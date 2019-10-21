EA Monolith

5

EA Monolith



EA monolith is a fully automatic, multicurrency Expert Advisor designed for trading on the Forex market in the MT5 terminal on accounts with "netting" orders, "no hedge". 


The EA has a function for closing all orders when a critical drawdown is reached, the size of which is set in the settings, which provides full protection of the deposit.

This version of the Expert Advisor is configured to work on the gold spot tool. If your broker has two decimal places in quotes on the gold/US dollar instrument, you just need to install the Expert Advisor on the chart and enable auto trading. The minimum deposit is 3000 units.
These settings are designed for aggressive trading and are only suitable for brokers with good execution and a small environment.  More conservative settings can be downloaded in discussions or contact me in private messages for them.

In the "default" settings, I recommend changing the end of work on Friday to 15.00. Trading will become much safer.

All large drawdowns in the tester occur on days of strong news in the USA, which are filtered out by the news filter in real trade.

To get news for the filter, you need to add two web addresses to the permissions:

"http://worldtimeapi.org

"https://ec.forexprostools.com"

To work on currency pairs, you need set files with settings. You can take them in the comments or contact me personally.


The Expert Advisor is suitable both for overclocking small deposits on cent accounts, and for professional investment of large deposits.

The EA has a function to close all orders when a critical drawdown is reached, the size of which is set in the settings, which provides full protection of the deposit.

The Expert Advisor can work on any number of currency pairs at the same time.


For settings suitable for your trading style, please contact me or read the discussions.

General recommendations:

The Expert Advisor is designed for the MT5 terminal for all types of accounts. I trade and optimize the EA for netting accounts.

Currency pairs are entered into the corresponding line of settings separated by commas.

The Expert Advisor is installed on ONE chart of ONE currency pair, the one that is the first in the settings line.



Minimum deposit for aggressive settings $ 30 000 (or cents)

Minimum deposit for conservative settings $ 50 000 (or cents) 

The aggressiveness of the settings (possible profit / possible drawdown) can be adjusted both by the trading settings and by adding / excluding currency pairs.

Reviews
Buy_sell
259
Buy_sell 2020.11.11 22:44 
 

Очень хороший профессиональный инструмент, соотношение цены и качества на пять звезд.(Я покупал за 399, пишу это так как цена здесь может меняться). Однако требует понимания принципа его работы и точного соблюдения рекомендаций разработчика, иначе в неумелых руках, как и любой проф. инструмент, может быть опасен. Василий всегда охотно отвечает на вопросы, предоставляет обновленные настройки. Рекомендую всем.

Filter:
Yuriy Uchayev
164
Yuriy Uchayev 2021.08.03 16:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vasiliy Kolesov
3639
Reply from developer Vasiliy Kolesov 2021.08.03 17:47
Спасибо за Ваш отзыв. Я очень рад, что советник Вам понравился.
vladinator
419
vladinator 2020.01.20 14:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Victor Minaev
2564
Victor Minaev 2020.01.19 16:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

