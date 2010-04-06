MAAOS Forex by Gerega

The MAAOS Expert Advisor is a powerful automated trading system that combines Moving Averages (MA) and the Andean Oscillator (AO) to generate high-probability trading signals. By leveraging these two indicators, MAAOS identifies trend directions and momentum shifts with precision, allowing traders to enter and exit trades at optimal points.





Key Features:

• Dual Indicator Strategy – Uses Moving Averages to determine the overall trend and the Andean Oscillator to confirm entry and exit points.

• Optimized for Major Currency Pairs – Works best with EURUSD, EURCAD, and USDCAD.

• Fully Automated Execution – No manual intervention required; the EA opens, manages, and closes trades based on predefined rules.

• Customizable Settings – Users can adjust key parameters such as lot size, stop loss, take profit, and indicator settings.

• Trend & Momentum Confirmation – Reduces false signals by ensuring that both indicators align before placing a trade.

• Risk Management Tools – Includes stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop options to protect capital and maximize profits.





Additional Information:





After purchasing, the optimized set file will be sent to you, ensuring the best performance with the recommended currency pairs.

Compatible with all account types and brokers that support automated trading on the MetaTrader platform.





The MAAOS Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for traders looking for a robust, trend-following strategy that minimizes risk while maximizing opportunities. Get started today and let MAAOS do the trading for you!



