ChandelierExit by Gerega
- Indicators
- Illia Hereha
- Version: 1.0
The Chandelier Exit Indicator for MT5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders manage trades by dynamically adjusting stop-loss levels based on market volatility. It is based on the Average True Range (ATR) and follows the trend, placing stop-loss levels above or below price action, depending on the trend direction. This makes it an effective tool for trend-following strategies, breakout trading, and risk management.
Key Features:
• Dynamic Stop-Loss Placement – Adjusts stop-loss levels based on market volatility.
• ATR-Based Calculation – Ensures adaptability to different market conditions.
• Clear Trend Identification – Highlights bullish and bearish trends for easy decision-making.
• Works in All Market Conditions – Effective for Forex, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies.
• Customizable Parameters – Modify ATR multiplier and period settings to fit your strategy.
• Ideal for Trailing Stop Strategies – Helps lock in profits while minimizing downside risk.
The Chandelier Exit Indicator is ideal for traders who want to maximize profits while protecting against sudden reversals, making it a must-have tool for both short-term and long-term trading strategies.