Intel Neuron Bot

Intel Neuron Bot is an expert system based on a new architecture neural network. For the expert to work, a trained neural network file is required. Some files are ready on the expert's discussion tab. Consultations on the formation of a neural network file can be obtained in private messages or in the product discussion. The bot goes through the entire history on all currency pairs (provided that the trained neural network is loaded). The optimal working timeframe is H1.
For training a neural network on an arbitrary instrument and timeframe, a free utility is provided that will train the neural network specifically for your tasks in a fairly short period of time. the resulting file must be placed in the metatrader's files folder and the bot will work by executing the commands of the trained neural network.  Download the utility.
By default, the bot executes random orders, keep this in mind, for real work, be sure to upload the neural network file and set the field (Random Orders = false).

You can test the Expert Advisor in any mode, including the "real ticks" mode! Neural network scientists by early September 2022. For experiments, you can train neural networks yourself to an earlier period and check for a forward period.

The architecture of the neural network.

The neural network is based on a specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. This architecture has advanced learning capabilities on large data sets. The T-INN architecture is distinguished by the fact that it can efficiently train on an unlimited data set while retaining the extrapolation properties of the data. With an increase in the data set, the training time increases, but it is incomparably less than with classical architectures (such as RBF, PNN, GRNN, MADALINE, MLP). And most importantly, with a set of input data of an unlimited size, the neural network will find acceptable solutions to the problem! What is absolutely impossible to achieve using classical neural networks in principle.

The basis of this architecture is a special structured approach to learning. All incoming training data is set simultaneously in the form of a large two-dimensional matrix, the neural network independently normalizes and structures this data into clusters, while a certain number of clusters are formed that combine data with similar patterns in certain characteristics, as a result of projecting a multidimensional space into a space from a two-dimensional reality. Thus, an array of matrices divided by certain classes of patterns is formed, the signs of each individual cluster can be in completely different parts of the base table and can be completely incoherent, the chronology is not saved in any way, while some data can be discarded outside the clusters and not used at all. To implement this part of the architecture, self-organizing Kohonen maps are used - a neural network with unsupervised learning. The next step uses a neural network based on a multilayer perceptron with two internal layers that work for each individual cluster. The cluster limits the training data in terms of volume so as to achieve the optimal performance of each individual section of the neural network.

Usage practice.

In practice, such a neural network can adapt to the entire history in 14 hours, for example, EURUSD with an accuracy of mse=0.0005. Approximate deviation on the training interval of the extrapolated function is 4%. For the forward period, this indicator reaches 20% deviation. Which is a very good result.

By default, the system works based on the direct outputs of the neural network, you can set the level of reaction to the neural network signal using the "Level Signal" field, and you can also set various EA parameters to level the chart, namely:
  • ManyManagement
  • stop loss
  • take profit
  • trailing start
  • trailing stop
  • TotalEquityLoss
  • TotalEquityProfit
  • AutoCloseArbitrary
  • AutoCloseOnlyProfit
  • AutoCloseOrder
  • LimitOrders
  • GridStep
  • TypeSeria
  • SeriaTrendOn
  • SeriaAntyTrendOn
The Expert Advisor has the ability to create its own logs in a file and flexible configuration of comments within the metatrader. The Expert Advisor also has quite a lot of other settings in its arsenal that are necessary for normal operation on the market.


Recommended products
Symbol Basket Control Panel
Imad Kamal Mohammad Badad
Experts
Symbol Basket Control Panel is a professional trading utility designed to streamline multi-currency management. It acts as a centralized command center, allowing traders to execute and manage baskets of trades across different symbols with unparalleled speed and precision. Instead of manually opening and closing orders for each pair, this dashboard provides a high-performance graphical interface to control your entire portfolio from a single chart. Key Features: Centralized Execution: Open BUY o
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Experts
BTC Master Pro – Your trusted partner in disciplined Bitcoin trading. The new version is now enhanced with OpenAI artificial intelligence , delivering smarter execution and improved trade filtering in volatile crypto conditions. This professional Expert Advisor is built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 , focusing on structured execution, controlled exposure, and intelligent risk management. Price: $499  →  Next: $699  →  Final: $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE OpenAI-Powered Exec
Inferno Storm AI V252DTPro Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.52A [Subtitle: 7-Layer Quant Engine | Nested SMC Matrix | Dual-MTF Confluence] Introduction: The Masterpiece Upgrade Welcome to the absolute pinnacle of algorithmic intelligence. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.52A is the culmination of our "Deep Think" cognitive framework. It does not just execute trades; it evaluates the market with the precision of an elite Institutional Quant. By fusing a brutal, micros
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
AItify Aegis Quant
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
AItify Aegis Quant is an advanced quantitative trading system that utilizes a multi-model ensemble approach. Instead of relying on a single technical indicator or basic logic, it processes market data through thirty distinct mathematical algorithms. This allows the system to achieve a highly reliable consensus before making any trading decisions, offering a true institutional-grade architecture for your portfolio. Advantages and Features Machine Learning Ensemble: The engine uses thirty unique a
GoldWay EA
Oleksandr Myrhorodskyi
Experts
GoldWay EA  is a trending Expert Advisor for various instruments . The EA does not use either martingale or grid. It has an automatic increase in lot size, the size of which can be adjusted in the EA settings. By default, three orders are opened at once with different take profits. When the first take profit is reached, the remaining open positions are transferred to breakeven, when the second take profit is reached, the remaining third order is transferred to the first take profit. That ensures
BlackBox XAU
Enrique Van Rooyen
Experts
BlackBox XAU — Advanced Expert Advisor for Gold Overview BlackBox XAU is a carefully engineered trading system built to capture profit in the Gold market while keeping drawdown firmly under control. Instead of chasing every move, it applies a disciplined, rules-based approach that adapts to volatility and isolates only high-probability opportunities . The EA continuously evaluates market conditions in real time, filtering out weak or low-quality signals and waiting patiently until the balance be
GoldMaster X
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
Experts
GoldMaster X is a next-generation automated trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, consistency, and intelligent risk management. Powered by advanced candlestick pattern recognition, adaptive ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit, dynamic position sizing, and multiple trailing stop strategies, GoldMaster X identifies high-probability trading opportunities while protecting your capital. Designed with a professional trading dashboard, market bias filtering, and smart session mana
Trend Following EA Simple
Van Quang Nguyen
Experts
Overview Trending Following EA Simple is a robust, trend-following Expert Advisor designed to capture major market movements with a straightforward yet highly effective logic. By focusing on high-probability setups within sustained trends, it eliminates complexity and aims for consistent performance. The EA is optimized for popular, volatile instruments and works seamlessly on the H2 timeframe, making it a reliable tool for both new and experienced traders. Important note: Use only the ea's def
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
Predator System EA
Profxtwins (Pty) LTD
Experts
The Predator system is a fully automated trading robot.  The robot can open trades automatically,the user can turn this option off or on in the inputs. The robot generates signals, the signals have an entry price indicated by the blue line, Take profit represented by a lemon horizontal line, Stop loss is represented by the red horizontal line. The Robot has a trend filter. The robot has a trading session filter. The robot shows the reversal candlestick patterns. The user can choose to open a bul
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Experts
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
TradeVision Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Experts
TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics and Monitoring Dashboard TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is a trading analytics and account monitoring solution designed for MetaTrader 5 users. The product organizes MT5 trading data in a structured web-based dashboard, allowing traders to review account information, monitor open positions, analyze trading history, track strategies, maintain a trading journal, and review performance statistics. TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is d
FREE
Fx Filter Ai
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. Fx Filter Ai is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading currency pair EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD . Deposit $1000 in this robot and give profit up to $75,000 In 6Month. The operation is based on opening orders using the F orce Index and Moving Average indicator. This robot can perform well in the EURUSD. Use default setting value on this robot. Better Timeframe 1M, 5M, 15M, 30M. find the det
QuantumScalp
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
QuantumScalp is a next-generation automated trading advisor designed to enhance your trading efficiency and profitability                                                                                                        in the dynamic world of financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, QuantumScalp automates the scalping strategy, enabling traders to exploit small price movements with unparalleled precision and speed. Basically, the advisor does not use
NeuroExt
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4 (11)
Experts
https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   actual version Signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1511461 You can use any tool. The bases will be automatically created at the start of the Learn. If you need to start learning from 0 - just delete the base files. Initial deposit - from 200 ye. Options: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST WITHOUT NEURAL NETWORK TRAINING! it is enough for the balance graph after training to be horizontal. generating a training base is extremely simple.  there is a ready-made training for U
FREE
Ultimate Gold Hybrid
Md Atiqur Rahman
Experts
Key Benefits at a Glance: Lorentzian ML signal generation Majority voting across 3 timeframes Automatic market regime detection Smart equity recovery with group profit targets 1% risk‑based adaptive lot sizing ATR‑based dynamic SL/TP & trailing Emergency drawdown cut Live on‑chart info panel Hybrid Lorentzian Gold ML EA v2.0 – Intelligent Adaptive Trading for XAUUSD Next‑Gen Machine Learning Core A Lorentzian KNN classifier analyzes 5 normalized features (RSI, WaveTren
FREE
Dark Gold m1 TF
Hudhaifa Mohammed Salih Abdullah Ali
Experts
Forex gold ea trade with high accuracy  This ea will give you a higher win rate with lower drawdown ,  Order number is 4 to 3 by month . This ea is optimized by your broker history data  So please contact me after purchase . Tf : 1m  Risk: 1000 = 0.05 lot size Ea Strategy : 1- order open : bollinger bands                        bears power  2- order close : envelopes                           bollinger bands Please send me  your review 
Av7gold
Asrorbek Yusufov
Experts
# AV7 Gold Expert AV7 Gold Expert is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5. It is designed and calibrated primarily for XAUUSD and GOLD instruments. The Expert Advisor processes completed candles and manages each confirmed setup as a controlled trade basket. The internal signal formula is proprietary. A new entry is confirmed only after the required candle has closed. Unfinished candles are not used to confirm new trades. ## Main functions - Automated BUY and SELL execution - Closed-cand
Hatori Flying Nimbus
Ike Ananda Fata
Experts
Hatori Flying Nimbus is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around the classic Ichimoku Kinko Hyo methodology. It identifies trend direction using Price vs. Cloud , confirms momentum with Tenkan/Kijun alignment , validates bias with Future Cloud Color , and strengthens signal quality with Chikou confirmation . To support real trading and marketplace validation, it also includes automatic risk-based lot sizing , margin protection, and a clean on-chart dashboard panel with a Close All
Trading Sistem Topgun Ultimate
Juan Antonio Alvarenga Galindo
Experts
TRADING SYSTEM TOPGUN, an advanced automated trading system. The strategy integrates artificial intelligence using the K-Nearest Neighbors (KNN) algorithm to predict price movements based on historical volume patterns and technical indicators. The system employs multiple layers of validation, including volatility filters, liquidity manipulation detection, and rigorous risk management that limits daily losses. Additionally, the software incorporates active position management functions, such as
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Hydra Neuron
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hydra Neuron EA | XAU/USD M1 Scalping System Developed by Worldinversor 2026 Hydra Neuron is an institutional scalping Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on the M1 timeframe. It combines structural price analysis with a multi-layered system of technical filters to identify high-probability entries in real time. ️ SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE The EA's core integrates two main signal engines: 1. Liquidity Sweep Detection — Identifies institutional liquidity sweeps by an
Boris
ALEKSANDR IVANOV
Experts
Boris- Полностью автоматический ,агрессивный советник основанный на математических расчетах, написанный специально под валютную пару EUR/USD. Период H1. Советник использует свой автоматический виртуальный стоплосс и тейкпрофит !  Ваш брокер не будет видеть ,задерживать модификацию,забыть поставить стоп и так далее. Тестировать рекомендую только с качеством 100% тиков у брокеров дающих реальные котировки. Входные параметры:  Magic=77777; - Магик ордеров  StartHour=1;  - Час начала Торговли  En
Karla One
Karla Fekeza
3 (10)
Experts
In a nutshell Karla One is a product that organically came out from several years of manual trading. My goal was to built a system without the necessity of regular updates. Having said that, this Expert Advisors was specifically built for MQL5 customers, so please remember that I am always open to suggestions.   Karla One uses machine learning to find the right entry points but at the same time before placing a trade, there are 7 conditions that have to be met. It relies on Price Action which se
TensorBorn
Morris Mukono Waithaka
Experts
TensorBorn: Quantum-Inspired Probabilistic Inference Engine TensorBorn is not an expert advisor built on lagging indicators or rigid moving averages. It is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system powered by an embedded ONNX Tensor Network Born Machine (TNBM) . Designed for serious quantitative traders, TensorBorn models the chaotic nature of financial markets as a complex computational state, continuously calculating directional probabilities and systemic entropy to secure an authoritative
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.75 (32)
Experts
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
Gainingbot1
GainingBot Franklin Fotso Azubuike
Experts
GainingBot – Expert Advisor Intelligent Multi-Marchés (MT5) GainingBot est un Expert Advisor automatique développé pour MetaTrader 5, conçu pour trader efficacement les marchés Forex, Métaux et Cryptomonnaies à l’aide d’une stratégie fiable basée sur le price action, les indicateurs techniques et une gestion du risque avancée. L’EA détecte automatiquement le type de marché (Forex, Métaux ou Crypto) et adapte dynamiquement ses paramètres afin d’offrir un comportement cohérent selon la volatil
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (146)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.5 (124)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.06 (17)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (43)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Experts
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Undefeated Triangle MT5
Nauris Zukas
4.27 (11)
Experts
Description. This product was created as part of a project " PULSE OF MARKET ". EA "Undefeated Triangle" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pai
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.76 (42)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 - The Flagship Adaptive Mean-Reversion and Recovery System. Mean Machine helped introduce frontier AI into live retail trading in late 2024. Gen 2 preserves the original strategy while expanding the intelligence around it. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is an autonomous trading system built around adaptive mean reversion, trend awareness, Commonwealth-pair specialization, and optional Sacred Phi position management. It analyzes whether price has moved away from a reasonable marke
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Spider Gold MT5
Muhammad Zahran Rahmadi Putra
5 (1)
Experts
The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
Experts
Real monitoring   : EA Miracolo  1 Real monitoring     : EA Miracolo   2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a position. Th
More from author
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
ForexTrendMT4
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Indicators
ForexTrendMT4 Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Market Tracking The ForexTrendMT4 indicator offers reliable market trend tracking, filtering out sudden fluctuations and market noise. This tool helps identify trends and signals favorable entry points into the market using arrows. It is suitable for both scalping on shorter timeframes and long-term trading strategies. Based on the principles of technical analysis, ForexTrendMT4 takes into account the cyclical nature of the market. Key Features and A
Agile
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
This is a professional Expert Advisor, which implements the strategy of trading using the Divergents and DivergentsPoint indicators, as wells as filters of the global trend on higher periods. Analyzing the indicators, the system enters the market with a limited martingale and the ability to open up to 8 orders in one direction. Each series of orders has mandatory TakeProfit and StopLoss levels. Also, a trailing stop based on the SAR indicator is activated for a series in breakeven. The robot aut
Divergents
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Indicator of divergences. It can help you identify the flat and trend areas. It can be applied as a trading filter. It has only one parameter - Period . The indicator does not show entry points, but only visualizes the information. Keep in mind that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, additional information is required for entering the market. Parameters Period - period of the indicator.
DivergentsPoint
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Trend indicator based on the price divergence. It can help you in finding the entry points during the analysis. It can be applied as a trading filter. It has two parameters: Period and Level . The Level parameter allows filtering out unnecessary signals. For example, the Level parameter can be set to 0.0001 for EURUSD. The indicator can work both as an entry point generator and as a filter. The indicator clearly visualizes the information. Keep in mind that the approach to trading should be comp
RaptorF4
Andriy Sydoruk
2.6 (5)
Experts
The Expert Advisor system works with ticks. Works with a deposit of $100! The elementary unit of analysis for an internal algorithm is a tick. Classical scalping trading method. The robot works well on any historic period with any currency pair. The key value is spread, with default settings can work with the spread up to 10. If the spread is greater than 10, you should use other parameter values. Testing was performed with the spread up to 10 on all ticks. Testing using open prices makes no sen
Carousel
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Carousel expert system compensates drawdowns. The main indicator is Divergents . The EA allows working in one direction (for example, sell order series), while another direction (for example, buy order series) is in drawdown (compensation mode). If series in both directions operate in normal mode, the system does not switch to compensation mode. If a drawdown is detected in one of the directions, the EA goes into the compensation mode and starts compensating the loss-making series by the profita
Versatile
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Versatile expert system follows the principle "stay in the market for as long as possible". The main indicators are Moving Average and Relative Strength Index. The EA supports working in two directions simultaneously both following a trend and against it depending on the settings. A limited number of orders LimitOrders is used for operation. The EA correctly handles errors and reliably works with a deposit 1000 USD and higher. M5 and higher timeframes are supported. The EA has very flexible sett
IdeaClassic
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Экспертная система IdeaClassic создана для спокойной торговли на рынке. Основная ее задача - работа с одни ордером без увеличения лота с обязательными стопами, причем стоп-лосс и тейк-профит должны быть одного порядка. Также есть возможность использовать трейлинг-стоп. Для формирования входного сигнала используется индикатор IdeaTrend . Для анализа данного индикатора используется функция, которая может анализировать данные индикатора комплексно. Анализируется до десяти последних сигналов от инди
IdeaIlan
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
IdeaIlan expert system applies IdeaTrend indicator. The EA applies the martingale principle. The EA allows trading in two directions simultaneously. It also has a full set of tools allowing the EA to follow a trend and add to a position if the trend moves in unfavorable direction. The EA correctly handles errors and reliably works with a deposit of 10 000 USD and higher. M5 and higher timeframes are supported. Stop levels and trailing stop are applied. Parameters Magic - magic number; Requotes
PowerFlash
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
PowerFlash - Советник реализует известную торговую стратегию на основе сетки. Это автоматическая торговая система. Вся работа автоматизирована. Бот использует минимум настроек.  Бот работает следующим образом. Выставляется, одновременно, сетка отложенных ордеров в обе стороны от текущей цены на дистанции, указанной пользователем. Размер сетки регулируется от 1 до 100. После чего, куда бы ни пошел рынок, отложенные ордера будут переходить в рыночные. Если рыночные ордера зайдут в общий профит, то
SpatialJump
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
A unique expert system that works as without optimization, with the same settings (although it can be optimized if desired, especially for some brokers). You can test as you like, all ticks, control points, opening prices. The figure has an example. The potential result when testing an average of 100-500% over 3 years. It is recommended to make a multi-currency, if you choose a balanced combination, you can get results up to 500-1000% per annum with potential testing. Verified by EURUSD. The bot
Prophet
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Prophet is a trend indicator. Shows the direction of turning points. Can be used with an optimal risk-to-profit ratio. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. Uses one parameter for setting (adjust from 1 to 3). The probability of a successful trend is very high. In the course of work, the take-profit is much larger than the stop-loss! Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Trendes
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Trendes indicator works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. The probability of a successful trend is very high. Trendes can be used for both small pits and long-term trading. The indicator determines the entry points according to the methods described in the book "How to play and win on the stock exchange". Options LengthA  - The number of bars for calculating the first function; LengthB - The number of b
Martingal
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator Martingal works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The arrows indicate the optimal input points for the future Martingale averaging, even with a zero exponent. The indicator shows the signal to close the series only if all the previous signals can be closed in the profit. After closing the series in profit, you must immediately open the order in the direction of the signal. Thus, the signal for closing is simultaneously the point of reverse opening to the other side of th
Spin
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective! The trend indicator Spin is created on the basis of price divergence. Will help in finding the entry points for analysis. Can be used as a filter in the trade. Has one Length parameter. The indicator can work for both entry points and filters. The indicator reflects information in a visual form. Do not forget that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, to en
Variator
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Intelligent algorithm indicator Variator with accuracy generates input signals and output levels. If the average price is blue, you should look for entry points to open long positions when the market is not overbought, and if the average price is red, you should look for entry points to open short positions when the market is not oversold. The rules can be summarized as follows. You should buy during an uptrend when the price reaches the average or oversold, and sell during a downtrend when the
Prognosticator
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
This indicator shows not just a line of the price balance, but also forecasts it for the specified number of bars ahead. That is, the level of the probable balance of the price reflects on the chart in the future. The level of balancing is set by the Balance parameter, that is, it can be drawn at any level. Forecasting the future with the Shift parameter. The indicator reflects information in a visual form. Do not forget that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, to enter the market r
Tic Tac Toe
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The algorithm of the Tic Tac Toe indicator differs from the usual indicators on the price charts in that it completely ignores the flow of time and reflects only changes in the price. Instead of displaying the time intervals on the X axis, and the price value on the Y axis, the Tic Tac Toe indicator displays price changes on both axes. The indicator displays in red if prices rise by a certain base value (TicTacToe) and blue if prices fall on the same value. If prices fell / rose by less than a c
FiboZag
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Indicator FiboZag - transfer the indicator to the chart and the Fibonacci levels will be built automatically on the last ZigZag turn. The main advantage lies in the correct construction of Fibonacci levels and markup of price levels. Simple, visual and effective use. The indicator is not redrawn and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
TrendCloud
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Realization of trend movement indication with points for potential stops in the TrendCloud indicator. It can be easily used as an independent trading system. You can interpret this: the location of the course above or below the shadows show the presence of a trend. The transition to the shadow warns of a possible reversal. Entering the price inside the shadow speaks in a flat motion. The indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noises
Doonchian
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Doonchian channel consists of two channel displays. Channel lines are determined by a simple and reliable algorithm. The channel is preferably used for trading inside the channel. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag; simple algorithms are the basis of the work. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. As always a warning, we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
VictoryCPM
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The VictoryCPM (Currency Power Meter) indicator will show the strength of currency pairs. The indicator is created for those traders who prefer to trade several currency pairs at once. This tool is able to display on the trading chart data on the current strength of various currencies. The foreign exchange market has a dynamic structure, which is why different currencies affect each other. For this reason, in order to identify the optimal point for creating an order, it is necessary to familiari
Progressive
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
The  Progressive  Expert System works using sharp tick movements. Works with a deposit of $ 100! The classic method of trading scalping. It is also worth noting that with the allowable spread level, the bot goes through any historical period on any currency pair. There is no point in testing at opening prices, either checkpoints or all tics. It is possible to work on accounts with a floating spread, entry into the market will occur only when the spread is lower than the level specified in the se
Element33
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Экспертная система Element33 работает, на любых типах счетов. Работает как в 4-х так и с 5-значными котировками. Спрэд и реквоты не критичны, подойдет любой брокер. Экспертная система разбивает историю на 4 квартала, для оптимизации рекомендовано три года на периоде H1 или H4. Оптимизацию можно проводить по ценах открытия, результаты мало отличаются от тестирования по реальным тикам, поскольку бот работает по ценам открытия. Оптимизировать достаточно один раз в месяц! Для получения более хороших
FiboPoint
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
WiseBW
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The  WiseBW  indicator simplifies decision making by recognizing turns using the built-in algorithm, and then confirms signals at support / resistance levels. Thus, the indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator can be used both for pipsing at small periods, and for long-term trading. Options: updown  - offset pips for indentation of icons; back  - how many bars to take into account; CountBa
TrendCross
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator bounds the price according to a cyclic wave dependency using moving averages. Thus, all the crossing points, in which the movement is changed considering the indicator period, are the optimal ones. The crossing points can be used as the potential market reversal points. However, do not forget about the complex approach: the indicator signals require additional data to enter the market.
ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
RegressionXP
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Индикатор RegressionXP рассчитывает два типа регрессии и вычисляет среднеквадратичную девиацию цены на данном диапазоне. Важна прямая золотая линия (регрессия первой степени), показывающая направление и состояние текущего тренда на выбранном таймфрейме. Чем больше угол с горизонталью, тем сильнее тренд. Таким образом, мы имеем возможность делать выводы относительно состояния валютной пары по текущему расположению цены относительно линии регрессии. На расстоянии от золотой линии проходят параллел
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review