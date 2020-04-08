AnalyticalDashboard

Analytics Dashboard is an indicator which analyses your past and present trades and prepare analytical dashboard which you can view with additional piecharts as details view.

Mainly four categories of analysis are considered: 1)Performance metrics 2) Trade behaviors metrics 3) Execution quality metrics and 4) Position Level metrics.

The four generic analytical metrics have been further broken into more specific metrics as below.

Performance Metrics:

gross profit

gross loss

overall profit factor

overall expectancy

overall win rate

average risk reward ratio

max draw down

max run up

for all of these there are chart wise metrics display as well which are displayed with the help of pie charts.

Trade Behavior Metrics:

total trades

total wins

total losses

total average hold time

average trade size used

total trades stopped by hitting sl

total trades stopped by hitting tp

total manual stops

For these metrics there are chart wise display also except for average trade size used.

Execution Quality Metrics:

average slippage

average entry spreads

average exit spreads

total commission + swap fee

impact on gross profit

impact on gross loss

For these metrics there are pie chart display for chart wise breakdown. slippage and spreads needs historical data to be calculated so if you need all of these accurate then you will have to run the charts in strategy tester so that historical data is downloaded.

Position Level Metrics;