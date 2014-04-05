Average Force by Gerega

The Average Force Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to measure the strength of price movements by analyzing both momentum and volatility. This indicator is based on the Force Index, which combines price changes and volume data, but with a smoothing mechanism to provide a clearer and more stable reading of market dynamics.





Key Features:

•Momentum and Trend Strength Measurement– Helps traders identify the intensity of buying or selling pressure.

•Smoothed Force Index Calculation– Reduces noise and provides a more reliable trend indication.

•Adaptable to Different Trading Styles– Suitable for scalping, swing trading, and long-term analysis.

•Divergence Signals– Can highlight potential reversals when price action and force index diverge.

•Works on Multiple Timeframes– Effective in different market conditions, from Forex to stocks and cryptocurrencies.





The Average Force Indicator is an excellent tool for traders looking to gauge market strength, confirm trends, and anticipate potential reversals with a balanced approach to price and volume analysis.



