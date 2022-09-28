Gold Veritas MT5

3.19

Discount on all my products until 01.05. Gold Veritas is a fully automatic Forex Expert Advisor for quiet hours.

Monitoring the work of the adviser: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bayburinmarat/seller

Attention, from 20.02.2023 it is planned to increase prices for all my products by 30%.Correct GMT setting: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743531

All the parameters necessary for the most understandable and simple optimization are available in just 6 settings. You can adapt the adviser to your preferences: adjust risk levels or customize it yourself for a specific broker. Parameters of 4 currency pairs are already built into the EA code: XAUUSD, XAUJPY, XAUAUD, XAUEUR. Please note that not all brokers provide such pairs for trading. You can use the default settings or change the settings as you like.

Advantages:

  • It is possible to use pending orders - this significantly reduces slippage
  • The EA does not use averaging orders, martingale and other dangerous trading methods
  • All transactions will be closed within 3-5 hours
  • Each transaction is accompanied by Stop-loss and Take-profit, as well as a limitation on the life of the transaction
  • Built-in volatility filter, optimized for each currency pair
  • The EA does not use news filters
  • All trades comply with FIFO rules

Recommendation: $100 to trade 0.01 lots to trade all 4 pairs on the list.  I also recommend using Gold Veritas on ECN or RAW accounts and with low ping VPS .

General settings:

  • Magic - You can set any number for all pairs, the main thing is that this number does not coincide with the magic number of other experts.
  • Comment - You can specify any comment convenient for you to recognize trades in history.
  • GMT - you must specify the broker's winter time.
  • DST - you must specify the DST of your broker. If you do not know how to set the GMT time correctly - write to me, I will help you with the settings.
  • Lot type - if Fix, then the EA will work with a fixed lot. If Auto is selected, the EA will calculate the lot based on your balance.
  • Lot – if the lot is fixed, specify a fixed volume. If Auto lot is selected, then specify the lot for automatic calculation.
  • The amount of the balance/quity to increase the lot – If the lot is Auto, specify the step to increase the lot
  • Trade Direction - allow trading only Buy/Sell/Any
Read more about the settings and optimization of the adviser here


Reviews 25
Jin Bai
740
Jin Bai 2023.02.20 15:51 
 

The best gold EA in this market. Used for over a month. it worth every dollars. All the best to the author, thank you!

Евгения Тонких
425
Евгения Тонких 2023.02.10 12:54 
 

Veritas продолжает приносить мне доход) Спасибо большое за достойный советник! Стабильная работа и на МТ4 и на МТ5 Отличная работа!

William Tiberius Patrice Schulz
747
William Tiberius Patrice Schulz 2023.01.13 12:06 
 

Thank you for the latest update! I appreciate your focus on profict factor, drawdown and net profit! Your EA has one of the best combis of those 3 KPIs!

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Torben Petersen
1978
Torben Petersen 2024.01.02 17:07 
 

The author has removed GoldVeritas and other EAs from the market and deleted his signals last year. He's a liar and provides very poor support. He even had my comment removed. We purchased the EA and others from him for $599 USD back then. Now he's selling it for a laughable $99 USD? GoldVeritas caused us significant damage early last year, to the tune of several thousand euros, and the author didn't even respond to the reviews or comments at that time. Now, in the new year, he's releasing the same EA without any changes! And he's deleting comments?! I can only strongly advise everyone to avoid buying any EA from this author altogether! Save your money and invest in other EAs where EAs are not simply taken off the market or signals deleted.

Evgeny Mikhaylov
924
Evgeny Mikhaylov 2023.05.19 09:32 
 

После огромного стоп-лосса автор удалил сигнал, в лучших традициях мошенников с этого сайта. Также удален советник Bright Night MT5 который также начал приносить огромные убытки. Scam, scam everywhere!

Bo_Master
82
Bo_Master 2023.05.05 15:25 
 

One night wiped out pretty much half of account, despite having excellent backtest results and low drawdown. Frankly disappointing. Two stars instead of one star for programming effort

Hristo
190
Hristo 2023.05.05 02:12 
 

Sadly the EA is not prepared for sudden jumps in price during rollover hours. The SL by default is set to 80 pips, well last night 04.05.2023 (that is 4th of May) my account was nearly wiped out when the market reset after the rollover hour and because of the sudden price gap I suffered 800 pips losses that is with IC Markets: 300 pips on XAUEUR, 200 pips on XAUJPY and 300 pips on XAUUSD, so the question is if the EA cannot handle such dangerous situations which by the way are common during those hours then is it worth using it? No, not at all, the small profits made will never reimburse the huge losses. The author is responsive, and I believe he is genuinely a good guy, but I'm afraid this product needs to be revised. I will stop using it and I am leaving one star for now. I hope a better day will come when I can use it again and lift the rating.

Nguyen Bao Nguyen
618
Nguyen Bao Nguyen 2023.04.28 04:50 
 

Modify: today 4.May.2023 I loss all money, night trade have high rish if XAU have big movement !

Modify 2nd: today 17.May: Author remove Live Signal, maybe he will create another Live Signal ?

I created customer group in April https://t.me/+IGUUrDOqQp83N2Y1

Dang Zhang
279
Dang Zhang 2023.04.01 02:13 
 

Make less and lose more, Buying programs costs money, investing in losses, Only the author makes money

Fabrice377 RENAMBATZ
21
Fabrice377 RENAMBATZ 2023.03.13 04:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wei Cheng Wang
368
Wei Cheng Wang 2023.03.03 05:03 
 

all fine

Jin Bai
740
Jin Bai 2023.02.20 15:51 
 

The best gold EA in this market. Used for over a month. it worth every dollars. All the best to the author, thank you!

JDS1975
152
JDS1975 2023.02.17 19:30 
 

17/02/2023

Por el momento parece que va muy bien. Los backtest son buenos y no es necesaria baja latencia. En mi caso es de unos 80ms y entran las operaciones correctamente. El XAUJPY no me da tan buenos resultados como los otros tres pares, espero que sea revisado por el autor. Pondre 5 estrellas en tres meses y en la cuenta real se cumplen los objetivos como en la demo. Buen EA

Dmitrii Kozachenko
2445
Dmitrii Kozachenko 2023.02.16 14:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Евгения Тонких
425
Евгения Тонких 2023.02.10 12:54 
 

Veritas продолжает приносить мне доход) Спасибо большое за достойный советник! Стабильная работа и на МТ4 и на МТ5 Отличная работа!

jjoeblues
156
jjoeblues 2023.02.09 04:22 
 

quick question. Can i cancel my vpn service with mt5 and get a refund?

Piotr Drozdek
1084
Piotr Drozdek 2023.02.03 13:02 
 

Scam EA

Maria De C Dominguez Martinez
200
Maria De C Dominguez Martinez 2023.01.26 08:06 
 

hello. When downloading the mt5 veritas bot, it gives me a DOWNLOAD ERROR, since I have another bot installed, only when I remove the other bot can I download. because it happens, I want to use both at the same time

Marat Baiburin
8708
Reply from developer Marat Baiburin 2023.01.26 09:58
Hi. I didn't quite understand what the mistake was. Send please send me a screenshot in private messages
Fahimul Daud Linkon
262
Fahimul Daud Linkon 2023.01.20 00:25 
 

...

William Tiberius Patrice Schulz
747
William Tiberius Patrice Schulz 2023.01.13 12:06 
 

Thank you for the latest update! I appreciate your focus on profict factor, drawdown and net profit! Your EA has one of the best combis of those 3 KPIs!

Sebastien Maurice Faure
667
Sebastien Maurice Faure 2023.01.13 11:28 
 

Very good EA since I use it. Great job Marat!

Benjamin Sanchez Parra
1304
Benjamin Sanchez Parra 2023.01.12 22:56 
 

Explooto mi cuenta

1036086
517
1036086 2022.11.19 04:25 
 

hello. I purchased Gold Veritas. Please let me know the DST and GMT of the broker I'm using. 1. Titan FX 2. Axiory 3. EXNESS 4. Big Boss 5. GemTrade thank you.

Marat Baiburin
8708
Reply from developer Marat Baiburin 2022.11.19 05:57
Hello. When the market is open - send me a typical message about your broker's market overview - and I will tell you the GMT time
12
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