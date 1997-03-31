Kijun Sen Envelope by Gerega

The Kijun-Sen Envelope is a powerful trend-following indicator based on the Kijun-Sen line from the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. This tool creates dynamic upper and lower bands around the Kijun-Sen, forming an envelope that helps traders identify market trends, potential reversals, and overbought/oversold conditions.


Key Features:

Trend Confirmation– Helps determine whether the market is in a strong uptrend, downtrend, or ranging phase.

Support & Resistance Zones– The envelope acts as dynamic support and resistance, providing crucial price levels.

Volatility Measurement– Expands and contracts based on market volatility, adapting to different trading conditions.

Overbought & Oversold Signals– When price moves outside the envelope, it may indicate potential reversals or breakouts.

Customizable Settings– Users can adjust the envelope’s deviation percentage to suit different trading styles.

Works Across All Markets– Suitable for Forex, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies.


The Kijun-Sen Envelope is an excellent tool for traders who use Ichimoku-based strategies and want to improve their ability to detect key market movements with greater precision.


