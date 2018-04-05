Afaosmd Forex by Gerega

This strategy integrates the Average Force Indicator, Andean Oscillator, and MACD to identify strong trends, momentum shifts, and optimal trade entry points. It is designed for traders who seek a balanced approach between trend-following and momentum trading.





How It Works:

• Average Force Indicator measures market strength, filtering out weak trends and confirming strong movements.

• Andean Oscillator identifies momentum shifts and trend continuation signals.

• MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) helps detect trend reversals and confirms entry and exit points.

• Trade Entry occurs when all three indicators align, confirming a strong trend with momentum in the same direction.

• Trade Exit can be based on opposing signals from the Andean Oscillator, MACD crossovers, or customized stop-loss and take-profit levels.





Key Features:

• Powerful Trend & Momentum Confirmation – Ensures high-probability trade setups.

• Reliable Entry & Exit Signals – Uses three complementary indicators for better accuracy.

• Versatile Strategy – Works on multiple timeframes for scalping, intraday, and swing trading.

• Customizable Settings – Users can adjust indicator parameters for optimized performance.





This strategy is ideal for traders looking for a structured, multi-indicator approach that balances trend confirmation with momentum analysis for precise trade execution.



