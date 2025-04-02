Blue Shark is a trading robot for the trading on Forex. It a Trend Following system and works in this way:





1. Identify the trend

2. Wait for a retracement

3. Cover profits





Blue Shark MT5 is a fully automated trading system that doesn't require any special skills from you. Just fire up this EA and rest. You don't need to set up anything, EA will do everything for you. EA is adapted to work on small deposits from $500.





REQUIREMENTS FOR YOUR ACCOUNT Leverage >= 1:500

Balance >= $500 (or equivalent in your currency)

ECN broker recommended





Benefits

No optimization needed, Jìjust install and go.

Trading just in EURUSD currency. Low spread and stable trend.

The EA does not keep unprofitable trades, every series will be closed in profit.

Low balance (less 1500 $) activate the conservative trading mode and bring your account to 1.500 $ safley.

Set-up options



No set-up needed. Just set a unique Magic ID. No timeframe. The EA's take data from different chart independently of the current timeframe. Recommended H4 for having the right view of what is happening.





Magic_ID -> Unique number to differentiate the experts operations

Capitale = 1500; -> Necessary money for a 0.01 opening position. Position with lower capital are allowed

SafetyEquity = 0.95 -> If you have more than one EA or work also manually in your account and the drawdown is higher than 5% the EA doesn't open any position.





Specification

The software does not necessarily open positions every day, it open just when is necessary. The Pareto principle reminds us that 80% of the benefits are obtained with 20% of the effort. Be patient.





THIS EA WILL NOT MAKE YOU MILLIONAIRE The web is full of software that promises to turn your 500 $ into a few million in a few years. These are unrealistic targets made with backtest manipulation. Blue Shark EA has genuine backtest and genuine goals. HOW MUCH CAN I DO IN ONE YEAR? Statistically if makes 40% of intrest every year. How about 10 years with composite intrest? Let see de backtest below.





DISCLAIMER: Never forget that past performance is not a guarantee of future results. I always recommend to run EA's first on demo account or very low risk live account to understand better how the EA executes trades, and takes its profits and losses. This is to prevent having emotions of fear taking over during trading. It is very important to understand how a system works, and what are the ups and downs!











