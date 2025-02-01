Golden Blitz MT5
- Эксперты
- Lo Thi Mai Loan
- Версия: 3.0
- Обновлено: 1 октября 2025
- Активации: 10
Промо-акция на запуск!
- Осталось всего 1 копии по текущей цене!
- Следующая цена: $999.99
- Финальная цена: $1999.99
Absolutely blown away by GOLD ISIS! As a dedicated XAU/USD trader, I’ve tested many gold EAs, but none come close to the precision and consistency of this one. The entry logic is sharp, exits are well-calculated, and the risk management is top-tier. Even during volatile sessions, it handles trades with remarkable accuracy. My equity curve has never looked better! Kudos to the developer—not only for creating such a brilliant algorithm but also for being responsive and genuinely helpful. You can tell they truly understand the gold market. Highly recommended for serious gold traders! 💰✨
I purchased Gold ISIS MT5 and it perfect. It made ATH profit again. The developers are always active, you can always consult them.This is one of the best Gold EA I've ever encountered.
Hi Traders, Golden Blitz is the best EA that I've ever owned. Purchased end of November I'm trading using Strategy 1 low risk setting, fixed lot. All trades have been profitable... except for 1 which was my fault as I panicked and closed out the 3 positions too early! Los, huge congratulations & appreciation to you as the coder/programmer and seller of the Golden Blitz EA... Thank you. Kind regards, Edward
i purchased Gold isis mt5 but its not working
con ea chạy ổn định vô lệnh hơi lâu 1 tý ,nhìn chung rất ổn
I have been testing this EA since its public release, though for a relatively short time—just over 1.5 months. However, the EA has performed very well and seems to be worth its price. I have now added it to my real-money account with a lower risk setting. This EA is highly profitable in strong, trending gold movements, which have clearly been present recently. The developer is very reliable, and the systems she provides are real and functional. I own several of her products, and while some have been more successful than others, I consider that a normal part of trading with EAs. Just like in manual trading, losses are a natural part of the process. I reserve the right to update my review if I notice a decline in the EA's reliability. 🙂
Sometimes I win and sometimes I lose. I don't understand this robot.
Good EA, active developer, honest and solid system. Recommended.
