Spread Based Smart Trader

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.

Spread-Based Smart Trader - Your Ultimate Trading Edge!

Are you tired of losing trades due to high spreads? Do you want an intelligent system that monitors market conditions and ensures you only trade under optimal conditions? Spread-Based Smart Trader is the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to maximize your profits while minimizing unnecessary risks!

Why Choose Spread-Based Smart Trader?

  • Intelligent Spread Monitoring: The EA continuously tracks the spread in real-time and ensures trades are executed only when the spread is within a safe, predefined range.

  • Customizable Trading Parameters: Set your own lot size, stop loss, take profit, and maximum allowed spread to tailor the EA to your trading strategy.

  • Built-in Risk Management: The EA calculates risk based on spread and stop loss, providing a precise risk percentage for each trade to ensure controlled exposure.

  • Real-time Spread Display & Alerts: Stay informed with real-time spread updates and alerts when the spread exceeds safe trading conditions. Get notified before it’s too late!

  • Automated Trade Execution: The EA executes trades only when the market conditions are favorable, preventing losses due to high spreads and volatile price action.

  • Emergency Close Function: Need to exit the market instantly? The one-click CLOSE ALL button lets you liquidate all open positions in seconds, protecting your account in critical situations.

  • Spread History Analysis: The EA keeps track of spread fluctuations, allowing you to analyze historical spread data and identify the best trading hours with low spreads.

  • User-Friendly Interface: A sleek, easy-to-use graphical panel with customizable colors and font sizes ensures a smooth and intuitive experience.

How Does It Work?

  1. Spread Filtering: The EA constantly monitors the difference between Bid and Ask prices. If the spread is below your maximum allowed threshold, the EA enables trading. If it's too high, trades are blocked to avoid unnecessary risk.

  2. Trade Execution: When you click BUY or SELL, the EA verifies the spread and executes the order only if conditions are favorable. Otherwise, a warning is displayed.

  3. Risk Calculation: Before placing a trade, the EA calculates the potential risk percentage based on spread cost and stop loss, helping you make informed decisions.

  4. Sound Alerts & Notifications: If the spread exceeds the maximum limit, an alert is triggered so you can avoid bad market conditions.

  5. Emergency Exit: The EA provides an instant close-all feature, allowing you to exit all trades with one click in case of unexpected market moves.

Who Is This For?

  • Scalpers who need low spreads for fast entries & exits
  • Day traders looking for optimal execution conditions
  • Swing traders who want to avoid hidden spread costs
  • Anyone who wants a safe, risk-managed trading approach

Price: ONLY $30!

For a small investment, you get a powerful EA that protects your trades, optimizes entries, and helps you stay ahead in the market. Don’t let high spreads eat away your profits—trade smart with Spread-Based Smart Trader today!

Need Support? Contact me via direct message anytime!

Take control of your trading and start making smarter decisions with Spread-Based Smart Trader!

