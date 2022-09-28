Gold Veritas MT5
- Experts
-
Marat BaiburinCorrect GMT setting in the EA
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/743531
Instructions for optimizing the Waiting Night Expert Advisor
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 10 March 2023
- Activations: 7
Discount on all my products until 01.05. Gold Veritas is a fully automatic Forex Expert Advisor for quiet hours.
Monitoring the work of the adviser: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bayburinmarat/seller
Attention, from 20.02.2023 it is planned to increase prices for all my products by 30%.Correct GMT setting: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743531
All the parameters necessary for the most understandable and simple optimization are available in just 6 settings. You can adapt the adviser to your preferences: adjust risk levels or customize it yourself for a specific broker. Parameters of 4 currency pairs are already built into the EA code: XAUUSD, XAUJPY, XAUAUD, XAUEUR. Please note that not all brokers provide such pairs for trading. You can use the default settings or change the settings as you like.
Advantages:
- It is possible to use pending orders - this significantly reduces slippage
- The EA does not use averaging orders, martingale and other dangerous trading methods
- All transactions will be closed within 3-5 hours
- Each transaction is accompanied by Stop-loss and Take-profit, as well as a limitation on the life of the transaction
- Built-in volatility filter, optimized for each currency pair
- The EA does not use news filters
- All trades comply with FIFO rules
Recommendation: $100 to trade 0.01 lots to trade all 4 pairs on the list. I also recommend using Gold Veritas on ECN or RAW accounts and with low ping VPS .
General settings:
- Magic - You can set any number for all pairs, the main thing is that this number does not coincide with the magic number of other experts.
- Comment - You can specify any comment convenient for you to recognize trades in history.
- GMT - you must specify the broker's winter time.
- DST - you must specify the DST of your broker. If you do not know how to set the GMT time correctly - write to me, I will help you with the settings.
- Lot type - if Fix, then the EA will work with a fixed lot. If Auto is selected, the EA will calculate the lot based on your balance.
- Lot – if the lot is fixed, specify a fixed volume. If Auto lot is selected, then specify the lot for automatic calculation.
- The amount of the balance/quity to increase the lot – If the lot is Auto, specify the step to increase the lot
- Trade Direction - allow trading only Buy/Sell/Any
The best gold EA in this market. Used for over a month. it worth every dollars. All the best to the author, thank you!