Golden Blitz MT5

4.38

EA Golden Blitz – 安全で効果的な金取引ソリューション  \

ローンチプロモーション 

  • 現在の価格で残りわずか1本 
  • 次回価格：$999.99
  • 最終価格：$1999.99

MT4バージョン  

こんにちは。私はEA Gold Blitz 、Diamond Forex Groupファミリーの2番目のEAで、金（XAU/USD）取引専用に設計されています。優れた機能と安全性を重視した設計で、トレーダーの皆様に持続可能で効果的な金取引体験を提供します。  


EA Gold Blitz の特徴  


- 動的ストップロス（SL）：EAは、最近のローソク足の価格範囲に基づいてストップロスを設定します。これにより、SLが市場の状況に柔軟に対応し、変動する市場でも効果的に口座を保護します。  

- 多様な取引戦略：EAには3つの取引戦略が搭載され、それぞれ最大3つのポジションを同時に開くことができます。合計で最大9つの取引が可能です。  

- 柔軟なトレーリングストップ：トレーリングストップによる利益確保機能が含まれています。この機能は、個々の好みに応じてカスタマイズ可能です。  

- 安全性を最優先：すべての取引には事前設定されたストップロスが付属しており、予期せぬリスクから口座を保護します。  


EA Gold Blitz の動作原理  


1. リスクの高い戦略は一切使用しない  
   - マーチンゲールやグリッド戦略は使用しません。  
   - ストップロスなしの取引は行いません。  

2. 偽のAIではない  
   - EA Gold Blitz は本物の取引システムです。  
   - 他のEAが「AI」を謳いながら、実際にはマーチンゲールやグリッドに依存しているものとは異なります。  

3. 長期的な結果に焦点を当てる  
   - EAは完璧なバックテスト結果を提供するわけではありませんが、長期的な利益を目指して取引システムが最適化されています。  

4. 柔軟なリスク設定  
   - 超低リスクから高リスクまで、各トレーダーのニーズに合わせた設定が可能です。  


EAの設定詳細  


- 時間足：M15  
- 取引ペア：XAU/USD  
- 設定入力：デフォルト設定を使用するか、必要に応じてカスタマイズしてください  
- 口座タイプ：どの口座でも対応（低スプレッド口座を推奨）  
- 推奨資金：  
  - $1000（1つの戦略）  
  - $2000（2つの戦略）  
  - $3000（3つの戦略）  
- VPS：安定したEAの動作を確保するために高速VPSを推奨  


リスクに関する注意事項  

- バックテスト結果は参考情報のみであり、実際の取引結果を完全に反映するものではありません  
- パフォーマンスはブローカーごとに異なる場合があります  
- 高リスク設定は避けてください。高リスクは過剰なドローダウンを招く可能性があります  


結論  


EA Gold Blitz は単なる金取引EAではありません。持続可能な利益を目指して設計された信頼性の高いソリューションです。本物の取引戦略、柔軟性、安全性を重視した設計により、このEAは自動金取引に対する見方を変えるでしょう。  

ぜひEA Gold Blitz をお試しください。あなたの取引成功への道を共に歩むパートナーとなります。  
Seth AI Gold MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、私はこのツールを実際の結果をもとに厳密に設計しました。これまでのいくつかの戦略に基づいたツールです。 守護神のセス RA、金の神性に挑戦 金のパターンを分析する AI とノードによって構築された完全なアルゴリズム 人工知能と機械学習を活用した、金の動きに基づく革新的な戦略 金と同じくらい不安定な市場において、それは 投資収益率を最大化するには、堅固で適応的な戦略を持つことが不可欠です。 そのため、当社は安全資産としての金の力と人工知能と機械学習の予測機能を組み合わせた高度な戦略を開発しました。 当社の戦略は、金の価格、マクロ経済的要因、市場動向、その他の重要な指標に関連する大量の過去およびリアルタイムのデータの分析に基づいています。 当社の AI は、機械学習アルゴリズムを使用して隠れたパターンを特定し、将来の金価格の動きを予測し、情報に基づいた投資決定を推奨します。 当社の人工知能の適応性と継続的な学習のおかげで、当社の戦略は市場の変化に動的に適応し、機会を効率的に活用し、リスクを最小限に抑えることができます。 当社は、金ベースの戦略と最先端のテクノロジーに裏
Skullper
Anesu Mavhura
エキスパート
Visit Tradinbots4u.com to download this bot at a discounted price To use this expert advisor you must have: 1000$  min deposit Leverage 1:100 A trading account that only trades standard lots A VPS for optimal performance. A hedge account Trading is a risky investment. Unfortunately many traders blow their accounts because they lack patience or they fail to commit to their strategy. This is why some people decide to trade using a expert advisor.  My expert advisor Skullper is a fully automated
Choppa bot
Tyler Wayne Henry
エキスパート
This code snippet is a comprehensive Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader platform, utilizing or MQL5 programming languages. The EA, named "CHOPPA BOT," is designed to automate trading strategies based on a combination of technical indicators, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Parabolic SAR, Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Simple Moving Average (SMA), and the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX). Here's an overview of its functionality: Initialization and Setup : Up
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
エキスパート
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for GBP/USD traders operating on the H1 timeframe. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and a robust set of protections to deliver consistent, efficient, and secure trading experiences. Suitable for both seasoned traders and newcomers, Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 empowers users to achieve their trading objectives with precision and confidence. Key Features : Optimized for GBP/USD : Fine-tuned to identi
MysticTrader
Leonardo Cubillas Massana
エキスパート
# MysticTrader - Seeking Excellence ## A Project in Evolution   I'm developing MysticTrader and looking for traders to help me improve it. If you test the EA and give me genuine feedback, I'll be extremely grateful. ## ️ Current Features - Pair: EURUSD | Timeframe: H1   - Modes: Normal/Offensive - Use only on DEMO accounts - Integrated risk management ## What I'm Specifically Looking For - Which mode felt more comfortable? - Was the EA easy to install and use? - What would you improve
FREE
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
インディケータ
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Quantum Dow Jones
Marco Brugali
3 (2)
エキスパート
クォンタムダウ・ジョーンズ クォンタムダウ・ジョーンズ 設定 シンボル： US30 時間枠： 5M ロット： ロット 取引あたりの平均利益 最大ドローダウン (MAX DD) 2年間の純利益 0.01 $0.20 $2.76 $240 0.10 $2.00 $27.6 $2,400 1.00 $20.0 $276 $24,000 10.0 $200 $2,760 $240,000 概要 クォンタムダウ・ジョーンズは、ダウ・ジョーンズで運用するために特別に設計された洗練された自動取引ツールです。週に平均45-50回の取引頻度で、このボットは先進的な機械学習アルゴリズムと価格行動の技術を組み合わせて、ユニークで非常に効果的な取引体験を提供します。 性能と信頼性 詳細については説明の画像を参照してください。 ドローダウンの削減： 非常に低いドローダウンを維持し、1％以下で、非常に慎重なリスク管理を保証します。 2年間のバックテスト： 厳格な2年間のバックテストを通じて、ボットは顕著な堅牢性と信頼性を示し、印象的な250％の利益を達成しました。 利益因子： 使用するブローカーによって変動する可
FREE
MAFiA Scalper PRO mt5
Andrii Diachenko
エキスパート
MAFiA Scalper -Bill Williams (BW) expert advisor with a control panel for trading. !!! Advisor will work ONLY on accounts like HEDGE . The type of account can be seen in the upper left corner of the terminal. Example - there   Detailed instructions with illustrations in English, in PDF file format. - You will find a link to the instruction under the video - The video is in Russian, but you can turn on subtitles and choose the translation into your language. The main task of the adviser is to
FJ Universe HFT Turbo
Frantisek Juris
エキスパート
HFT ターボボット | MetaTrader 5 トレーディングロボット HFT ターボボット でトレーディングを加速しましょう。これは、MetaTrader 5（MT5）向けに設計された最先端の自動トレーディングソリューションです。このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、高頻度トレーディング（HFT）戦略を活用し、小さなテイクプロフィット目標と高レバレッジで超高速な取引を実行し、ボラティリティの高い市場での機会を最大化します。 スピードと精度を求めるトレーダーのために構築された HFT ターボボットは、各新しいローソク足の開始時に買いまたは売りポジションを開き、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルをカスタマイズ可能です。ロット単位で取引するか、固定通貨額で取引するかを選択でき、この EA はあなたのスタイルに合わせた柔軟性を提供します。 戦略: LONG: 各サイクルで単一の買いポジションを開き、安定した利益を目指します。 SHORT: 各サイクルで単一の売りポジションを開き、目標利益を追求します。 COMBO: 各サイクルで買いと売りの両方のポジションを開き、多様なトレーデ
