Titan Breaker EA
- Experts
- Lo Thi Mai Loan
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 10 August 2025
- Activations: 10
Welcome to TITAN BREAKER EA
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
TITAN BREAKER EA is an advanced trading system developed by combining the core strategies of three different EAs designed for US30 and NASDAQ. It has been further refined and upgraded into a new long-term strategy.
The system is designed to achieve a win rate of approximately 60–70%. However, it focuses on trades with a high risk-to-reward ratio. This enables small losses and large profits, allowing the EA to take advantage of major market movements and optimize returns per trade.
Key Features
* No Martingale
* No Grid strategy
* Fixed stop loss of 70 pips per trade
* Includes three different trading strategies to choose from
* Option to open 1, 2, or 3 trades per signal
* Recommended pairs: US30 and NAS100 (USTEC)
* Can also be used with other pairs such as XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, and more (support coming soon)
Recommended Settings
Main Setup:
* Pairs: US30 and NAS100 (USTEC)
* Timeframe: M15 (works well from M10 to H1)
* Account type: Any (Recommended: IC Markets Broker)
* Minimum balance: Any (Recommended: from $500)
M15 is not necessarily the best setting. If your backtest results show that M10, M20, M30, or H1 perform better, you can use the settings for that specific timeframe instead.
Optional Setup:
* Pair: XAUUSD
* Timeframe: H1
* Account type: Any (Recommended: IC Markets Broker)
* Minimum balance: Any (Recommended: from $500)
* Note: This EA is not specifically designed for XAUUSD like TrendX, Golden Blitz, or Gold Trend Scalping. Therefore, the default lot size is fixed at 0.01 for all XAU trades.
Guide to Backtesting and Choosing the Right Broker for the Trading System
* Please download the demo version from the MQL5 Market.
* Run a backtest using two pairs: US30 (also known as DowJones, DJ30, etc.) and USTEC (also known as Nasdaq, NDX100, NAS100, etc.).
* Select "Based on real ticks" for the most accurate results. Choose "Every tick" if you want to check the win rate.
* Check your broker's time zone: GMT +0, +1, +2, or +3.
For example, IC Markets is currently GMT +3, while Exness is GMT +0.
(If you don’t know how to check this, please send me a message.)
* If your broker is GMT +3, please set:
* `GMT Offset Winter = 2`
* `GMT Offset Summer = 3`
* If your broker is GMT +0, please set:
* `GMT Offset Winter = 0`
* `GMT Offset Summer = 0`
* Set your desired gap entry, choose the trading mode, and define the risk per trade.
If the backtest results are good, then the system is compatible with your broker.
If not, please consider switching to a different broker.
I recommend IC Markets, as it matches the live signal environment.
Risk Warning
* Please understand the risks involved before purchasing and using this EA
* Past performance does not guarantee future results. The EA may also incur losses
* Backtests shown (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized and may not reflect real live trading performance
This EA is the real deal and Lo Thi is excellent to work with. He's quick to answer questions and be helpful which is really nice to see. I've been running the EA in a demo account for 3 months and returned a solid 12% which a 2% risk. This is very impressive. No moving to running on real dollars and will start enjoying the profits. Thank you for your hard work on this one!