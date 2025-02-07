Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5

The Trade Assistant Expert is a specialized trading tool developed for MetaTrader 5, featuring an interactive chart-based control panel for seamless trade execution and risk oversight.

This expert advisor incorporates key functionalities such as automatically adjusting Stop Loss to the entry point (Break Even), activating Trailing Stop, and displaying the countdown until the next candlestick formation.





Trade Assistant Expert Specifications



The following table outlines the primary features and specifications of the Trade Assistant Expert:

Category Risk Control - Capital Allocation - Trading Utility Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Novice Indicator Type Capital & Risk Management Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday Trading Markets Forex - Equities - Indices

Indicator Overview



The Trade Assistant Expert is equipped with an advanced trading dashboard, allowing traders to efficiently control their positions directly on the chart. This expert is designed with three distinct sections, each providing tools for streamlined execution, effective risk mitigation, and optimized capital allocation.





Placing Buy Trades Using the Expert



On the XAU/USD chart, a buy position is initiated through the Trade Assistant Expert. The panel enables traders to preset Stop Loss levels and trade volume before opening a position. Moreover, users can customize their preferred take profit strategy to optimize potential returns.





Placing Sell Trades Using the Expert



A sell trade is executed on the hourly AUD/JPY (Australian Dollar/Japanese Yen) chart utilizing the Trade Assistant Expert.

This tool empowers traders to manage short positions efficiently while planning optimal exit strategies.

The Partial Close function allows incremental profit securing, ensuring gradual capital protection. By enabling the Break-Even feature, Stop Loss is automatically adjusted to the entry level, minimizing risk and enhancing profit security.





Trade Assistant Expert Settings



The settings below detail the customization options available within the Trade Assistant Expert for MetaTrader 5:

Trade Configuration

Buy & Sell: Instantly execute buy and sell orders

P & Sell.p: Configure pending trades

Lot Size: Define position volume

SL: Set Stop Loss calculation and placement

TP: Adjust Take Profit settings

Visual Configuration

Visual Order: Toggle display of Stop Loss and Take Profit values

P & Sell.p: Modify pending orders in line with "Visual Order" mode

Money Management (MM) Settings



Breakeven: Specify the point where Stop Loss shifts to the entry price

Trail Start: Define the activation level for Trailing Stop

Trail Step: Set the incremental step for Stop Loss adjustments

Close All: Instantly terminate all active trades

Break All: Adjust all profitable trades to Break Even

Close Pending: Cancel all outstanding orders





Conclusion



The Trade Assistant Expert serves as a powerful tool, delivering an efficient strategy for capital control and risk management within MetaTrader 5. This expert advisor assists traders in handling both instant and pending orders, optimizing trade protection through Stop Loss adjustments, and maximizing efficiency with trailing stops.