XAUUSD, it can be used in other pairs and values, including stock indices and commodities. It is a system that through an algorithm of multiple operations and multiple lots tries to make a profit o
Pick and Roll
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Pick and Roll   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. P ick and Roll It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Pick and Roll  system operation: 1: PREVIOUS   TREND 2: CONSOLIDATION 3:   RUPTURE D o not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions     
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
5 (4)
Experts
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
Experts
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (145)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT5 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. [Instruction for Risk Manager parameter
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Utilities
The UTM Trade Manager is a powerful, yet intuitive trading tool offering fast, efficient trade execution and advanced features such as the "Ignore Spread" mode and a built-in local trade copier, and others. Designed to simplify your trading operations, it provides a user-friendly graphical interface and on-chart controls for seamless management. Important Notice: This manager may experience performance issues on systems with less than 8GB of RAM or when running on Mac ARM (M1) systems using emul
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilities
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
AI Trade Analyzer   is an intelligent market analysis tool implemented in the indicator format. The program visualizes signals on the chart and helps the trader evaluate the market situation based on technical indicators and news background. Supported Models: Compatible with the latest ChatGPT versions — GPT-5.1 , GPT-4o , GPT-4o-mini , O1 , and GPT-3.5-turbo . GPT-5.1 provides the highest precision, advanced context understanding, and deep analysis of complex trading situations. GPT-4o offers
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
More from author
Buy and Sell Power
Marco Engstermann
4.6 (5)
Indicators
Simple Indicator that shows the Buy and Sell volume in percent. The Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 5 calculates and displays estimated buy/sell volume percentages over a user-defined period (default: 14 bars) using tick volume data. It overlays text labels on the chart showing Buy % (with "Up" if >51%), Sell % (with "Dn" if >51%), and a trend signal based on thresholds: Neutral (<55%), Trend: Buy/Sell (55%+), Trend: Strong Buy/Sell (62%+), Trend Max UP/Down (65%+), or Trend change s
FREE
Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power The Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a versatile tool designed to provide traders with a clear visual representation of market pressure across nine standard timeframes, from M1 to MN1. By aggregating buy and sell strength percentages derived from recent price action and tick volume, it helps identify potential trends, reversals, and neutral conditions in real-time. The indicator displays this information in a compact dashboard
FREE
UT Bot with Alerts
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
UT Bot with Alerts The UT Bot Alerts Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a versatile trading tool that generates buy and sell signals based on ATR-based trailing stop logic. It displays signals with arrows, draws an entry price line, and includes a candle countdown timer. The indicator offers customizable alerts (pop-up, email, push notifications) and a text label showing signal details. Users can adjust ATR sensitivity, label positions, and timer settings, making it suitable for various markets and
FREE
Vector Candles Indicator
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Vector Candles Indicator This is an easy and safe tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It colors candles on your chart based on trading volume to spot trend changes.How to Spot Entry Signals Up Vector Candle: If a green candle with high volume closes (lime or blue color), sell. Price will likely drop back to where the candle started. Down Vector Candle: If a red candle with high volume closes (red or purple color), buy. Price will likely rise back to where the candle started. Detailed setup: Check http
FREE
Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power MT4
Marco Engstermann
5 (1)
Indicators
Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power MT4 The Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a versatile tool designed to provide traders with a clear visual representation of market pressure across nine standard timeframes, from M1 to MN1. By aggregating buy and sell strength percentages derived from recent price action and tick volume, it helps identify potential trends, reversals, and neutral conditions in real-time. The indicator displays this information in a compact dashbo
FREE
Buy and Sell Power MT4
Marco Engstermann
5 (2)
Indicators
Simple Indicator that shows the   Buy and Sell   volume in percent. Settings : Font size for percentage labels Horizontal offset from right edge (pixels) Vertical offset for Signal label from bottom (pixels) Vertical offset for Buy label from bottom (pixels) Vertical offset for Sell label from bottom (pixels) Color for Buy label Color for Sell label Color for Strong Buy signal Color for Buy signal Color for Strong Sell signal Color for Sell signal Color for Neutral signal Default to every tick
FREE
Trend Dot Indicator
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Trend Dot Indicator – Clean & Powerful Reversal System A fast-reacting Trend Step Regression (TSR) line with color-coded dots instantly shows the current trend. High-probability BUY/SELL signals appear only when a real reversal occurs, confirmed by minimum trend length and ADX strength. Description here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765867   Features: Clear visual TSR line + dots (blue = up, red = down) Filtered reversal signals with text labels Real-time volume pressure dashboard (Buy/S
Trend Dot Indicator MT5
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Trend Dot Indicator MT5 – Clean & Powerful Reversal System A fast-reacting Trend Step Regression (TSR) line with color-coded dots instantly shows the current trend. High-probability BUY/SELL signals appear only when a real reversal occurs, confirmed by minimum trend length and ADX strength. Description here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765867   Features: Clear visual TSR line + dots (blue = up, red = down) Filtered reversal signals with text labels Real-time volume pressure dashboard (B
MACD Custom Indicator CM
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
CM MACD Custom Indicator - Multiple Time Frame (V2.1) This advanced MT5 indicator, adapted from ChrisMoody’s TradingView script, delivers a powerful Multi-Timeframe MACD with customizable visuals and alerts. Plotting MACD lines, signal line, and a color-coded histogram, it highlights trend direction and momentum with distinct colors for growing/falling histograms above/below zero. Cross signals are marked with arrows, and users can enable alerts, email, or mobile notifications for buy/sell oppo
FREE
Buy and Sell ATR
Marco Engstermann
3 (1)
Indicators
Buy and Sell ATR Indicator The Buy and Sell ATR Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool for MT5, combining ATR-based trend detection with RSI confirmation. It plots a dynamic trend line and generates clear buy (blue arrows) and sell (red arrows) signals when price action confirms a trend over a user-defined number of candles. A unique flat market filter, based on average ATR, prevents signals in low-volatility conditions. Customize ATR periods, RSI levels, signal thresholds, and arrow styl
FREE
Trade Hunter Indicator
Marco Engstermann
4 (4)
Indicators
Trade Hunter MT5 - Buy and Sell Indicator Unlock precise trading opportunities with Trade Hunter MT5! This powerful indicator identifies potential buy and sell signals by analyzing price movements over a customizable period. Blue arrows mark buy opportunities below key lows, while red arrows highlight sell signals above critical highs. With adjustable parameters like bar range, percentage offset, and alert settings, Trade Hunter adapts to your strategy. Optional alerts and notifications ensur
FREE
Support Resistance Channel MT5
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Support Resistance Channel MT5 The Support Resistance Channel MT5 indicator plots dynamic support and resistance levels based on a configurable lookback period, displaying them as green and red lines respectively. It optionally shows goldenrod-colored arrows when price touches these levels, indicating potential trend changes (not explicit buy/sell signals) , along with customizable "RES" and "SUP" labels. With adjustable parameters like lookback period, arrow size, and label offset, it offers t
FREE
MA Filling Indicator MT5
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
This is the MT5 converted Version of the The MA Filling Indicator, developed by Scriptong, is an advanced technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that enhances the traditional Moving Average (MA) indicator by incorporating a visually intuitive filling feature. The MA Filling Indicator is a versatile tool suitable for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trend-following strategies with a clear, color-coded representation of market dynamics Settings: Upward
FREE
Show Label
Marco Engstermann
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Show your profit or loss next to the candle. This is a helpful tool if an EA don't have this feature build in. Settings: Font color Background color for profits Background color for losses Font size Horizontal shift from candle (pixels) Vertical shift from candle high/low (pixels) Magic number filter (0 = all trades) Comment filter (empty = all trades) Show only trades for the attached chart symbol
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review