About TITAN BREAKER EA

The system is designed to achieve a win rate of approximately 60–70%. However, it focuses on trades with a high risk-to-reward ratio. This enables small losses and large profits, allowing the EA to take advantage of major market movements and optimize returns per trade.

TITAN BREAKER EA is an advanced trading system developed by combining the core strategies of three different EAs designed for US30 and NASDAQ. It has been further refined and upgraded into a new long-term strategy.

* Can also be used with other pairs such as XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, and more (support coming soon)

* Option to open 1, 2, or 3 trades per signal

* Includes three different trading strategies to choose from

Recommended Settings

Main Setup:

* Pairs: US30 and NAS100 (USTEC)

* Timeframe: M15 (works well from M10 to H1)

* Account type: Any (Recommended: IC Markets Broker)

* Minimum balance: Any (Recommended: from $500)

M15 is not necessarily the best setting. If your backtest results show that M10, M20, M30, or H1 perform better, you can use the settings for that specific timeframe instead.

Optional Setup:

* Pair: XAUUSD

* Timeframe: H1

* Account type: Any (Recommended: IC Markets Broker)

* Minimum balance: Any (Recommended: from $500)

* Note: This EA is not specifically designed for XAUUSD like TrendX, Golden Blitz, or Gold Trend Scalping. Therefore, the default lot size is fixed at 0.01 for all XAU trades.



Guide to Backtesting and Choosing the Right Broker for the Trading System

* Please download the demo version from the MQL5 Market.

* Run a backtest using two pairs: US30 (also known as DowJones, DJ30, etc.) and USTEC (also known as Nasdaq, NDX100, NAS100, etc.).

* Select "Based on real ticks" for the most accurate results. Choose "Every tick" if you want to check the win rate.

* Check your broker's time zone: GMT +0, +1, +2, or +3.

For example, IC Markets is currently GMT +3, while Exness is GMT +0.

(If you don’t know how to check this, please send me a message.)





* If your broker is GMT +3, please set:

* `GMT Offset Winter = 2`

* `GMT Offset Summer = 3`

* If your broker is GMT +0, please set:

* `GMT Offset Winter = 0`

* `GMT Offset Summer = 0`





* Set your desired gap entry, choose the trading mode, and define the risk per trade.

If the backtest results are good, then the system is compatible with your broker.

If not, please consider switching to a different broker.

I recommend IC Markets, as it matches the live signal environment.





Risk Warning

* Please understand the risks involved before purchasing and using this EA

* Past performance does not guarantee future results. The EA may also incur losses

* Backtests shown (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized and may not reflect real live trading performance