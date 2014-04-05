BoxLine by Gerega
- Indicators
- Illia Hereha
- Version: 1.0
The Box Range Indicator for MT5 helps traders visualize key price zones by automatically detecting and highlighting market structures. It dynamically drawsupper, lower, and middle levelsbased on price action, making it an effective tool for identifying support and resistance zones, breakouts, and trend reversals.
Key Features:
•Automatic Box Detection– Identifies price ranges based on market movements.
•Dynamic High and Low Updates– Adjusts in real time to reflect market conditions.
•Clear Visual Representation– Draws upper, lower, and middle lines for quick analysis.
•Bullish & Bearish Zone Highlighting– Colored background for easy trend identification.
•Customizable Settings– Adjust colors and visibility to fit your trading style.
•Works on All Markets– Suitable for Forex, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies.
This indicator is perfect for traders looking to enhance their technical analysis by pinpointing key price areas where market reactions are likely to occur.