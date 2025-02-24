UT Bot Alerts by Gerega

This MT5 indicator is a conversion of the UT Bot Alerts indicator by @QuantNomad from TradingView.





It utilizes ATR to generate custom candles on the chart while providing strong entry signals based on these candles.





All buffers, including those for the custom candles and entry signals, are available, making it easy to integrate into any EA.





Additionally, various strategies based on this indicator can be found online, or you can contact me for a custom strategy development.



