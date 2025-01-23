Easy Trade Manager Expert MT5
Easy Trade Manager Expert in MT5
The Easy Trade Manager Expert is a risk and position management tool for MetaTrader 5. This specialized product offers a panel for easily setting Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in several straightforward ways. The management panel includes settings, a theme change for the chart, and a Risk to Reward ratio calculation based on user input.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Specifications Table of Easy Trade Manager Expert
The following table lists the specifications and features of the Easy Trade Manager Expert for MetaTrader 5:
|
Category
|
Trading Tool - Capital Management - Risk Management
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Type of Trading Tool
|
Risk and Capital Management
|
Time Frame
|
Multi Time Frame
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping - Intraday - Medium term - Long term
|
Market
|
Forex - Stocks - Commodities
Easy Trade Manager Expert at a Glance
The Easy Trade Manager Expert utilizes different methods to set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels and calculate the Risk to Reward ratio. After entering the desired values at the current price, the Easy Trade Manager Expert will automatically set the corresponding Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.
An alternative method is the "Buy P & Sell P" mode, which allows you to open a position with a single click on the chart.
Buy Trades
Based on the USD/CAD currency pair chart in the 1-hour time frame, the Buy position was created at 1.43480. The trade volume is 0.01 lots, and the Risk to Reward ratio is 2. After creating the position, the Easy Trade Manager Expert displays the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels on the chart according to the entered values.
The "B" option sets the position to "Risk Free," and the "Partial Close" option closes 50% of the active trade.
Sell Trades
The AUD/USD currency pair chart in the 30-minute time frame shows a Risk-to-Reward ratio of 2 and a trade volume of 0.01 lots. The Easy Trade Manager Expert creates the Sell position with the entered values, showing the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels on the price chart.
The "B" and "P" options stand for "Risk-Free" and closing 50% of the active position, respectively.
Easy Trade Manager Expert Settings
The image below displays the settings and main panel details of the Easy Trade Manager Expert:
Settings
- One Click Trading: Executes trades with one click
- Having Take Profit: Activates the Take Profit option
- Having Stop Loss: Activates the Stop Loss option
- Virtual TP & SL: Sets virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss
- Partial Close: Activates the "P" option to close 50% of the trade
- Show all TP & SL: Displays all Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
- Show Boxes: Displays a colored box for Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
Panel
- Theme: Change the chart theme by clicking the moon icon
- Buy and Sell: Creates buy and sell positions automatically
- Buy.p and Sell.p: Creates buy and sell positions manually
- RR Ratio: Sets the Risk-to-Reward ratio
- SL type: Sets the type of Stop Loss calculation, such as pip, percentage, or dollar
- B All: "Risk-Free" option
- C All: Closes all positions
- C Last: Closes the last positions
- Time to the next bar: Displays time remaining until the current candle closes
Conclusion
The Easy Trade Manager Expert is designed for position management and risk control in MetaTrader 5. This Trading Assist activates a trade position and sets the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels on the chart based on the entered values. The main panel of this tool offers several ways to set Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.
Additionally, the graphic settings and automatic position creation simplify trade management.
