Vroc_Scalper

Expert advisor trend follower based on the indicator of the same name. It work on any currency pairs,but performs on EURUSD M5. The EA uses Take Profit and Stop Loss.

Stop Loss is intended in deposit currency not in pips. Average positions are opened when the market goes in the opposite direction but all closed at the maximum loss entered or take profit hit. Default setting are optimized by "Forward Test" from 2014 to 2020 and has the right compromise between initial lot and max loss but each one can modify according to their own risk propensity.

Currency Pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Deposit: 1000€ for each 0.1 (2000€ recommended) Leverage : 1:400 (for EU peoples with 1:30 leverage, more funds or a smaller start lot are needed) Parameter Start_Hour/End_Hour = Trading Hour (It's very important to set the correct time, the time must be set to gmt +1, for example: if the server time is gmt +3 trading time will be 12/20 )



) Lot = Fixed Lot Size

Take_Profit = Take Profit in pips

Pips_away = Minimum distance between order (Must be a negative number)

Volume_to_add_Percent = Volume to add expressed as a percentage

Max_Loss_Money = Max loss in deposit currency (Must be a negative number)



Attention: if a different lot is used, the expert advisor must be re-optimized Remember!!! Past performance is no guarantee of future success. Other my product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62878





































