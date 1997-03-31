ChandelierExit by Gerega

The Chandelier Exit Indicator for MT5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders manage trades by dynamically adjusting stop-loss levels based on market volatility. It is based on the Average True Range (ATR) and follows the trend, placing stop-loss levels above or below price action, depending on the trend direction. This makes it an effective tool for trend-following strategies, breakout trading, and risk management.


Key Features:

 Dynamic Stop-Loss Placement – Adjusts stop-loss levels based on market volatility.

 ATR-Based Calculation – Ensures adaptability to different market conditions.

 Clear Trend Identification – Highlights bullish and bearish trends for easy decision-making.

 Works in All Market Conditions – Effective for Forex, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

 Customizable Parameters – Modify ATR multiplier and period settings to fit your strategy.

 Ideal for Trailing Stop Strategies – Helps lock in profits while minimizing downside risk.


The Chandelier Exit Indicator is ideal for traders who want to maximize profits while protecting against sudden reversals, making it a must-have tool for both short-term and long-term trading strategies.


