Gold ISIS MT4

Hello! I am EA Gold Isis, the second EA in the Diamond Forex Group family, specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD). With exceptional features and a safety-first approach, I promise to deliver a sustainable and effective gold trading experience for traders.  


What Makes EA Gold Isis Different?


- Dynamic Stop Loss (SL): The EA uses Stop Loss (SL) based on the price range of recent candlesticks. This ensures that the SL adapts flexibly to market conditions, protecting your account more effectively as the market changes. 

- Diverse Trading Strategies: The EA is equipped with 3 trading strategies, each capable of opening up to 3 trades simultaneously, allowing a total of up to **9 trades** at once. 

- Flexible Trailing Stop: A profit lock feature using a trailing stop is included. You can fully customize this feature to suit your personal preferences. 

- Safety as the Top Priority: Every trade comes with a pre-set SL to safeguard your account from unexpected risks.  


How EA Gold Isis Works 

1. NO Risky Strategies: 

- Does not use martingale or grid.

- Does not execute trades without SL. 


2. NO "Fake AI": 

- EA Gold Isis is a real trading system. 

- Unlike other EAs that falsely advertise "AI" while secretly relying on martingale or grid strategies to mislead customers. 


3. Focused on Long-Term Results: 

- While the EA doesn’t deliver perfect backtests, the trading system is optimized to target sustainable long-term profits. 


4. Flexible Risk Levels: 

- Supports risk settings from very low risk to very high risk, catering to each trader’s individual needs.  


EA Setup Details 

- Timeframe: M15. 

- Trading Pair: XAU/USD. 

- Settings Input: Use default or customize as needed. 

- Account Type: Any (recommended raw low spread accounts). 

- Recommended Capital: 

  - $1000 for 1 strategy. 

  - $2000 for 2 strategies. 

  - $3000 for 3 strategies. 

- VPS: A high-speed VPS is recommended for stable EA performance.  

- Recommend broker: IC Markets or IC Trading


Risk Notes  

- Backtest Results Are for Reference Only: Backtests do not fully reflect real trading results. 

- Performance Varies by Broker: Results may differ across brokers. 

- Avoid High Risk: Using high-risk settings can lead to excessive drawdowns.  


In Conclusion 

EA Gold Isis is more than just a typical gold trading EA—it’s a reliable solution designed to help you achieve sustainable profits. With real trading strategies, flexibility, and a safety-first approach, this EA will change your perception of automated gold trading. 

Try EA Gold Isis today and let it accompany you on your journey to trading success!  


Reviews 5
Mohammed
36
Mohammed 2025.03.03 22:56 
 

Great EA i like how its trade safely

Invest3IO
367
Invest3IO 2025.02.17 10:10 
 

Gold Isis Ea works nice , good profit and stable (not big drawdown) . It has not many trades but they are very accurate and profitable. Customer support is instant and precise

dgq054453 d
68
dgq054453 d 2025.06.01 16:17 
 

20250522开了七个帐户，运行gold isis,全部止损，亏了大约500USD.好疼!止损一次,需要赚三次才能回来.

