Simple Indicator that shows the Buy and Sell volume in percent.

The Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 5 calculates and displays estimated buy/sell volume percentages over a user-defined period (default: 14 bars) using tick volume data. It overlays text labels on the chart showing Buy % (with "Up" if >51%), Sell % (with "Dn" if >51%), and a trend signal based on thresholds: Neutral (<55%), Trend: Buy/Sell (55%+), Trend: Strong Buy/Sell (62%+), Trend Max UP/Down (65%+), or Trend change soon (70%+ on either side). Customizable options include refresh rate, font size, positions, and colors for real-time momentum visualization.


Settings:

  • Font size for percentage labels
  • Horizontal offset from right edge (pixels)
  • Vertical offset for Signal label from bottom (pixels)
  • Vertical offset for Buy label from bottom (pixels)
  • Vertical offset for Sell label from bottom (pixels)
  • Color for Buy label
  • Color for Sell label
  • Color for Strong Buy signal
  • Color for Buy signal
  • Color for Strong Sell signal
  • Color for Sell signal
  • Color for Neutral signal
  • Default to every tick




Jordan Bob
83
Jordan Bob 2025.10.31 22:59 
 

добър индикатор

Findolin
1920
Findolin 2025.10.03 12:28 
 

Ein sehr guter Indikator, der hilfreiche Signale gibt. Vielen Dank dafür!

Benjamin Afedzie
3478
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 21:13 
 

best indicator

TimeFrameLow milliseconds
Israel Goncalves Moraes De Souza
지표
O indicador mostra o preço ou volume em milissegundos, ótimo para identificar padrões de entrada por agressão de preço ou volume e escalpelamento rápido. Características Período de tempo do WPR em milissegundos Oscilador de agressão de preço Tela personalizável O indicador pode indicar movimentos de entrada, como: Cruzamento da linha 0.0 Identificando padrões de onda A velocidade de exibição do gráfico dependerá do seu hardware, quanto menores os milissegundos, mais serão necessários do hardwar
FREE
The Sandman
Maxwell Brighton Onyango
Experts
The Sandman EA — MT5 Scalping Robot for Calm Precision in Chaos “Others have seen what is and asked why. We have seen what could be and asked why not.” Introducing The Sandman — a high-precision, no-nonsense MT5 scalping robot designed to bring calm and control to your trading experience. Overview The market is chaotic and unpredictable — even experienced traders face losses. The Sandman was built to free you from emotional trading. It acts boldly and logically using a proven, fully automated
FREE
Weis Waves Volumes
HENRIQUE ARAUJO
지표
Weis Waves(와이스 웨이브) 는 데이비드 와이스(David Weis)가 개발하고 리차드 와이코프(Richard Wyckoff)의 원리에 기반한 기술적 지표입니다. 전통적인 거래량이 캔들마다 표시되는 것과 달리, Weis Waves는 거래량을 상승 또는 하락 “파동”으로 누적하며, 가격 방향이 바뀔 때마다 계산을 새로 시작합니다. 이 방법은 트레이더가 시장 움직임의 실제 힘 을 명확하게 파악할 수 있게 해줍니다. 각 파동은 일련의 캔들을 지탱하는 거래량의 강도를 보여줍니다. 주요 특징: 거래량을 매수 및 매도 파동으로 그룹화. 지배적인 압력(매수세 또는 매도세)을 강조. 추세 지속 또는 잠재적 반전 을 식별하는 데 도움. 와이코프 방법론에 기반하며, 거래량 및 흐름 분석에 널리 사용됨. Weis Waves는 가격과 거래량의 균형을 평가하기 위해 많은 전문 트레이더들이 활용하며, 시장 역학에 대한 더 깊은 통찰을 제공합니다.
FREE
Candle Timer Simple
Jithin Sajan Sajan
5 (1)
지표
SETTINGS Make sure to select Chart shift option in the chart.   (Right click in the chart ---> Properties (dialog box) ----> Select Chart Shift) Kindly rate and comment about the product for upgradation & Support When using candlestick timers, keep in mind that the timing of candlestick patterns can play a crucial role in your trading strategy. For instance, different timeframes (such as 1-minute, 5-minute, hourly, ) can provide varying insights into price movements and trends. Make sure to i
FREE
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.5 (10)
지표
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC — 정밀한 거래 결정을 위한 거래량 분석 개요 Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC 는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 거래량 분포를 계산하고 자동으로 POC(Point of Control)를 표시합니다. 이를 통해 거래자는 주요 지지와 저항 영역을 확인하고, 기관 거래가 집중된 가격대를 파악할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 동적 거래량 프로파일 (차트 표시 구간 또는 사용자 지정 구간) 자동 POC 탐지 히스토그램 크기, 색상, 라인 스타일 사용자 설정 가능 고정 구간 거래량 분석 지원 새로운 캔들마다 실시간 자동 갱신 내장 버튼: Reset VP, Hide VP 라이트/다크 모드 호환 장점 누적 및 분배 영역 확인 기관 자금이 집중된 구간 탐지 POC 기반의 정밀한 매수/매도 진입 돌파 및 반전 전략 강화 사용 방법 차트에 지표를 적용합니다 Reset VP 버튼으로 가시 범위의 프로파일을 계산합니다
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
지표
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
지표
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Basic Pivot Point Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
지표
To review our products, please click the link: LINK This Classic Pivot Point Indicator accurately calculates and displays 7 essential pivot levels , including the Pivot Point , 3 Support levels (S1–S3) , and 3 Resistance levels (R1–R3) based on the standard classic pivot formula . Designed for Forex, indices, commodities, and crypto trading , it supports multi-currency and multi-timeframe analysis in a clean, professional dashboard interface . With the built-in interactive dashboard , traders c
Reversal Oscillator
Rafael Grecco
지표
Reversal Oscillator — Advanced Momentum Shift Detector Reversal Oscillator is a free indicator designed to highlight price zones that are statistically outside their normal movement patterns, helping traders anticipate potential turning points before they occur. Unlike traditional oscillators that react mainly to overbought/oversold conditions, this indicator applies third derivative analysis (the "acceleration of the acceleration" of price) calculated using two independent methods within a n
FREE
Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI [Subtitle: Volatility Breakout | Keltner Channels | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction Crimson Volcanic Overlord is an algorithmic trading solution engineered on the principles of Volatility Breakout logic. Unlike strategies that attempt to predict reversals in ranging markets, this Expert Advisor (EA) identifies periods of price consolidation (The Volcano) and executes trades only when a high-momentum trend is c
Stackable VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.5 (4)
지표
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp
FREE
EAVN001 Moving Average Single
Hong Thai Pham
Experts
EAVN001 – A Simple, Effective, and Flexible Trading Solution In the world of financial trading, simplicity can often be the key to efficiency. EAVN001 is designed based on the Moving Average Single Line principle, enabling traders to quickly identify trends and make timely decisions. Its operation is straightforward: open a BUY position when the price crosses above the MA line , and open a SELL position when the price crosses below the MA line . The strength of EAVN001 lies not only in its simp
FREE
White Weis Volume Ticks
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (4)
지표
White Weis Volume This indicator shows the sum of the volume in each wave, bulish or bearish, as idealized by David Weis , but it brings an important addition , which is the marking of the bar with the highest volume of the wave (White Bar)! In coding the indicator, it was sought to optimize the code to require minimal processing during use and not to overload mt5. The indicator can be used for pre-trading analysis and study, where the trader analyzes possible points of support and resistance
Anchored VWAP with Alerts
Alexandre Silva Diniz
지표
앵커 VWAP(Anchored VWAP) 앵커 VWAP는 기존 VWAP의 변형으로, 거래 세션 시작이나 고정된 시간 간격이 아닌 특정 시점(앵커)에서 지표 계산을 시작합니다. 이는 주요 뉴스, 트렌드 시작, 지지선 또는 저항선 돌파와 같은 기술적 이벤트와 같은 특정 사건부터의 가격과 거래량 간의 관계를 평가하려는 트레이더에게 유용할 수 있습니다. 이 지표는 외환, 주식 및 지수에서 사용 가능합니다. 동일한 차트에 여러 인스턴스를 추가하고 각 VWAP의 앵커 지점을 클릭 한 번으로 수정할 수 있습니다. 가격이 VWAP에 도달할 때 알림을 활성화하십시오. VWAP는 "자성"을 가지고 있습니다: 캔들 위에 마우스를 올리면 HIGH로, 중앙에 두면 TYPICAL로, 캔들 아래에 두면 LOW로 자동 설정됩니다.
FREE
Amiguinhos Bar Counter
Eduardo Correia Da Silva
3.67 (3)
지표
Amiguinho's Bar Counter is a price action indicator to display the bar count (candles) with some interesting options. About the "Period of analysis" parameter: if the current timeframe is in minutes, then the analysis period will be considered in days; if the current timeframe is in days, then the analysis period will be considered in months; or  if the period of analysis will be considered in years.
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Analysis Professor
Israr Hussain Shah
지표
FiboPivot Dashboard - Professional Pivot Point Indicator What It Does FiboPivot Dashboard is a powerful technical analysis tool that automatically calculates and displays Fibonacci-based pivot points on your chart. It identifies key support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price action, helping traders anticipate potential price reversal points and breakout levels.   How to Use 1. **Install & Apply**: Simply attach the indicator to any chart (time frames below D1) 2. **
FREE
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.75 (4)
지표
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
FREE
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.4 (10)
지표
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
VWAP Personnal Custom
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
VWAP_PC_MQL5 — a simple home-built VWAP indicator showing real-time volume-weighted price levels directly on your MT5 chart. TF: Works on all timeframes. Pair: Compatible with all symbols — Forex, indices, commodities, and stocks. Settings: Applied Price – price type used for VWAP calculation (Close, Typical, Weighted, etc.) Line Color / Width / Style – customize VWAP line appearance Session Reset – optional reset per day or continuous mode How it works (VWAP principle): VWAP (Volume Weighted
FREE
Scale in points per bar
Vitaliy Kostrubko
지표
(Special New Year promotion - free price!) The indicator displays the actual 'Scale in points per bar' (identical to the manual setting in the Terminal, see screenshot) in the upper right corner of the chart. The displayed value changes INSTANTLY whenever the chart scale is changed! (This is very convenient when planning screenshots). In Settings: Change language (Russian/English), font size of the displayed text, text label offset coefficient from the graph corner, equally in X and Y directi
FREE
VWAP and MVWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.29 (7)
지표
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp )
FREE
Wave Box Market Frenquency
Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
4.75 (4)
지표
Totally linked to the result of a movement and the duration he had. Its height records how many ticks the asset walked during a given movement, its width shows us the duration that movement had. Its configuration must be in line with the Weis Wave Indicator configuration to observe the movement force and can indicate a possible accumulation or distribution of the movement;
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Advanced Pivot Point Indicator for Charts
Mr Harvey Creighton Walker
지표
The Advanced Pivot Point Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels in the market. This versatile indicator offers a customizable and user-friendly interface, allowing traders to select from five different pivot point calculation methods: Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, Tom DeMark, and Fibonacci. With its easy-to-read lines for pivot points (PP), support (S1, S2, S3, S4), and resistance (R1, R2, R3, R4) levels, the Advanced Pivot Point Indicator pr
FREE
VWAP Indicator
LUC JACOBUS A VERHEECKE
4.2 (25)
지표
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a  trading   benchmark  used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security. This indicator VWAP V2 is free and is the manual version of the extended Easy VWAP indicator (30 Euro), where the date and time properties are automatically entered. With
FREE
Swing BOS Structure
Shodibek Babaev
지표
Swing BOS Structure is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically detects: • Swing High (SH) • Swing Low (SL) • Break of Structure (BOS) • Change of Character (CHoCH) Swings are confirmed only after a defined number of candles, ensuring no repainting. BOS signals indicate trend continuation. CHoCH signals indicate a potential change in market structure and may appear less frequently depending on market conditions and timeframe. The indicator is lightweight, fa
FREE
WaPreviousCandleLevelsMT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
지표
!!!This Free Version just works on EURUSD!!! Wa Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical anal
FREE
LT Round Numbers MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.89 (18)
유틸리티
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: Key levels in pips - distance between the lines. Color -   lines color. Style -   lines style. Width -  lines width. Display at background -  draw lines in front or back of candles. Selectable -  turn on or off the option to select the lines. Lines identification -  identifica
FREE
