Afaosmd Forex by Gerega
- Experts
- Illia Hereha
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
This strategy integrates the Average Force Indicator, Andean Oscillator, and MACD to identify strong trends, momentum shifts, and optimal trade entry points. It is designed for traders who seek a balanced approach between trend-following and momentum trading.
How It Works:
• Average Force Indicator measures market strength, filtering out weak trends and confirming strong movements.
• Andean Oscillator identifies momentum shifts and trend continuation signals.
• MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) helps detect trend reversals and confirms entry and exit points.
• Trade Entry occurs when all three indicators align, confirming a strong trend with momentum in the same direction.
• Trade Exit can be based on opposing signals from the Andean Oscillator, MACD crossovers, or customized stop-loss and take-profit levels.
Key Features:
• Powerful Trend & Momentum Confirmation – Ensures high-probability trade setups.
• Reliable Entry & Exit Signals – Uses three complementary indicators for better accuracy.
• Versatile Strategy – Works on multiple timeframes for scalping, intraday, and swing trading.
• Customizable Settings – Users can adjust indicator parameters for optimized performance.
This strategy is ideal for traders looking for a structured, multi-indicator approach that balances trend confirmation with momentum analysis for precise trade execution.