ATR Finder by Gerega

The ATR Finder indicator for MT5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders analyze market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator calculates and displays ATR values dynamically, allowing traders to identify periods of high and low volatility, optimize stop-loss and take-profit levels, and refine their trading strategies.


Real-time ATR Calculation– Continuously updates ATR values to reflect current market conditions.

Customizable Settings– Adjust the ATR period and multiplier to suit your trading strategy.

Volatility Detection– Helps identify periods of increased or decreased market volatility.

Works on All Markets– Suitable for Forex, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Improves Risk Management– Assists in setting optimal stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market fluctuations.


The ATR Finder indicator is an essential tool for traders looking to enhance their volatility analysis and fine-tune their trade management for better performance in any market conditions.


