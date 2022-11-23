Otter Scalper

Otter Scalper is a 100% automated trading robot. It uses a very effective breakout strategy. The money management is automatic. A position is taken when a high or low is reached. The position is secured as soon as possible and followed with a trailing stop loss.


As the average profit is small, it is advisable to trade with a small spread. The performance of the robot can therefore change depending on your broker. It is also strongly recommended not to use this robot if your broker uses commissions. These will prevent you from winning on the long term because they are too important for the gains per trade.


Feel free to share your different settings with others in the comments if you think they are better.


Advice : 

Trading pairs EURUSD, USDJPY
Timeframe H1
Minimum deposit 
 500$


Settings :

Order managment :

Take profit = Number of take profit points above the entry price

Stop loss = Number of stop loss points below the entry price

Trailling stop [0=off] = Maximum number of stop loss points below the price once triggered

Trailling stop start [0=off] = Number of points above or below the price to trigger the trailing stop loss 

Increase trailling stop [0=off] = Increase in trailing stop loss in points

Increase trailling stop if price up [0=off] = Increase in trailing stop loss if price gains x points

Max increase trailling stop = Maximum increase in trailing stop loss

New order if further price = Move the price in points away from the highest or lowest to add a new order

Fixed lot ? = Activation of a fixed or risk-based lot

Fixed lot = Fixed lot size

Risk % = Risk by position


Time filter :

Time filter = Activation of the robot for certain hours

Start hour = Start hour of the robot

Start Minute = Start minuteof the robot

End hour = Hour to stop the robot

End minute = Minute to stop the robot

Close trades Friday = Close trades at the end of the week

Close hour = Hour for closing trades

Close minute = Minutes for closing trades


Other settings :

Magic number = Identification of the robot

On new candle = New order only on new candles

Candles before exhaling = Number of candles before expiration of the orders

Range candles higher lower = Range for higher/lower

Lose max by days % = Maximum loss per day

Comment = Activation of comments


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Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
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Experts
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Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Esteban Thevenon
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cansinc
56
cansinc 2023.02.28 12:03 
 

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Shinji Tanaka
131
Shinji Tanaka 2023.02.01 00:18 
 

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Esteban Thevenon
4072
Reply from developer Esteban Thevenon 2023.02.01 07:45
Hello, It is normal that the robot takes only small profits, it is all strategy. Please refer to the description of the robot. All the changes you mention are available in the settings
Joseph Nguyen
106
Joseph Nguyen 2023.01.25 19:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Konstantin
180
Konstantin 2023.01.24 23:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Esteban Thevenon
4072
Reply from developer Esteban Thevenon 2023.01.25 08:57
Thank you very much for your feedback. I have indeed spent a lot of time fine-tuning this robot even if it is not yet perfect. Be careful to understand its strategy and how it works before potentially trading with a real account.
Lis28872
261
Lis28872 2023.01.23 19:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Esteban Thevenon
4072
Reply from developer Esteban Thevenon 2023.01.23 21:14
Thank you very much for your review ^^
Not AizU
139
Not AizU 2023.01.20 20:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Esteban Thevenon
4072
Reply from developer Esteban Thevenon 2023.01.23 21:15
Hello, Thank you very much for this review.
There are several reasons for this:
-check that algorithmic trading is enabled
-Check that you only have this problem with this robot (if not, then it's an authorization problem on your MetaTrader)
-Check the "Journal" tab to see if you have any errors (wrong settings, not enough money, etc)
-Have a look at this site: http://fxcraft.biz/en/knowledge-base/why-your-ea-doesnt-work/
92179801
41
92179801 2023.01.16 12:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Esteban Thevenon
4072
Reply from developer Esteban Thevenon 2023.01.16 18:51
Hello, There are several reasons for this:
-check that algorithmic trading is enabled
-Check that you only have this problem with this robot (if not, then it's an authorization problem on your MetaTrader)
-Check the "Journal" tab to see if you have any errors (wrong settings, not enough money, etc)
-Have a look at this site: http://fxcraft.biz/en/knowledge-base/why-your-ea-doesnt-work/
30442893
29
30442893 2023.01.15 15:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Esteban Thevenon
4072
Reply from developer Esteban Thevenon 2023.01.16 08:43
Thank you very much for your review ! Okay, I will add an option for the volume ^^
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