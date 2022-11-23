Otter Scalper is a 100% automated trading robot. It uses a very effective breakout strategy. The money management is automatic. A position is taken when a high or low is reached. The position is secured as soon as possible and followed with a trailing stop loss.





As the average profit is small, it is advisable to trade with a small spread. The performance of the robot can therefore change depending on your broker. It is also strongly recommended not to use this robot if your broker uses commissions. These will prevent you from winning on the long term because they are too important for the gains per trade.





Feel free to share your different settings with others in the comments if you think they are better.





Advice :

Trading pairs EURUSD, USDJPY

Timeframe H1

Minimum deposit

500$





Settings :

Order managment :

Take profit = Number of take profit points above the entry price

Stop loss = Number of stop loss points below the entry price

Trailling stop [0=off] = Maximum number of stop loss points below the price once triggered

Trailling stop start [0=off] = Number of points above or below the price to trigger the trailing stop loss

Increase trailling stop [0=off] = Increase in trailing stop loss in points

Increase trailling stop if price up [0=off] = Increase in trailing stop loss if price gains x points

Max increase trailling stop = Maximum increase in trailing stop loss

New order if further price = Move the price in points away from the highest or lowest to add a new order

Fixed lot ? = Activation of a fixed or risk-based lot

Fixed lot = Fixed lot size

Risk % = Risk by position





Time filter :

Time filter = Activation of the robot for certain hours

Start hour = Start hour of the robot

Start Minute = Start minuteof the robot

End hour = Hour to stop the robot

End minute = Minute to stop the robot

Close trades Friday = Close trades at the end of the week

Close hour = Hour for closing trades

Close minute = Minutes for closing trades





Other settings :

Magic number = Identification of the robot

On new candle = New order only on new candles

Candles before exhaling = Number of candles before expiration of the orders

Range candles higher lower = Range for higher/lower

Lose max by days % = Maximum loss per day

Comment = Activation of comments



