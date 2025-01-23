Easy Trade Manager Expert MT5

Easy Trade Manager Expert in MT5

The Easy Trade Manager Expert is a risk and position management tool for MetaTrader 5. This specialized product offers a panel for easily setting Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in several straightforward ways. The management panel includes settings, a theme change for the chart, and a Risk to Reward ratio calculation based on user input.





Specifications Table of Easy Trade Manager Expert

The following table lists the specifications and features of the Easy Trade Manager Expert for MetaTrader 5:

Category Trading Tool - Capital Management - Risk Management Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Type of Trading Tool Risk and Capital Management Time Frame Multi Time Frame Trading Style Scalping - Intraday - Medium term - Long term Market Forex - Stocks - Commodities





Easy Trade Manager Expert at a Glance

The Easy Trade Manager Expert utilizes different methods to set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels and calculate the Risk to Reward ratio. After entering the desired values at the current price, the Easy Trade Manager Expert will automatically set the corresponding Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.

An alternative method is the "Buy P & Sell P" mode, which allows you to open a position with a single click on the chart.

Buy Trades

Based on the USD/CAD currency pair chart in the 1-hour time frame, the Buy position was created at 1.43480. The trade volume is 0.01 lots, and the Risk to Reward ratio is 2. After creating the position, the Easy Trade Manager Expert displays the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels on the chart according to the entered values.

The "B" option sets the position to "Risk Free," and the "Partial Close" option closes 50% of the active trade.

Sell Trades

The AUD/USD currency pair chart in the 30-minute time frame shows a Risk-to-Reward ratio of 2 and a trade volume of 0.01 lots. The Easy Trade Manager Expert creates the Sell position with the entered values, showing the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels on the price chart.

The "B" and "P" options stand for "Risk-Free" and closing 50% of the active position, respectively.

Easy Trade Manager Expert Settings

The image below displays the settings and main panel details of the Easy Trade Manager Expert:

Settings

One Click Trading : Executes trades with one click

Having Take Profit : Activates the Take Profit option

Having Stop Loss : Activates the Stop Loss option

Virtual TP & SL : Sets virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss

Partial Close : Activates the "P" option to close 50% of the trade

Show all TP & SL : Displays all Take Profit and Stop Loss levels

Show Boxes : Displays a colored box for Take Profit and Stop Loss levels

Panel

Theme : Change the chart theme by clicking the moon icon

Buy and Sell : Creates buy and sell positions automatically

Buy.p and Sell.p : Creates buy and sell positions manually

RR Ratio : Sets the Risk-to-Reward ratio

SL type : Sets the type of Stop Loss calculation, such as pip, percentage, or dollar

B All : "Risk-Free" option

C All : Closes all positions

C Last : Closes the last positions

Time to the next bar : Displays time remaining until the current candle closes

Conclusion

The Easy Trade Manager Expert is designed for position management and risk control in MetaTrader 5. This Trading Assist activates a trade position and sets the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels on the chart based on the entered values. The main panel of this tool offers several ways to set Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.

Additionally, the graphic settings and automatic position creation simplify trade management.