Gold ISIS MT4

Hello! I am EA Gold Isis, the second EA in the Diamond Forex Group family, specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD). With exceptional features and a safety-first approach, I promise to deliver a sustainable and effective gold trading experience for traders.

What Makes EA Gold Isis Different?





- Dynamic Stop Loss (SL): The EA uses Stop Loss (SL) based on the price range of recent candlesticks. This ensures that the SL adapts flexibly to market conditions, protecting your account more effectively as the market changes.

- Diverse Trading Strategies: The EA is equipped with 3 trading strategies, each capable of opening up to 3 trades simultaneously, allowing a total of up to **9 trades** at once.

- Flexible Trailing Stop: A profit lock feature using a trailing stop is included. You can fully customize this feature to suit your personal preferences.

- Safety as the Top Priority: Every trade comes with a pre-set SL to safeguard your account from unexpected risks.





LAUNCH COMBO Combo 1 - Buy Gold Isis and Nasdaq Algo. Get Gold Trend Scalping or Bitcoin Scalping for free.

Combo 2 - Buy Gold Isis and Diamond Titan. Get Nasdaq Algo for free.

Combo 3 - Buy Gold Isis and Bitcoin Scalping. Get Gold Trend Scalping for free. Check all products and all real live signals





How EA Gold Isis Works

1. NO Risky Strategies:

- Does not use martingale or grid.

- Does not execute trades without SL.





2. NO "Fake AI":

- EA Gold Isis is a real trading system.

- Unlike other EAs that falsely advertise "AI" while secretly relying on martingale or grid strategies to mislead customers.





3. Focused on Long-Term Results:

- While the EA doesn’t deliver perfect backtests, the trading system is optimized to target sustainable long-term profits.





4. Flexible Risk Levels:

- Supports risk settings from very low risk to very high risk, catering to each trader’s individual needs.