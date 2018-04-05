Triple MA and WF by Gerega

This strategy combines three Moving Averages (MAs) with Williams Fractals to identify strong trends and optimal trade entry points. It is designed for traders looking for a simple yet effective approach to follow market trends and capture profitable opportunities.


How It Works:

Three Moving Averages(fast, medium, and slow) help determine the overall trend direction.

Williams Fractalsidentify local highs and lows, signaling potential reversals or trade entries.

Trade Entryoccurs when price aligns with the trend direction confirmed by the Moving Averages and a valid Fractal forms.

Trade Exitcan be based on opposite Fractals, Moving Average crossovers, or custom stop-loss and take-profit levels.


Key Features:

Simple and Effective– Easy to use, even for beginners, while still powerful for experienced traders.

Trend Confirmation– Moving Averages filter out market noise, ensuring trades are aligned with strong trends.

Reliable Signals– Williams Fractals help confirm trade opportunities at key market turning points.

Works on Multiple Timeframes– Can be used for scalping, day trading, or swing trading.

Customizable Parameters– Users can adjust MA periods and Fractal settings to optimize performance.


This strategy is a great choice for traders who prefer a structured, rule-based approach to trading, combining trend-following with price action signals for higher accuracy.


