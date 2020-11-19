Vroc Scalper

Vroc_Scalper

Expert advisor trend follower based on the indicator of the same name. It work on any currency pairs,but performs on EURUSD M5. The EA uses Take Profit and Stop Loss.

Stop Loss is intended in deposit currency not in pips. Average positions are opened when the market goes in the opposite direction but all closed at the maximum loss entered or take profit hit. Default setting are optimized by "Forward Test" from 2014 to 2020 and has the right compromise between initial lot and max loss but each one can modify according to their own risk propensity.

Currency Pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Deposit: 1000€ for each 0.1 (2000€ recommended)

Leverage : 1:400 (for EU peoples with 1:30 leverage, more funds or a smaller start lot are needed) 

Parameter

  • Start_Hour/End_Hour = Trading Hour (It's very important to set the correct time, the time must be set to gmt +1, for example: if the server time is gmt +3 trading time will be 12/20 )
  • Lot = Fixed Lot Size
  • Take_Profit = Take Profit in pips
  • Pips_away = Minimum distance between order (Must be a negative number)
  • Volume_to_add_Percent = Volume to add expressed as a percentage
  • Max_Loss_Money = Max loss in deposit currency (Must be a negative number)

Attention: if a different lot is used, the expert advisor must be re-optimized

Remember!!! Past performance is no guarantee of future success.

Other my product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62878











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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
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MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
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Evolution Night Scalper
Michele Catanzaro
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EVOLUTION NIGHT SCALPER Evolution Night Scalper is an expert advisor trend follower that work on any currency pairs,but performs on EURUSD M5 . The EA uses Take Profit and a money Stop Loss. Average positions are opened when the market goes in the opposite direction but all closed at the maximum loss entered or take profit hit. Default setting are optimized by "Forward Test" to reduce overfitting from 2014 to 2021 and has the right compromise between initial lot and max loss but each one can mo
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Vladimir Gazinskii
729
Vladimir Gazinskii 2021.02.01 17:28 
 

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Michele Catanzaro
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Reply from developer Michele Catanzaro 2021.02.15 22:19
thanks for your review
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