Blue Shark Mt5

Blue Shark is a trading robot for the trading on Forex. It a Trend Following system and works in this way:


1. Identify the trend

2. Wait for a retracement

3. Cover profits


Blue Shark MT5 is a fully automated trading system that doesn't require any special skills from you. Just fire up this EA and rest. You don't need to set up anything, EA will do everything for you. EA is adapted to work on small deposits from $500.


REQUIREMENTS FOR YOUR ACCOUNT

  • Leverage >= 1:500
  • Balance >= $500 (or equivalent in your currency)
  • ECN broker recommended


Benefits

  • No optimization needed, Jìjust install and go.
  • Trading just in EURUSD currency. Low spread and stable trend.
  • The EA does not keep unprofitable trades, every series will be closed in profit.
  • Low balance (less 1500 $) activate the conservative trading mode and bring your account to 1.500 $ safley.

Set-up options

No set-up needed. Just set a unique Magic ID. No timeframe. The EA's take data from different chart independently of the current timeframe. Recommended H4 for having the right view of what is happening.


Magic_ID -> Unique number to differentiate the experts operations

Capitale = 1500;        -> Necessary money for a 0.01 opening position. Position with lower capital are allowed

SafetyEquity = 0.95   -> If you have more than one EA or work also manually in your account and the drawdown is higher than 5% the EA doesn't open any position.


Specification

The software does not necessarily open positions every day, it open just when is necessary. The Pareto principle reminds us that 80% of the benefits are obtained with 20% of the effort. Be patient.


THIS EA WILL NOT MAKE YOU MILLIONAIRE

The web is full of software that promises to turn your 500 $ into a few million in a few years. These are unrealistic targets made with backtest manipulation.

Blue Shark EA has genuine backtest and genuine goals.

HOW MUCH CAN I DO IN ONE YEAR?

Statistically if makes 40% of intrest every year. How about 10 years with composite intrest? Let see de backtest below.


DISCLAIMER: 

Never forget that past performance is not a guarantee of future results. I always recommend to run EA's first on demo account or very low risk live account to understand better how the EA executes trades, and takes its profits and losses. This is to prevent having emotions of fear taking over during trading. It is very important to understand how a system works, and what are the ups and downs!  




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ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
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