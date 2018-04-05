Boilinger Bands and RSI by Gerega

This strategy uses Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to identify potential trade opportunities. It is designed for both mean-reversion and trend-following approaches, making it suitable for various market conditions.

How It Works:

  • Bollinger Bands assess volatility and identify overbought/oversold conditions.

  • RSI gauges momentum and confirms potential market reversals.

Trade Entry:

  • Buy: When the price reaches or falls below the lower Bollinger Band, and the RSI is below 30 (indicating oversold conditions).

  • Sell: When the price reaches or exceeds the upper Bollinger Band, and the RSI is above 70 (indicating overbought conditions).

Trade Exit:

  • Positions are closed when the RSI moves back to a neutral zone (between 40-60), or when the price returns to the middle Bollinger Band.

Key Features:

  • Volatility & Momentum Combination: Offers strong confirmation signals for trade decisions.

  • Adaptable to Various Market Conditions: Works well for both trending and ranging markets.

  • Suitable for Scalping & Swing Trading: Flexible across different timeframes.

  • Customizable Parameters: Fine-tune Bollinger Bands and RSI settings to enhance performance.

This strategy is suitable for traders who seek dependable entry and exit signals, based on market conditions.


Recommended products
Macd STO Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
The Dual MACD & Stochastic Expert Advisor (EA)  is a fully automated trading system that utilizes two  MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicators along with the  Stochastic Oscillator  to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By combining trend confirmation from MACD with momentum analysis from Stochastic, this EA provides precise entry and exit points for optimized trading performance. Key Features: • Dual MACD Strategy – Uses two MACD indicators with different setting
FREE
Divergence Rsi Trader EA
Igor Widiger
4.33 (6)
Experts
Divergence RSI Trader is based on divergences in the chart and indicator (RSI Level 14). Divergence RSI Trader's strategy to find lows and highs on the chart and RSI indicator, analyze them and then open positions. EA was tested in the EURUSD H1 in the strategy tester and adjusted to this currency by default. EA has also been tested with other settings at GBPUSD M5 for 10 years and completed with good results. Because this is a free version, there will be no more tests and only updates. Please
FREE
Astin
Novateq Pty. Ltd
Experts
Use Stochastic with oversold and overbought to find trading opportunities. Use RSI to identify strength of trend anf confirm the trend matches the stochastic overbought and oversold. Trade on MACD cross matching the trend identified by Stochastic and RSI. Set stop loss at a recent swing high or swing low. Set take profit as a ratio of stop loss. Exits are on take profit and stop loss only, there is no exit signal.
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Macd divergence and parabolic sar sell only
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0T8Mge39Xsk&t=9s Youtube These EAs trade macd divergence only if there is a parabolic sar change at the same time. Sell bearish macd divergence & parabolic sar crosses above price Macd settings  Threshhold is how far above / below zero divergence must occur. Timeframe used Parabolic sar settings Only one trade in that direction can be opened at once. Trades on open bar Alerts , mt5 and mobile Stop loss and target points Stop loss is set to a % percentage of the
FREE
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
Scaled Awesome Oscillator mq5
Daniel Opoku
Indicators
The Scaled Awesome Oscillator (SAO) represents a refined adaptation of the Awesome Oscillator, aimed at establishing consistent benchmarks for identifying market edges. Unlike the standard Awesome Oscillator, which records the variation in pips across different commodities, the only unchanging reference point is the zero line. This limitation hampers investors and traders from pinpointing specific levels for trend reversals or continuations using the traditional Awesome Indicator, a creation of
FREE
HydraAlchemist
Haruki Teranaka
Experts
This Expert Advisor examines signals from indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, and RSI to identify market trends and turning points. It incorporates multiple strategies and works seamlessly together. The Advisor analyzes the market situation in real time and automatically executes trades at predefined stop loss and take profit levels. HydraAlchemist is also easy to use. The intuitive and easy-to-understand setup screen allows you to execute trading strategies with few parameters. When trading Go
FREE
RSI GridMaster Mini
Adam Zolei
4.88 (8)
Experts
Welcome! This is the RSI GridMaster Mini, the freely available compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster. This robot operates based on the RSI indicator with a grid strategy, allowing for continuous trading in response to market movements. The Mini version comes with a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the hourly time frame. In this version, the number of settings has been minimized to simplify and streamline the trading process. You can find the full version by clicking here
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicators
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
Three Moving Averages
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.27 (26)
Experts
The trade strategy is based on three moving averages. To determine the trend, it uses three exponentially smoothed moving averages: FastEMA, MediumEMA and SlowEMA. Trade signals: Buy signal: FastEMA>MediumEMA>SlowEMA (upward trend). Sell signal: FastEMA<MediumEMA<SlowEMA (downward trend). Input parameters: Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_FastPeriod = 8; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_MediumPeriod = 38; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_SlowPeriod = 48; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_StopLoss = 400; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_TakeProfit = 900; Inp_
FREE
DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Rsi Elmex
Olesia Lukian
4 (1)
Experts
RSI Expert Advisor with ATR, Trailing Stop and Multi-Symbol Trading Introduction: The Science Behind RSI Trading The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder in 1978 and has become one of the most trusted momentum oscillators in technical analysis. What began as a manual calculation method in Wilder's book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" has evolved into an indispensable tool for traders across all markets. The RSI's power lies in its ability to quantify price
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.17 (42)
Experts
This EA trades using Moving Averages Crossovers. It offers fully customizable settings, flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale and inverse martingale mode.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable moving average settings It implements two different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN b
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
5 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
London Session Breakout
Luar Ugartemendia Goenaga
5 (1)
Experts
Range Breakout Expert Advisor – A Proven and Efficient Trading Strategy Unlike many other programs available on MQL5 , this Expert Advisor (EA) implements a genuine and market-proven trading strategy . It does not use martingale, grid, or any high-risk methods that could jeopardize account stability. Instead, it follows a structured approach based on technical analysis and price behavior. How Does It Work? This Range Breakout Expert Advisor is designed to trade breakouts across different timefr
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
Cumulative Delta Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Cumulative Delta Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Cumulative Delta Indicator is a dedicated volume analysis tool on MetaTrader 5 that monitors market buying and selling pressure. By comparing order flow data, it displays cumulative volume changes to help traders identify divergence signals. This MT5 indicator supports the detection of strong market trends, enhances liquidity analysis, and confirms price action behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Cumulativ
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (10)
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timefr
FREE
PZ Fractal Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.25 (4)
Experts
This EA trades untested fractals using pending orders. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements 4 different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA/FIFO C
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Experts
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Experts
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
Experts
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
FREE
Divergence Force
Alessandro Riggi
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Divergence Force Divergence Indicator Description Divergence Force 1.0 is an indicator designed to identify divergences between the price of an asset and the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). This indicator automatically draws trend lines on the highs and lows of the price and MACD, highlighting potential trading opportunities. Main Features Automatic Divergence Identification : The indicator automatically detects bullish and bearish divergences between the price and the MACD. Trend
FREE
PZ Ichimoku EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.22 (18)
Experts
Trade the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Indicator with complete freedom using a powerful and flexible EA. It implements many entry strategies and useful features, like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements several entry conditions Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop settings Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Implements a martingale fea
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
PZ MAcD Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.14 (7)
Experts
This EA is a flexible and powerful metatrader expert advisor that trades using the MACD indicator and implements many useful features. It can trade using the MACD indicator alone, or donchian breakouts confirmed by the MACD indicator from any timeframe. Additionally, it offers a martingale feature and forex session filters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully configurable settings Customizable break-even, SL, TP and traili
FREE
YM Bollinger bands EA
Yassine Mouhssine
Experts
YM Bollinger bands Pro EA Description: Our trading robot is designed for traders who want a smart automated tool that combines the simplicity of classic strategies with the power of advanced money management. Basic Version (Free/Standard): • Uses Bollinger Bands to detect overbought and oversold levels. • Works with pending order scaling (Martingale strategy) to recover drawdowns and balance risk. • Easy to use and effective on most currency pairs. Pro Version (Paid): • Enhanced accurac
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (291)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Disco
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.53 (15)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.84 (25)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (any) Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support         YES Minimum deposit 500   USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Run without prior setup YES If you’re interested in artificial intelligence in trading, subscribe to my channel. I research the latest advances in machine learning, share free models, and sometimes write mini
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.5 (18)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for modern traders. ORB has surged in popularity for its ability to capture early market momentum, and this EA rep
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (119)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (478)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Price: 404$ -> 550$ Signal:   ENEA How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevaili
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (5)
Experts
Late Summer Sale – Only for a Limited Time!A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure SGear at the current price before the next price increase is triggered. This sale is limited – both in time and in quantity. After that, the regular market price applies. Click here -> SGear Signal to monitor the live signal. SGear – Clear Trend Logic Instead of AI Illusion SGea
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Introducing Syna Version 3+ - The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 3+, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented direct API access to leading AI providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek, and OpenRouter's extensive model ecosystem. Now with Vision input capabilities, automated API key management, and refined AI prompting protocols, Syna delivers an intui
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (20)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hed
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (11)
Experts
EA New Player   — New Generation Trading Advisor A special offer is in effect at the start of sales: first 10 copies — $390, next 20 copies — $550.  EA New Player is a unique trading advisor for MT5, built on the basis of 7 different classic trading strategies. The advisor was created without the use of artificial intelligence, only on the basis of time-tested technical analysis tools. Its main feature is the transparency of logic, simple settings and versatility for any trader. Attention slow
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Startrader Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K. Master 6 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. Join a growing community of successful traders
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.27 (11)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
5 (1)
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.29 (59)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Neural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M1 Timeframe  The user manual is available via the link on my profile page — it has detailed explanations of all settings and options. On the Telegram channel, you can also find several accounts running SmartChoise with different balances, risk levels, and setups. This is a great way to see the EA’s real performance across multiple brokers and conditions. Price reduced for now This EA is built for long-term, controlled
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (49)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pairs such as XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as m
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Algorithmic System with Multi-Layered Vector Logic VectorPrime is an autonomous trading system engineered for structured execution under multi-timeframe market conditions. At its core lies the concept of vector analysis, where price dynamics are decomposed into directional impulses and matrix-based structures. The system interprets market flow not as isolated signals, but as interconnected vectors forming a coherent market map. Key modules of VectorPrime: Vector Dynamics Engine — i
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (1)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4 (4)
Experts
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on MQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
More from author
UT Bot Alerts by Gerega
Illia Hereha
5 (5)
Indicators
This MT5 indicator is a conversion of the UT Bot Alerts indicator by @QuantNomad from TradingView. It utilizes ATR to generate custom candles on the chart while providing strong entry signals based on these candles. All buffers, including those for the custom candles and entry signals, are available, making it easy to integrate into any EA. Additionally, various strategies based on this indicator can be found online, or you can contact me for a custom strategy development.
FREE
Order Block by Gerega
Illia Hereha
5 (1)
Indicators
The  Order Block Indicator for MT5  is a powerful tool designed for traders who use smart money concepts and institutional trading strategies. It automatically detects key order blocks on the chart, helping traders identify high-probability reversal and continuation zones. Key Features: • Automatic Order Block Detection – Highlights strong buying and selling zones based on price action and volume. • Multi-Timeframe Support – Analyze order blocks across different timeframes for better market in
FREE
Nadaraya Watson Envelope by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  Nadaraya-Watson Envelope  is a non-parametric regression-based indicator that helps traders identify trends, support, and resistance levels with smooth adaptive bands. Unlike traditional moving averages or standard deviation-based envelopes, this indicator applies the Nadaraya-Watson kernel regression , which dynamically adjusts to price movements, reducing lag while maintaining responsiveness. Key Features: • Adaptive Trend Detection – Smooths price action while remaining responsive to m
FREE
Linear Regression Candles by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  Linear Regression Candles  indicator is a powerful tool that enhances traditional candlestick analysis by incorporating linear regression techniques. It helps traders visualize market trends more clearly by smoothing price movements and reducing noise. Unlike standard candles, Linear Regression Candles are dynamically calculated based on statistical regression, providing a clearer picture of the prevailing market direction. Key Features: • Trend Identification – Highlights the overall mar
FREE
ChandelierExit by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The   Chandelier Exit Indicator   for MT5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders manage trades by dynamically adjusting stop-loss levels based on market volatility. It is based on the   Average True Range (ATR)   and follows the trend, placing stop-loss levels above or below price action, depending on the trend direction. This makes it an effective tool for   trend-following strategies, breakout trading, and risk management . Key Features: •   Dynamic Stop-Loss Placement   – Adjusts stop-
FREE
Kijun Sen Envelope by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  Kijun-Sen Envelope  is a powerful trend-following indicator based on the  Kijun-Sen  line from the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. This tool creates dynamic upper and lower bands around the Kijun-Sen, forming an envelope that helps traders identify market trends, potential reversals, and overbought/oversold conditions. Key Features: • Trend Confirmation – Helps determine whether the market is in a strong uptrend, downtrend, or ranging phase. • Support & Resistance Zones – The envelope acts as
FREE
Macd STO Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
The Dual MACD & Stochastic Expert Advisor (EA)  is a fully automated trading system that utilizes two  MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicators along with the  Stochastic Oscillator  to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By combining trend confirmation from MACD with momentum analysis from Stochastic, this EA provides precise entry and exit points for optimized trading performance. Key Features: • Dual MACD Strategy – Uses two MACD indicators with different setting
FREE
ZLSMA by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  Zero Lag Least Squares Moving Average (ZLSMA)  is an advanced moving average indicator designed to provide  fast and smooth trend analysis  while eliminating lag. It is based on the  Least Squares Moving Average (LSMA)  but incorporates a zero-lag calculation, making it highly responsive to price changes. This indicator helps traders identify trend direction with minimal delay, making it ideal for both short-term and long-term trading strategies. Key Features: • Zero-Lag Calculation – Red
FREE
Nwersiasf Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
This strategy integrates the  Nadaraya-Watson Envelope , Relative Strength Index (RSI) ,and  ATR Stop Loss Finder to identify high-probability trade setups with dynamic stop-loss placement. It is suitable for both  trend-following and mean-reversion trading styles . How It Works: • Nadaraya-Watson Envelope: A non-parametric regression-based indicator that smooths price action and identifies dynamic support and resistance zones. • RSI: Measures momentum and helps detect overbought/oversold cond
FREE
AndeanOscillator by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  Andean Oscillator  is a powerful momentum-based indicator designed to help traders identify trends, reversals, and market strength with high precision. Inspired by traditional oscillators like the MACD and RSI, this unique tool smooths out price fluctuations and provides clearer signals for both entry and exit points. Key Features: • Momentum & Trend Detection – Helps traders spot bullish and bearish momentum shifts early. • Smoothed Oscillator – Reduces noise and provides more reliable t
FREE
SuperTrend Indicator by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  Supertrend Indicator for MT5  is a powerful trend-following tool designed to help traders identify market direction with precision. Based on the Average True Range (ATR), it dynamically adjusts to price movements, making it suitable for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Key Features: • Accurate Trend Detection – Clearly identifies bullish and bearish trends with a color-coded trend line. • ATR-Based Volatility Adjustment – Adapts to market conditi
FREE
Average Force by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  Average Force Indicator  is a technical analysis tool designed to measure the strength of price movements by analyzing both momentum and volatility. This indicator is based on the  Force Index , which combines price changes and volume data, but with a smoothing mechanism to provide a clearer and more stable reading of market dynamics. Key Features: • Momentum and Trend Strength Measurement – Helps traders identify the intensity of buying or selling pressure. • Smoothed Force Index Calcula
FREE
ATR HeikenAshi by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The ATR Indicator Based on Heiken Ashi is a unique volatility analysis tool that combines the Average True Range (ATR) with Heiken Ashi candlestick calculations to provide a smoother and more reliable measure of market volatility. Unlike the traditional ATR, which uses standard candlesticks, this indicator applies the Heiken Ashi formula to filter out market noise and deliver a clearer volatility signal. Key Features: • ATR Calculation Based on Heiken Ashi Candlesticks – Offers a more stable v
FREE
MAAOS Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
The   MAAOS Expert Advisor   is a powerful automated trading system that combines   Moving Averages (MA)   and the   Andean Oscillator (AO)   to generate high-probability trading signals. By leveraging these two indicators, MAAOS identifies trend directions and momentum shifts with precision, allowing traders to enter and exit trades at optimal points. Key Features: •   Dual Indicator Strategy   – Uses Moving Averages to determine the overall trend and the Andean Oscillator to confirm entry an
FREE
UT Alerts Strategy by Gerega
Illia Hereha
2 (1)
Experts
This strategy combines Linear Regression Candles with UT Bot Alerts to identify high-probability trading opportunities. It is designed for trend-following and breakout trading , making it suitable for multiple timeframes and market conditions. How It Works: • Linear Regression Candles smooth out price action, providing a clear visualization of the trend and reducing market noise. • UT Bot Alerts generate precise entry and exit signals by detecting strong momentum shifts. • Trade Entry: • Buy:
BoxLine by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  Box Range Indicator  for MT5 helps traders visualize key price zones by automatically detecting and highlighting market structures. It dynamically draws upper, lower, and middle levels based on price action, making it an effective tool for identifying  support and resistance zones, breakouts, and trend reversals . Key Features: • Automatic Box Detection – Identifies price ranges based on market movements. • Dynamic High and Low Updates – Adjusts in real time to reflect market conditions.
FREE
ATR Finder by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  ATR Finder  indicator for MT5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders analyze market volatility using the  Average True Range (ATR) . This indicator calculates and displays ATR values dynamically, allowing traders to identify periods of high and low volatility, optimize stop-loss and take-profit levels, and refine their trading strategies. Key Features: • Real-time ATR Calculation – Continuously updates ATR values to reflect current market conditions. • Customizable Settings – Adjust
FREE
Momema Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
The  Momentum & EMA Expert Advisor (EA)  is a fully automated trading system that combines  two Momentum indicators  with  Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)  to identify high-probability trade opportunities. This EA leverages momentum strength and trend confirmation to execute precise entries and exits. Key Features: • Dual Momentum Strategy – Uses two Momentum indicators with different periods to confirm price acceleration. • EMA Trend Confirmation – Trades are opened only when the EMAs align
Triple MACD Scalping by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
The  Triple MACD Scalping EA  is a fully automated trading system designed for high-frequency scalping. It utilizes three different  MACD indicators  with varying settings to confirm strong market momentum and optimize entry and exit points. This strategy is ideal for short-term traders looking for quick profits in volatile market conditions. Key Features: • Triple MACD Confirmation – Uses three MACDs with different periods to filter false signals and confirm strong trends. • High-Frequency Sc
Triple MA and WF by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
This strategy combines  three Moving Averages (MAs)  with  Williams Fractals  to identify strong trends and optimal trade entry points. It is designed for traders looking for a simple yet effective approach to follow market trends and capture profitable opportunities. How It Works: • Three Moving Averages (fast, medium, and slow) help determine the overall trend direction. • Williams Fractals identify local highs and lows, signaling potential reversals or trade entries. • Trade Entry occurs wh
Afaosmd Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
This strategy integrates the   Average Force Indicator ,   Andean Oscillator , and   MACD   to identify strong trends, momentum shifts, and optimal trade entry points. It is designed for traders who seek a balanced approach between trend-following and momentum trading. How It Works: •   Average Force Indicator   measures market strength, filtering out weak trends and confirming strong movements. •   Andean Oscillator   identifies momentum shifts and trend continuation signals. •   MACD (Moving
Andean Oscillator Scalping by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
This strategy is designed for  high-frequency scalping , utilizing the  Daily High/Low  levels and the  Andean Oscillator  to identify optimal trade opportunities. It works best in volatile market conditions where price frequently reacts to key levels. How It Works: • Daily High/Low Levels act as dynamic support and resistance zones where price often consolidates or reverses. • Andean Oscillator measures momentum shifts and trend strength, confirming entries with high precision. • Trade Entry:
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review