MAFiA Scalper PRO mt5

MAFiA Scalper -Bill Williams (BW) expert advisor with a control panel for trading.


!!! Advisor will work ONLY on accounts like HEDGE.

The type of account can be seen in the upper left corner of the terminal. Example - there

 

Detailed instructions with illustrations in English, in PDF file format.
- You will find a link to the instruction under the video
- The video is in Russian, but you can turn on subtitles and choose the translation into your language.


The main task of the adviser is to facilitate the work of the trader in opening, adding positions and controlling them using the control panel. The ability to quickly make changes to the adviser - will allow the trader to "dance with the market" without stress


Advisor works in two modes:

  • Mode - OFF: Manual opening and position control
  • Mode - ON: Automatic opening, adding and tracking of positions when the price is Beyond the blue Alligator line
Capital Management:

By default - positions are dialed according to the principle of the pyramid 5-4-3-2-1-1 ... relative to the size of the first open position

The main signals that the adviser trades automatically:

  1. Fractal level breakdown
  2. Line balance
  3. Trade in the zone

The required signal can be turned on or off - at any time

Types of trailing:

Advisor can accompany the position (trawl), as follows:

  1. Along the lines of the Alligator
  2. By the number of bars back, from the current
  3. by MA
  4. by Fractals
  5. Fixed Stop lelvel

Types of Stop Losses - Virtual and Real.
A virtual stop order will allow the expert to use the Binary.com broker to trade volatility indices
The advisor allows to set stop / take levels - in a couple of mouse clicks


Features of the adviser:

  • When the EA is in ON mode, disable the trailing stop
  • The EA opens and monitors positions in only one of the areas - Buy / Sell
  • After closing positions in the stop - the EA goes into OFF mode
  • The EA picks up orders opened manually or after turning on the EA
  • Orders and stops - the EA opens / closes for the current timeframe
  • After entering the numbers of the required position volume, you must press "Enter"
  • The EA allows you to open as many positions as you like, before crossing the blue line of the Alligator in OFF mode. After the adviser is turned on, it will begin to open new positions on the pyramid 5-4-3-2-1-1 -... starting from the last open position manually (or by the adviser).
Closing and reversing positions manually is done using the buttons:
  • BE - breakeven. When this button is pressed, for all orders “in profit”, “breakeven” will be set to the value specified in the settings
  • CloseAll - closes all orders ONLY for the selected trade direction
  • RV - will close all positions and open a position in the opposite direction. In this case, the volume of the order will be equal to the largest of the closed positions. After the "coup" the check mark will change - the direction of trade

When any of the buttons is pressed: BE, CloseAll, RV - the adviser executes the given command and switches to OFF mode

The latest version of the adviser has added the following features that will allow you:

  • receive information on the status of the adviser in the right corner of the screen
  • receive notifications of opening / closing transactions
  • choose the type of notifications
  • enable / disable the selected type of notifications in the panel
  • select the indent as a percentage of the ATR value for the trailing stop
  • draw a line for the level of virtual trailing stop


P.S. You will find detailed instructions and a description of the advisor under the video


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