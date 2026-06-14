BTC Quantum AI Scalper PRO

BTC Quantum AI Scalper PRO

Professional Bitcoin AI Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 5

BTC Quantum AI Scalper PRO is a next-generation Bitcoin trading system that combines classical technical analysis, market sentiment analysis, and a proprietary AI-based probability engine.

Unlike traditional indicators that rely solely on moving averages or oscillators, this system simultaneously analyzes multiple key market factors:

• Fear & Greed Index
• Funding Rate
• Funding Rate Delta
• Open Interest Delta
• Long/Short Ratio
• Taker Buy/Sell Ratio
• Volume Delta
• Cryptocurrency News Sentiment

Based on these data sources, the indicator calculates a proprietary AI Score and identifies only the strongest trading opportunities.

Key Features

✓ BUY and SELL signals
✓ Probability-based trade filtering
✓ TP1 and TP2 targets
✓ Dynamic Stop Loss
✓ Real-time alerts and notifications
✓ Trend confirmation system
✓ Visual trade management levels

Recommended Usage

• Bitcoin Scalping
• Intraday Trading
• Momentum Trading
• High Volatility Markets

Recommended Timeframes

M1
M5

The indicator is optimized for traders who require fast decision-making while maintaining strict risk management.

BONUS INCLUDED

Every purchase includes a complimentary Python AI Data Collector.

This additional utility automatically collects cryptocurrency market sentiment data and can be used to enhance Bitcoin market analysis.

Data Sources:

• Fear & Greed Index
• Funding Rate
• Open Interest
• Long/Short Ratio
• Taker Buy/Sell Ratio
• Volume Analysis
• Cryptocurrency News Portals

The Python AI Data Collector and installation guide are delivered to buyers via email after purchase.

Benefits

✓ Enhanced AI Score Accuracy
✓ Additional Market Sentiment Analysis
✓ Automated Data Updates
✓ Easy Installation Guide Included

Important

The indicator is fully functional as a standalone product and does not require any additional software.

The Python AI Data Collector is provided as a complimentary bonus for traders who wish to perform enhanced market sentiment analysis.

E-mail: r.beisenbaev@gmail.com


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Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
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Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
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Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
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Ihor Otkydach
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Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
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