BTC Quantum AI Scalper PRO
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
BTC Quantum AI Scalper PRO
Professional Bitcoin AI Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 5
BTC Quantum AI Scalper PRO is a next-generation Bitcoin trading system that combines classical technical analysis, market sentiment analysis, and a proprietary AI-based probability engine.
Unlike traditional indicators that rely solely on moving averages or oscillators, this system simultaneously analyzes multiple key market factors:
• Fear & Greed Index
• Funding Rate
• Funding Rate Delta
• Open Interest Delta
• Long/Short Ratio
• Taker Buy/Sell Ratio
• Volume Delta
• Cryptocurrency News Sentiment
Based on these data sources, the indicator calculates a proprietary AI Score and identifies only the strongest trading opportunities.
Key Features
✓ BUY and SELL signals
✓ Probability-based trade filtering
✓ TP1 and TP2 targets
✓ Dynamic Stop Loss
✓ Real-time alerts and notifications
✓ Trend confirmation system
✓ Visual trade management levels
Recommended Usage
• Bitcoin Scalping
• Intraday Trading
• Momentum Trading
• High Volatility Markets
Recommended Timeframes
M1
M5
The indicator is optimized for traders who require fast decision-making while maintaining strict risk management.
BONUS INCLUDED
Every purchase includes a complimentary Python AI Data Collector.
This additional utility automatically collects cryptocurrency market sentiment data and can be used to enhance Bitcoin market analysis.
Data Sources:
• Fear & Greed Index
• Funding Rate
• Open Interest
• Long/Short Ratio
• Taker Buy/Sell Ratio
• Volume Analysis
• Cryptocurrency News Portals
The Python AI Data Collector and installation guide are delivered to buyers via email after purchase.
Benefits
✓ Enhanced AI Score Accuracy
✓ Additional Market Sentiment Analysis
✓ Automated Data Updates
✓ Easy Installation Guide Included
Important
The indicator is fully functional as a standalone product and does not require any additional software.
The Python AI Data Collector is provided as a complimentary bonus for traders who wish to perform enhanced market sentiment analysis.
E-mail: r.beisenbaev@gmail.com