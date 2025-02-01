Golden Blitz MT5

4.33
EA Golden Blitz– Надежное и эффективное решение для торговли золотом  

Промо-акция на запуск! 

  • Осталось всего 1 копии по текущей цене! 
  • Следующая цена: $999.99
  • Финальная цена: $1999.99

Версия для MT4  

Здравствуйте! Я EA Golden Blitz, второй экспертный советник (EA) из семейства Diamond Forex Group, специально созданный для торговли золотом (XAU/USD). С уникальными функциями и приоритетом безопасности я гарантирую устойчивый и эффективный опыт торговли золотом для трейдеров.  

Чем EA Golden Blitz отличается от других?  

- Динамический Stop Loss (SL): EA использует Stop Loss на основе диапазона цен последних свечей. Это обеспечивает гибкость SL, позволяя ему адаптироваться к изменениям рыночных условий и защищая ваш счет более эффективно.  

- Разнообразные торговые стратегии: EA оснащен тремя торговыми стратегиями, каждая из которых может открывать до 3 сделок одновременно, что позволяет вести до 9 сделок одновременно.  

- Гибкий трейлинг-стоп: Включена функция блокировки прибыли с помощью трейлинг-стопа. Вы можете настроить эту функцию в соответствии с вашими предпочтениями.  

- Приоритет безопасности: Каждая сделка сопровождается заранее установленным SL, чтобы защитить ваш счет от непредвиденных рисков.  

Как работает EA Golden Blitz

1. Никаких рискованных стратегий:  
   - Не использует мартингейл или сетку.  
   - Не совершает сделки без SL.  

2. Никакого "фейкового AI":  
   - EA Golden Blitz— это реальная торговая система.  
   - В отличие от других EA, которые рекламируют "искусственный интеллект", но на самом деле полагаются на мартингейл или сетку, чтобы ввести клиентов в заблуждение.  

3. Сфокусирован на долгосрочных результатах:  
   - Хотя EA не предоставляет идеальных результатов в тестах, его торговая система оптимизирована для достижения устойчивой долгосрочной прибыли.  

4. Гибкие уровни риска:  
   - Поддерживает настройки от очень низкого до очень высокого риска, соответствующие потребностям каждого трейдера.  

Детали настройки EA  
- Таймфрейм: M15.  
- Торговая пара: XAU/USD.  
- Ввод настроек: Используйте стандартные настройки или настраивайте по своему усмотрению.  
- Тип счета: Любой (рекомендуются счета с низким спредом).  
- Рекомендуемый капитал:  
  - $1000 для 1 стратегии.  
  - $2000 для 2 стратегий.  
  - $3000 для 3 стратегий.  
- VPS: Рекомендуется VPS с высокой скоростью для стабильной работы EA.  

Замечания о рисках  
- Результаты тестов только для справки: Они не полностью отражают реальные результаты торговли.  
- Результаты зависят от брокера: Производительность может отличаться у разных брокеров.  
- Избегайте высокого риска: Использование настроек с высоким риском может привести к чрезмерным просадкам.  

В заключение  

EA Golden Blitz— это больше, чем просто очередной советник для торговли золотом. Это надежное решение, разработанное для достижения устойчивой прибыли. Реальные торговые стратегии, гибкость и приоритет безопасности делают этот EA инструментом, который изменит ваше представление об автоматической торговле золотом.  

Попробуйте EA Golden Blitz уже сегодня и позвольте ему сопровождать вас на пути к успеху в торговле!  
Отзывы 15
Screen_shot1
87
Screen_shot1 2025.12.24 04:47 
 

Hi Traders, Golden Blitz is the best EA that I've ever owned. Purchased end of November I'm trading using Strategy 1 low risk setting, fixed lot. All trades have been profitable... except for 1 which was my fault as I panicked and closed out the 3 positions too early! Los, huge congratulations & appreciation to you as the coder/programmer and seller of the Golden Blitz EA... Thank you. Kind regards, Edward

Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar
170
Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar 2025.06.29 05:20 
 

Absolutely blown away by GOLD ISIS! As a dedicated XAU/USD trader, I’ve tested many gold EAs, but none come close to the precision and consistency of this one. The entry logic is sharp, exits are well-calculated, and the risk management is top-tier. Even during volatile sessions, it handles trades with remarkable accuracy. My equity curve has never looked better! Kudos to the developer—not only for creating such a brilliant algorithm but also for being responsive and genuinely helpful. You can tell they truly understand the gold market. Highly recommended for serious gold traders! 💰✨

Boripat Kaewsai
30
Boripat Kaewsai 2025.05.16 01:15 
 

I purchased Gold ISIS MT5 and it perfect. It made ATH profit again. The developers are always active, you can always consult them.This is one of the best Gold EA I've ever encountered.

Seth AI Gold MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Здравствуйте, трейдеры, я тщательно разработал этот инструмент, дающий реальные результаты, инструмент, основанный на нескольких моих предыдущих стратегиях. Сет, бог-защитник бога РА, бросающий вызов божественности золота. Полный алгоритм, структурированный искусственным интеллектом и узлами, анализирующими модели золота. Инновационная стратегия, основанная на движении золота, основанная на искусственном интеллекте и машинном обучении. На рынке, таком же нестабильном, как золото, это важно име
Skullper
Anesu Mavhura
Эксперты
Visit Tradinbots4u.com to download this bot at a discounted price To use this expert advisor you must have: 1000$  min deposit Leverage 1:100 A trading account that only trades standard lots A VPS for optimal performance. A hedge account Trading is a risky investment. Unfortunately many traders blow their accounts because they lack patience or they fail to commit to their strategy. This is why some people decide to trade using a expert advisor.  My expert advisor Skullper is a fully automated
Choppa bot
Tyler Wayne Henry
Эксперты
This code snippet is a comprehensive Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader platform, utilizing or MQL5 programming languages. The EA, named "CHOPPA BOT," is designed to automate trading strategies based on a combination of technical indicators, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Parabolic SAR, Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Simple Moving Average (SMA), and the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX). Here's an overview of its functionality: Initialization and Setup : Up
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Эксперты
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for GBP/USD traders operating on the H1 timeframe. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and a robust set of protections to deliver consistent, efficient, and secure trading experiences. Suitable for both seasoned traders and newcomers, Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 empowers users to achieve their trading objectives with precision and confidence. Key Features : Optimized for GBP/USD : Fine-tuned to identi
MysticTrader
Leonardo Cubillas Massana
Эксперты
# MysticTrader - В поисках совершенства ## Проект в развитии Я разрабатываю MysticTrader и ищу трейдеров для помощи в улучшении. Если протестируете советник и дадите честный отзыв, буду очень благодарен. ## ️ Текущие возможности   - Пара: EURUSD | Таймфрейм: H1 - Режимы: Нормальный/Агрессивный - Работает только на ДЕМО-счетах - Встроенное управление рисками
FREE
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Quantum Dow Jones
Marco Brugali
3 (2)
Эксперты
Квантовый Dow Jones Квантовый Dow Jones Настройки Символ: US30 Таймфрейм: 5М Лоты: Лоты Средняя прибыль за сделку Максимальная просадка (MAX DD) Чистая прибыль за 2 года 0.01 $0.20 $2.76 $240 0.10 $2.00 $27.6 $2,400 1.00 $20.0 $276 $24,000 10.0 $200 $2,760 $240,000 Обзор Квантовый Dow Jones - это сложный инструмент автоматической торговли, специально разработанный для работы с Dow Jones. Средняя частота сделок 45-50 в неделю, этот бот сочетает в себе передовые алгоритмы машинного обучения с тех
FREE
MAFiA Scalper PRO mt5
Andrii Diachenko
Эксперты
MAFiA Scalper MT5 - советник с панелью управления для торговли по системе Билла Вильямса. !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! !!! - Советник будет работать только на счетах типа Hedge. Тип счета можно увидеть в левом верхнем углу терминала. Пример - здесь Основная задача советника - облегчить работу трейдера по открытию, добавлению позиций и контролю за ними, с помощью панели управления. Возможность быстро вносить изменения в работу советника - позволит тре
FJ Universe HFT Turbo
Frantisek Juris
Эксперты
HFT ТУРБО БОТ | Торговый робот для MetaTrader 5 Ускорьте свой трейдинг с HFT ТУРБО БОТ , передовым автоматизированным торговым решением, разработанным для MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Этот экспертный советник (EA) использует стратегию высокочастотной торговли (HFT) для выполнения молниеносных сделок с небольшими целями тейк-профита и высокой кредитной плечом, максимизируя возможности на волатильных рынках. Созданный для трейдеров, которые ценят скорость и точность, HFT ТУРБО БОТ открывает позиции покупк
Ответ на отзыв