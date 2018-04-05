SP500 Fast Collector

SP500 Fast Collector

Automatic scalping trading!

The trading system is designed to earn on market fluctuations.

I do not offer any gifts or bonuses for a purchase or a positive review! The SP500 Fast Collector advisor has been tested in a closed test, showed excellent results, is worthy of respect, and does not require marketing tricks and manipulations.

The SP500 index includes 505 of the largest US companies and, on average, it grows by 10% per year.
A unique trading system based on the experience of making a profit from price fluctuations on shares included in the SP500 index. This is the younger brother of the SP500 Smart Collector robot, which replaces a professional trader and conducts many scalping transactions for.
The trading robot is designed for index fluctuations.
Every day, the robot automatically opens and closes short-term transactions.
Settings:

Volume = 0.10
Steps = 1.3
Take Profit Force close = 10
Standart Profit for a Order = 1.8
Personal Profit for a Order = 0.23 (cent)
MaxOrder = 37 (after stop open new trade)
Instruments: only SP500 index.
Timeframes: M1
Minimum deposit: $500 but your own risk
Recommended deposit: $5000
Not intended to work in tandem with other advisors.

Big brother SP500 index trading Robot - https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/107990
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