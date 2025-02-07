Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5
The Trade Assistant Expert is a specialized trading tool developed for MetaTrader 5, featuring an interactive chart-based control panel for seamless trade execution and risk oversight.
This expert advisor incorporates key functionalities such as automatically adjusting Stop Loss to the entry point (Break Even), activating Trailing Stop, and displaying the countdown until the next candlestick formation.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
MT5 Indicator Installation | Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT5 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT5 | Prop Firm Protector: Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT5 | Money Management + DrawDown Protector: Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro MT5
Trade Assistant Expert Specifications
The following table outlines the primary features and specifications of the Trade Assistant Expert:
|
Category
|
Risk Control - Capital Allocation - Trading Utility
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Novice
|
Indicator Type
|
Capital & Risk Management
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday
|
Trading Markets
|
Forex - Equities - Indices
Indicator Overview
The Trade Assistant Expert is equipped with an advanced trading dashboard, allowing traders to efficiently control their positions directly on the chart. This expert is designed with three distinct sections, each providing tools for streamlined execution, effective risk mitigation, and optimized capital allocation.
Placing Buy Trades Using the Expert
On the XAU/USD chart, a buy position is initiated through the Trade Assistant Expert. The panel enables traders to preset Stop Loss levels and trade volume before opening a position. Moreover, users can customize their preferred take profit strategy to optimize potential returns.
Placing Sell Trades Using the Expert
A sell trade is executed on the hourly AUD/JPY (Australian Dollar/Japanese Yen) chart utilizing the Trade Assistant Expert.
This tool empowers traders to manage short positions efficiently while planning optimal exit strategies.
The Partial Close function allows incremental profit securing, ensuring gradual capital protection. By enabling the Break-Even feature, Stop Loss is automatically adjusted to the entry level, minimizing risk and enhancing profit security.
Trade Assistant Expert Settings
The settings below detail the customization options available within the Trade Assistant Expert for MetaTrader 5:
Trade Configuration
- Buy & Sell: Instantly execute buy and sell orders
- P & Sell.p: Configure pending trades
- Lot Size: Define position volume
- SL: Set Stop Loss calculation and placement
- TP: Adjust Take Profit settings
Visual Configuration
- Visual Order: Toggle display of Stop Loss and Take Profit values
- P & Sell.p: Modify pending orders in line with "Visual Order" mode
Money Management (MM) Settings
- Breakeven: Specify the point where Stop Loss shifts to the entry price
- Trail Start: Define the activation level for Trailing Stop
- Trail Step: Set the incremental step for Stop Loss adjustments
- Close All: Instantly terminate all active trades
- Break All: Adjust all profitable trades to Break Even
- Close Pending: Cancel all outstanding orders
Conclusion
The Trade Assistant Expert serves as a powerful tool, delivering an efficient strategy for capital control and risk management within MetaTrader 5. This expert advisor assists traders in handling both instant and pending orders, optimizing trade protection through Stop Loss adjustments, and maximizing efficiency with trailing stops.
Olá ,boa tarde! Vou deixar 5 estrelas. Ainda não testei ,mas desde que baixei ,já vi que vai ser muito bom.