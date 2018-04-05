Momema Forex by Gerega

The Momentum & EMA Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully automated trading system that combines two Momentum indicators with Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to identify high-probability trade opportunities. This EA leverages momentum strength and trend confirmation to execute precise entries and exits.


Key Features:

Dual Momentum Strategy– Uses two Momentum indicators with different periods to confirm price acceleration.

EMA Trend Confirmation– Trades are opened only when the EMAs align with the momentum signals, ensuring trend-following entries.

Fully Automated Execution– Opens, manages, and closes trades without manual intervention.

Customizable Settings– Adjustable parameters for Momentum, EMA periods, lot size, stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop.

False Signal Filtering– Reduces noise by confirming trade signals across both Momentum indicators and EMAs.

Built-in Risk Management– Stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing-stop features to protect capital and optimize profitability.


Additional Information:


After purchase,a set file with optimized settingswill be provided to enhance performance.

This EA is compatible with all account types and brokers that support automated trading on the MetaTrader platform.


The Momentum & EMA EA is an excellent choice for traders looking for a strategy that combines momentum strength with trend confirmation for more precise and effective trading decisions.


