Order Block Indicator for MT5



The Order Block Indicator (OB) is a highly efficient tool tailored for traders utilizing ICT and Smart Money trading methodologies.

Specifically built for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, this indicator enables traders to pinpoint crucial price zones where major financial institutions execute their orders. These areas often act as key decision points, where price movements tend to reverse after encountering liquidity.

Traders can leverage this tool to refine their entry and exit strategies, improving their overall trading performance.





OB Indicator Table



Category ICT - Smart Money - Supply and Demand Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Leading - Reversal - Strength Time Frame Multi Time Frame Trading Style Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday Markets Forex - Commodities - Indices

Bullish Order Block



On the 4-hour timeframe (GBP/USD), the Order Block Indicator identifies critical price levels, highlighting strategic areas for traders.

These levels mark significant institutional orders, often resulting in strong market movements when revisited. As price returns to these key zones, traders can anticipate sharp reversals or continuation patterns, capitalizing on high-probability trading setups.





Bearish Order Block



Utilizing its sophisticated algorithm, the Order Block Indicator detects essential resistance and supply zones, displaying them directly on the price chart. For instance, at 0.83511, the indicator identifies a key resistance level, leading to a downward price reaction upon retesting.

Similarly, at 0.84018, multiple order block areas emerge where the price repeatedly fails to break through. These zones serve as strong resistance levels, helping traders formulate precise trading strategies based on institutional price behavior.





OB Indicator Settings



Candles to Analyze: Set the number of candles for the calculation process.

Set the number of candles for the calculation process. Theme Selection: Choose between Light Mode or Dark Mode for visual preference.





Summary



The Order Block Indicator (OB) employs an advanced algorithm to detect high-probability order blocks, making it an essential tool for traders following ICT and Smart Money concepts. By identifying key liquidity zones, traders can make more informed decisions regarding entries, exits, and risk management.

This precise level identification empowers traders to take advantage of market reversals and continuation setups, ultimately improving their overall trading efficiency.