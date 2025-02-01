Golden Blitz MT5

4.38
EA Golden Blitz– 一个安全且高效的黄金交易解决方案  


启动促销！

  • 当前价格仅剩 1 份！ 
  • 下一价格：$999.99
  • 最终价格：$1999.99

MT4版本


你好！我是EA Golden Blitz，是Diamond Forex Group家族中的第二款EA，专为黄金交易（XAU/USD）设计。凭借卓越的功能和安全优先的理念，我承诺为交易者提供可持续且高效的黄金交易体验。  

EA Golden Blitz 有何独特之处？  

- 动态止损（SL）：EA 根据最近K线的价格范围设置止损（SL）。这一功能确保SL能够灵活适应市场变化，更有效地保护您的账户。  

- 多样化交易策略：EA配备了3种交易策略，每种策略最多可同时开启3个订单，总计最多可进行9笔交易。  

- 灵活的移动止盈：提供利用移动止盈锁定利润的功能。您可以根据个人偏好完全自定义该功能。  

- 安全至上：每笔交易均设置了预设止损（SL），以保障您的账户免受意外风险的侵害。  

EA Golden Blitz 的工作原理  

1. 无风险策略：  
   - 不使用马丁策略或网格交易。  
   - 不执行无止损交易。  

2. 无“假AI”：  
   - EA Gold Blitz 是一个真正的交易系统。  
   - 不像其他宣传“人工智能”的EA实际上依赖马丁或网格策略误导客户。  

3. 专注于长期结果：  
   - 虽然EA无法提供完美的回测结果，但其交易系统经过优化，目标是实现可持续的长期盈利。  

4. 灵活的风险级别：  
   - 支持从极低风险到极高风险的设置，满足每位交易者的个性化需求。  

EA 设置详情  

- 时间框架：M15  
- 交易品种：XAU/USD  
- 设置输入：使用默认设置或根据需要自定义  
- 账户类型：任何账户（推荐低点差账户）  
- 推荐资金：  
  - $1000（适用于1种策略）  
  - $2000（适用于2种策略）  
  - $3000（适用于3种策略）  
- VPS：推荐使用高速VPS以确保EA的稳定表现  

风险说明  

- 回测结果仅供参考：回测并不能完全反映真实交易结果。  
- 表现因经纪商而异：不同经纪商的结果可能有所不同。  
- 避免高风险：使用高风险设置可能导致过度回撤。  

总结  

EA Gold Blitz 不仅仅是一款普通的黄金交易EA，它是一个可靠的解决方案，旨在帮助您实现可持续的盈利。凭借真实的交易策略、灵活性和以安全为首要目标的设计，这款EA将改变您对自动化黄金交易的看法。  

立即尝试EA Gold Blitz ，让它陪伴您迈向交易成功的旅程吧！  
评分 15
Screen_shot1
87
Screen_shot1 2025.12.24 04:47 
 

Hi Traders, Golden Blitz is the best EA that I've ever owned. Purchased end of November I'm trading using Strategy 1 low risk setting, fixed lot. All trades have been profitable... except for 1 which was my fault as I panicked and closed out the 3 positions too early! Los, huge congratulations & appreciation to you as the coder/programmer and seller of the Golden Blitz EA... Thank you. Kind regards, Edward

Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar
170
Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar 2025.06.29 05:20 
 

Absolutely blown away by GOLD ISIS! As a dedicated XAU/USD trader, I’ve tested many gold EAs, but none come close to the precision and consistency of this one. The entry logic is sharp, exits are well-calculated, and the risk management is top-tier. Even during volatile sessions, it handles trades with remarkable accuracy. My equity curve has never looked better! Kudos to the developer—not only for creating such a brilliant algorithm but also for being responsive and genuinely helpful. You can tell they truly understand the gold market. Highly recommended for serious gold traders! 💰✨

Boripat Kaewsai
30
Boripat Kaewsai 2025.05.16 01:15 
 

I purchased Gold ISIS MT5 and it perfect. It made ATH profit again. The developers are always active, you can always consult them.This is one of the best Gold EA I've ever encountered.

推荐产品
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Algo Edge
Niklas Templin
3 (2)
专家
Algo Edge EA  -DE40/ Tec100 EA working with high and low from last Candle. Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30 -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent =
FREE
Gold Lady V
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The Gold Lady gold trading advisor for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold trading (XAU/USD). Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller An advisor for analyzing market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and providing highly accurate entry and exit s
Intel Neuron Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
专家
Intel Neuron Bot is an expert system based on a new architecture neural network. For the expert to work, a trained neural network file is required. Some files are ready on the expert's discussion tab. Consultations on the formation of a neural network file can be obtained in private messages or in the product discussion. The bot goes through the entire history on all currency pairs (provided that the trained neural network is loaded). The optimal working timeframe is H1. For training a neural n
Vroc Scalper
Michele Catanzaro
专家
Vroc_Scalper Expert advisor trend follower based on the indicator of the same name. It work on any currency pairs,but performs on EURUSD M5 . The EA uses Take Profit and Stop Loss. Stop Loss is intended in deposit currency not in pips. Average positions are opened when the market goes in the opposite direction but all closed at the maximum loss entered or take profit hit. Default setting are optimized by "Forward Test" from 2014 to 2020 and has the right compromise between initial lot and max lo
LarryTrader
Paul Timothy Turculetu
5 (2)
专家
LarryTrader EA is a fully automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the 5-minute timeframe. The algorithm is built around a dynamic breakout and momentum model, designed to capitalize on intraday price movements with strict risk control. It intelligently adapts to market conditions using volume confirmation, volatility filters, and adaptive stop-loss management. The EA includes advanced risk tools such as partial profit-taking, customizable trailing stops, and break-even logic to protect
FREE
Max Hercules
Aaron Pattni
4.29 (7)
专家
Get it FREE while you can! Will be increased to $100 very shortly after a few downloads!! Join my Discord and Telegram Channel - Max's Strategy For any assistance and help please send me a message here.    https://t.me/Maxs_Strategy https://discord.gg/yysxRUJT&nbsp ; The Max Hercules Strategy is a part of a cross asset market making strategy (Max Cronus) built by myself over years of analysis and strategy building. It takes multiple theories and calculations to trade the market in order to cov
FREE
Max Poseidon
Aaron Pattni
3.33 (3)
专家
Get it FREE while you can! Will be increased to $200 very shortly after a few downloads!! Join my Discord and Telegram Channel - Max's Strategy For any assistance and help please send me a message here.    https://t.me/Maxs_Strategy https://discord.gg/yysxRUJT&nbsp ; GBPUSD and EURUSD Set files can be found in the comments! (please message me if you need help with them) TimeFrames are harcoded, therefore any chart and time will work the same. The Max Poseidon Strategy is a part of a cross ass
FREE
Squid Grid EA
Robert James Poulin
专家
NEW AND IMPROVED SQUID GRID!!!   USE ON 4-HOUR CHARTS FOR BEST PERFORMANCE!! Now with Linear Regression Slope for confirmation. LET THE SQUID... CONTROL YOUR GRID!! Squid Grid is a very simple to use grid trader system that allows the user to just click start and then sit back and relax while Mr. Squid takes care of business! Strategy is based on a user-defined point distance system where a position will be opened once the price moves X amount of points. Multiple positions will continue to open
LueYingM
Xi Wen Tian
专家
[LueYingM] 掠影M-是云端多策略集合版,组件功能丰富 ,可以运行的 网格, 马丁,趋势,头皮 , 云端共享空间库,可自主拓展存储多种策略参数 ,一键调用方便快捷 ================================================================= 当前EA主要使用策略是趋势波段类,启动资金最低 $1000 USD 开单仓量0.5-0.1 原参数设定风格彪悍,风险和产利润都较高,追求稳定收益可自己设置低仓量. EA设置界面功能丰富,所以看起来也很复杂,但这个都不需你逐个设置, EA已有多套云端策略和匹配参数,只需简单加载即可运行 [新手简单操作流程] 装载云端参数 + 加载云端策略,打开EA暂停键即可运行. 特别注意: [购买流程] 因为本EA需要Dll组件连接云端才能正常工作, 市场禁止上传DLL组件,用户无法从市场上直接下载到DLL组件, 所以DLL组件和完整版EA需要作者发送给用户 因此请在购买后,第一时间联系作者, [使用环境] 本EA 在1920X1080分辨率下开发,因为UI界面可调配置选择较多 避免分辨率不同出现重叠
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.87 (15)
专家
Trend Catcher EA Pro —— 基于最受欢迎的趋势捕捉指标 Trend Catcher，在大量用户请求之后，我们终于推出了 Trend Catcher EA。 一款新一代智能交易系统，将算法驱动的自动交易与手动控制相结合，为交易者提供对市场的完全掌控。 它快速、可适应，并专为重视清晰度、性能和自主权的交易者而设计。 该 EA 以 EURUSD 为核心，在真实历史 tick（99.9%）数据上进行优化测试，执行稳定，无重绘、无重算、无延迟。 【用户手册、使用建议】和【测试过的参数预设】请点击链接获取。 核心策略： EA 内置两种策略，可自由选择交易风格： I. Smart Trend Mode（智能趋势模式）—— 单向趋势交易，顺势入场，结构清晰。 低风险，高准确度，无对冲。 II. Dynamic Dual Mode（动态双向模式 / 激进）—— 使用对冲式剥头皮逻辑同时进行双向交易，捕捉每一次波动。 高参与度，全自动执行。 你可以自由选择只做多、只做空或双向交易，使 EA 完全适应你的交易理念。 混合控制系统： Trend Catcher 提供了其他 EA 无法做到的
FREE
Sweet Apple Pro Max
Dang Quoc An
专家
Sweet Apple Pro Max 2.1 - Long term profit Please read before using:  Gaining 30 40 50 even 100% profit within a day and then lose all, have you ever in that situation, or you ever saw someone still in that endless loop, x2 x3 profit then they have nothing. Hey my friend, stop thinking like that anymore, we will never be alive in this market if you are still thinking that you can become a millionaire quickly. Therefore, I am here to tell you these things We can not make profit con
Trading Simulator in StrategyTester
Sandro Begashvili
5 (1)
实用工具
回测模拟器 – 终极实盘与回测交易管理工具 Rhino Backtest Manager 是一款高级交易管理工具，可在 MT5 的 实盘交易（Live Trading） 和 策略测试模式（Strategy Tester Mode） 下无缝运行。不同于传统的交易管理工具仅支持实盘模式， Rhino 经过全面优化，即使在回测过程中也能提供实时交易体验，是策略开发和执行的必备工具。 用户手册 : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758583 MT4 版本 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132410 重要信息: 请勿忘记安装用户手册页面中的字体文件 。 主要功能与优势: 双模式支持 : 兼容 实盘交易 和 策略测试模式 ，轻松测试与优化交易策略。 高级订单执行 : 支持 市价单（Instant）、限价单（Limit）和止损单（Stop） ，可精准调整 手数 和基于风险的交易量。 完善的风险管理 : 可配置 止损（SL）、止盈（TP） 和 盈亏比（RR） ，实现资金控制。 全面的交易统计 :
Gold Veritas MT5
Marat Baiburin
3.19 (21)
专家
Discount on all my products until 01.05.  Gold Veritas 是一款适用于安静时间的全自动外汇专家顾问。 监控顾问的工作：  https  :// www.mql5.com/en/users/bayburinmarat/seller   正确的 GMT 设置：   https   :// www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/743531 最容易理解和最简单优化所需的所有参数仅在 6 种设置中可用。您可以根据自己的喜好调整顾问：调整风险水平或为特定经纪人自行定制。 EA 代码中已经内置了 4 个货币对的参数：XAUUSD、XAUJPY、XAUAUD、XAUEUR。请注意，并非所有经纪人都提供此类交易对。您可以使用默认设置或根据需要更改设置。 优点： 可以使用挂单 - 这大大减少了滑点 EA不使用平均订单、马丁格尔和其他危险的交易方法 所有交易将在 3-5 小时内关闭 每笔交易均附有止损和止盈，以及交易期限 内置波动率过滤器，针对每个货币对进行优化 EA 不使用新闻过滤器 所有交易均符合先进先出规则 建议： 100 美元交易
Dark Gold m1 TF
Hudhaifa Mohammed Salih Abdullah Ali
专家
Forex gold ea trade with high accuracy  This ea will give you a higher win rate with lower drawdown ,  Order number is 4 to 3 by month . This ea is optimized by your broker history data  So please contact me after purchase . Tf : 1m  Risk: 1000 = 0.05 lot size Ea Strategy : 1- order open : bollinger bands                        bears power  2- order close : envelopes                           bollinger bands Please send me  your review 
FVG Trader Pro
Erik Gall
专家
Fair Value Gap EA on the 1hour chart. Finds Fair value gaps, and places smart trades based on them.  No unrealistic bullshit, pure price action, no lagging indicators. steady profit stream. NSTRUMENT   SPECIFICATIONS Symbol: XAUUSD  Timeframe: 1H       ACCOUNT   REQUIREMENTS Type: any Spreads: Low Spread Min Deposit: $2000   Before running on live, do some backtests to find a good setting. or message me. give it a try and leave a positve comment. impress yourself from the DEMO . Better yet, le
Quantum Field
Ihar Tsitou
专家
Торговля с помощью AI Model-2, который просчитывает вероятностные квантовые поля распределения цены. Валютная пара : AUDCAD М5 Живой Сигнал:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2348992?source=Site+Profile+Seller Panel - Включить или отключить торговую панель. Panel AI - Включить или отключить торговую панель. Enable background -  Включить или отключить задний фон. AutoClose - значение больше 0 то советник будет закрывать суммарную прибыль по всем открытым позициям. Значение задается в валюте деп
Luna AI Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
专家
推出促销活动： 仅售 1 份，售价 399 美元 最终售价：2000$ 该 EA 的销售数量有限 借助市场上最先进的“均值反向”交易机器人 Luna AI Pro EA   ，释放人工智能的力量，将您的交易提升到前所未有的高度。 这个尖端的人工智能驱动系统旨在满足经验丰富的交易者和初学者的需求，配备了广泛的功能来优化您的交易策略并最大化您的利润。 使用 Luna AI Pro 释放您交易策略的全部潜力。 拥抱交易的未来，让先进的人工智能彻底改变您的投资之旅。 体验当今人工智能的力量，加入全球成功交易者的行列。 为什么这个 EA 与众不同： OneChartSetup -> 运行 1 个图表中的所有货币对 个人表现监控：如果表现不佳，每对货币对的风险将自动降低，如果再次盈利，风险将再次增加。 不使用有风险的交易技术，如鞅、网格或具有非常宽止损的交易等 严格的贸易和风险管理 经过验证的真实账户跟踪记录：已经运行一年多 没有虚假/操纵的回测 实时结果（低风险）：    https ://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1502590 设置 EA：    https:
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Super Hedge Fighter MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Important Note: Please Adjust the "Distance Between Orders" Setting. Reduce it to achieve optimal results, ideally between 2 and 10. Trading in Forex and volatile markets can be challenging and risky. No strategy will be effect
SR Breakout EA MT5
Timo Roth
专家
SR Breakout EA MT4 Launch Promo: Depending on the demand, the EA may become a paid product in the future. Presets:  Click Here Key Features: Easy Installation : Ready to go in just a few steps - simply drag the EA onto any chart and load the settings. Safe Risk Management:   No martingale, grid, or other high-risk money management techniques. Risk management, stop loss, and take profit levels can be adjusted in the settings. Customizable Parameters:   Flexible configuration for individual tradin
FREE
Seth AI Gold MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
专家
你好交易者，我根据我之前的几个策略严格设计了这个具有真实结果的工具， RA 神的保护神赛斯，挑战黄金的神性 由人工智能和节点构建的完整算法，分析黄金形态 基于黄金走势的创新策略，由人工智能和机器学习提供支持 在像黄金一样波动的市场中，它是 拥有可靠且适应性强的策略来最大化我们的投资回报至关重要。 这就是为什么我们开发了一种先进的策略，将黄金作为避险资产的力量与人工智能和机器学习的预测能力结合起来。 我们的策略基于分析与黄金价格、宏观经济因素、市场趋势和其他关键指标相关的大量历史和实时数据。 使用机器学习算法，我们的人工智能能够识别隐藏的模式，预测未来的黄金价格走势并推荐明智的投资决策。 得益于人工智能的适应性和持续学习性，我们的策略可以根据市场变化动态调整，有效地利用机会并最大限度地降低风险。 凭借我们以黄金为基础的战略并以尖端技术为后盾，我们已准备好以信心和洞察力驾驭黄金市场的复杂性。 加入我们，踏上这段激动人心的财务成功之旅！” 其中最主要的两件事是我设计了 extractFeatures 和 trainModel 函数，这将负责设计蜡烛、解构滑点并学习它如何移动以适应价差和
Skullper
Anesu Mavhura
专家
Visit Tradinbots4u.com to download this bot at a discounted price To use this expert advisor you must have: 1000$  min deposit Leverage 1:100 A trading account that only trades standard lots A VPS for optimal performance. A hedge account Trading is a risky investment. Unfortunately many traders blow their accounts because they lack patience or they fail to commit to their strategy. This is why some people decide to trade using a expert advisor.  My expert advisor Skullper is a fully automated
Choppa bot
Tyler Wayne Henry
专家
This code snippet is a comprehensive Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader platform, utilizing or MQL5 programming languages. The EA, named "CHOPPA BOT," is designed to automate trading strategies based on a combination of technical indicators, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Parabolic SAR, Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Simple Moving Average (SMA), and the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX). Here's an overview of its functionality: Initialization and Setup : Up
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
专家
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for GBP/USD traders operating on the H1 timeframe. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and a robust set of protections to deliver consistent, efficient, and secure trading experiences. Suitable for both seasoned traders and newcomers, Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 empowers users to achieve their trading objectives with precision and confidence. Key Features : Optimized for GBP/USD : Fine-tuned to identi
MysticTrader
Leonardo Cubillas Massana
专家
# MysticTrader - Seeking Excellence ## A Project in Evolution   I'm developing MysticTrader and looking for traders to help me improve it. If you test the EA and give me genuine feedback, I'll be extremely grateful. ## ️ Current Features - Pair: EURUSD | Timeframe: H1   - Modes: Normal/Offensive - Use only on DEMO accounts - Integrated risk management ## What I'm Specifically Looking For - Which mode felt more comfortable? - Was the EA easy to install and use? - What would you improve
FREE
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Quantum Dow Jones
Marco Brugali
3 (2)
专家
量子道琼斯 量子道琼斯 设置 标志： US30 时间框架： 5M 手数： 手数 每笔交易平均盈利 最大回撤 (MAX DD) 2年净利润 0.01 $0.20 $2.76 $240 0.10 $2.00 $27.6 $2,400 1.00 $20.0 $276 $24,000 10.0 $200 $2,760 $240,000 概览 量子道琼斯是一个专为道琼斯指数操作设计的复杂自动交易工具。这个机器人平均每周进行45-50次交易，结合了先进的机器学习算法和价格行为技术，提供了独特且高效的交易体验。 性能和可靠性 请查看描述中的图片获取视觉细节。 降低回撤： 维持极低的回撤率，低于1%，从而确保了异常谨慎的风险管理。 2年回测： 通过严格的两年回测，证明了其稳定性和可靠性，以及令人印象深刻的250%的利润。 盈利因子： 根据所使用的经纪商不同，盈利因子在2到2.2之间变动，证明了其盈利能力和一致性。 技术与策略 机器学习机制与价格行为分析的结合，使得这个机器人能够动态适应市场条件，并智能地利用交易机会。我们确认，我们的策略中没有使用任何马丁格尔或网格系统，符合我们对长期稳定性和可持续性的
FREE
MAFiA Scalper PRO mt5
Andrii Diachenko
专家
MAFiA Scalper -Bill Williams (BW) expert advisor with a control panel for trading. !!! Advisor will work ONLY on accounts like HEDGE . The type of account can be seen in the upper left corner of the terminal. Example - there   Detailed instructions with illustrations in English, in PDF file format. - You will find a link to the instruction under the video - The video is in Russian, but you can turn on subtitles and choose the translation into your language. The main task of the adviser is to
FJ Universe HFT Turbo
Frantisek Juris
专家
HFT 涡轮机器人 | MetaTrader 5 交易机器人 通过 HFT 涡轮机器人 加速您的交易，这是一款为 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 设计的尖端自动化交易解决方案。此专家顾问 (EA) 利用高频交易 (HFT) 策略，以小额止盈目标和高杠杆执行闪电般的交易，最大化波动市场中的机会。 专为追求速度和精准的交易者打造，HFT 涡轮机器人在每个新K线开盘时开启买入或卖出头寸，并提供可自定义的止损和止盈水平。无论您偏好以手数还是固定货币金额进行交易，此 EA 提供灵活性以适应您的风格。 策略： 多头 (LONG)： 每个周期开启一个多头头寸，以获得稳定收益。 空头 (SHORT)： 每个周期开启一个空头头寸，以实现目标利润。 组合 (COMBO)： 每个周期同时开启多头和空头头寸，以实现多元化交易。 趋势 (TREND)： 每个周期根据上一根K线的收盘方向开启一个多头或空头头寸。 反转 (REVERSE)： 每个周期在与上一根K线收盘方向相反的方向开启一个多头或空头头寸。 激进多头 (LONG_EXTREME)： 每次K线收盘时开启一个多头订单，适合激进的看涨策略。 激进空
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
专家
新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
专家
黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
专家
概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD (黄金) 设计的专家顾问 (Expert Advisor)。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期 (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) 触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格 (grid)、马丁格尔 (martingale) 或平均成本技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载 Set 文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时跨多个时间周期分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析最近的一系列特定柱状线，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续的下行趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一个 H4 柱的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易时段低点的价格行为，以识别潜在
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
专家
Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
专家
AxonShift — 具有自适应执行逻辑的算法交易系统 AxonShift 是一款专为 XAUUSD 在 H1 时间周期上开发和优化的自动化交易算法。该系统采用模块化结构，通过分析短期价格动态与中期趋势脉冲的结合来理解市场行为。它避免了对市场噪音的过度反应，不依赖高频操作，而是聚焦于在特定结构条件触发下的可控交易周期。 每一笔交易都基于预设的场景逻辑进行触发，依赖于内部筛选器、价格阈值与波动性上下文。AxonShift 不使用马丁策略、网格系统或仓位加倍方法，从而确保在不同市场条件下执行行为的可预期性和一致性。 该系统在每笔交易中都采用固定的止损（Stop Loss）与止盈（Take Profit）水平，从而维持明确的风险管理框架。此结构使其能够适用于支持市场执行的经纪商，并允许在明确定义的资本模型下部署。AxonShift 的执行机制稳定且不依赖外部指标或随机行为。 系统不依赖新闻事件、外部数据源或概率预测。其核心方法建立在黄金市场特有的行为模式上，包括局部波动区域、方向性微型突破以及短周期内的价格响应。开发过程中特别考虑了 XAUUSD 的非对称波动性与日内流动性节奏。 实盘信号
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
专家
首次在此平台上 | 一个了解市场的EA 这是该平台上首个使用 Deep Seek 全部功能的专家顾问（EA）。 结合 Dynamic Reversal Zoning 策略，创建了一个不仅能识别市场动态，更能理解市场行为的系统。 实时信号 __________     设置 时间周期： H1 杠杆： 最低 1:30 入金： 至少 $200 交易品种： XAUUSD 经纪商： 不限 Deep Seek 与反转策略的结合是全新的——这正是它特别吸引人的地方。如果你正在寻找新的交易方式， 不要错过这个EA。它是这里第一个此类系统，可能也是自动化交易的新方向的开始。 与其依赖固定模式或预设策略，不如采用此EA的自适应方式。它能识别并理解  市场变化 – 并据此进行调整。  专注于反转区域和压力分析，它远比传统工具更深入。 Deep Seek 简介 Deep Seek 是一个基于先进数据结构的现代分析模型。 它实时扫描市场，识别模式，评估波动性，并洞察传统指标忽视的部分 。 Deep Seek 在以下方面表现尤为出色： 评估市场强弱 识别过渡区域 适应市场阶段变化 AI 系统 交易能力
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
专家
AIQ 版本 5.0 - 通过机构架构实现自主智能 从基于规则的自动化演变为真正的自主智能代表了算法交易的自然进步。十多年前机构量化交易台开始探索的内容已经成熟为实际实施。AIQ 版本 5.0 体现了这种成熟：复杂的多模型 AI 分析、独立验证架构，以及通过广泛的生产部署而完善的持续学习系统。 这不是添加了 AI 功能的自动化。这是从基础构建的自主智能，基于多年研究机构交易台如何构建决策验证、管理运营可靠性和实施自适应学习系统。版本 5.0 代表了这种开发方法的顶峰。 版本 5.0 提供超过 300+ AI 模型的访问，包括 55+ 免费集成模型、提供独立验证的双重 AI 分析师和风险管理器角色、具有自动故障转移的主辅 API 架构确保零停机运行、专有的 Sacred Phi 仓位管理系统，以及随市场条件持续演化的高级神经网络权重训练。系统以 10 倍速度执行增强型网络搜索以获取实时市场情报，同时在多个时间框架内执行机构级分析。 基于多年完善的进化增强： 300+ AI 模型生态系统，含 55+ 免费选项： 直接 API 集成机构级提供商，包括 DeepSeek R1、OpenAI
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝 (
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
2.14 (7)
专家
欢迎来到     GoldSKY EA 是一款高效的 XAUUSD（黄金）日内交易程序。由我们的团队开发，旨在……     普通账户、资金支持的专业账户和专业挑战！     IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller GoldSky 使用 1 分钟时间框架的图表。5 年和 10 年的回测结果可在评论区找到。该系统在长期使用相同设置的情况下表现良好，展现出稳健性和持久性。 该智能交易系统在欧洲交易时段开始至美国交易时段结束期间进行交易。不持有隔夜交易，所有未平仓交易均在当日结束
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.75 (61)
专家
Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD、XAUUSD 和 AUDCAD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验非凡。 加入我们拥有超过 7000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT4 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销价：599 美元（购买 5 次前）|
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
专家
AI MAP 交易系统 AI MAP 交易系统 AI MAP 是一款自动化智能顾问，旨在分析市场状况并基于算法逻辑执行交易。该系统利用多层分析框架来评估价格走势、交易量和市场情绪，无需人工干预。 实时监控（+ 3个月）    || 聊天群组    系统架构 EA 集成了专门的处理模块来处理不同的市场方面： 实时价格走势和交易量分析 新闻情绪和经济日历整合 技术指标综合 风险评估和波动性预测 支撑位和阻力位映射 交易策略 该系统通过根据账户净值和当前市场状况自动调整交易规模来管理持仓。它采用动态止损机制和获利策略来维持风险参数。只有当多个分析模块对市场方向达成一致时才会执行交易。 主要特点 基于账户净值的自动持仓规模计算。 具有经济新闻过滤的市场分析。 动态利润目标和止损调整。 周末持仓保护功能。 多时间框架分析。 推荐货币对 该系统针对具有足够波动性的货币对进行了优化，包括： 主要货币对和交叉盘： GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY 贵金属： XAUUSD（黄金） 账户建议 保守型： 最低余额 $500（建议 $1,000） 时间框架 H
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
专家
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) 面向 XAUUSD 的精准交易 Live Signal Avalut X1 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 上 XAUUSD（黄金） 自动化交易的专业智能交易系统（EA）。该系统在一个 EA 中集成四种互补策略，以应对不同的市场状态。它在 MT5 上独立运行，无需外部 DLL 或第三方安装程序。 关键功能 四策略合一：相互配合的策略覆盖趋势、震荡与波动等阶段。 专项风险管理：每笔交易均设硬性止损与止盈；动态 X 跟踪止损。 高级过滤方法：用于优化入场的高级 EZ 过滤器。 自动时区处理：策略基于 GMT+3 开发，自动检测并校正经纪商时差。 丰富参数：提供全面的配置输入；默认参数可直接使用，无需外部 set 文件。 EA 面板：图表内信息面板，支持可选主题（深色、浅色、Edgezone）。 开发与验证 机构级方法：走步优化（Walk-Forward）、样本外验证、蒙特卡罗重采样、参数稳定性与敏感性检查。 AI 辅助的研发与监控：研究与实时诊断由 AI 工具支持；仅在必要时更新参数
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比特币 EA？ 掌握不可预
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
作者的更多信息
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
专家
重要提示： 当前价格的可售数量有限。 价格即将上涨至 $1999.99。 Download Setfiles Detail Guide VEGA BOT – 终极多策略趋势交易智能EA 欢迎使用 Vega BOT —— 一款将多种专业趋势跟随策略整合于一体、具备高度灵活性与强大自定义能力的智能交易系统。 无论您是新手交易者还是经验丰富的算法交易用户，Vega BOT 都能让您无需编程即可构建并优化属于自己的交易模型。 多策略引擎 —— 适用于所有市场 Vega BOT 能够在各种市场环境下稳定运行，并适用于以下主要资产类别： * 外汇 * 黄金 * 指数 * 加密货币 * Standard、Raw、ECN、Pro、Cent 等账户类型 您可选择多周期共振确认，或仅使用单一周期。EA 能够灵活适应多种市场特性与交易风格。 内置 10+ 优化策略 Setfiles 提供十多个可直接使用的预设策略，包括： * 剥头皮策略 * 突破模型 * 趋势跟随系统 * 动量型策略 * 波动率驱动模型 加载 setfile 后即可立即交易，无需额外设置。 打造属于您的趋势策略 Vega
EA Forex Scalping
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
专家
EA Forex Scalping 是一款专为三大主要货币对（EURUSD、USDJPY 和 GBPUSD）设计的智能交易系统。 信号 此价格仅剩 1 份，共 10 份 下一价格：$699.99 支持 MT4 与 MT5 不使用 网格、马丁策略、人工智能、神经网络或套利。 每笔交易都有严格设定的 止损（SL），并根据不同货币对而不同。 使用 移动止盈（Trailing Stop） 来锁定利润。 该 EA 已在真实账户中运行超过 6 个月 EA 支持用户根据 Prop firm 要求调整设置， 推荐设置： 货币对：EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD 周期：H1 支持所有账户类型（Raw 或 Standard） 推荐经纪商：ICM Standard 或 Raw 免费远程协助安装 建议使用 VPS 保持全天候运行 任何杠杆比例皆可，最低 1:30 建议先在模拟账户中熟悉使用方法 最低入金建议为 $100 注意事项： 此 EA 不使用 ChatGPT、AI 或其他虚构技术，请勿被虚假宣传误导。 本产品 不保证 100% 获利或线性盈利，没有任何系统可以做到这一点。 我是实际交
Titan Breaker EA
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
专家
欢迎使用 TITAN BREAKER EA 重要通知 目前价格限量发售 价格即将提升至 $1599.99 实时信号 – US30，NAS100 关于 TITAN BREAKER EA TITAN BREAKER EA 是一款先进的交易系统，由三个专注于US30和纳斯达克（NASDAQ）交易的EA核心策略整合而成，经过进一步优化升级，形成了一个全新的长期交易策略。 该系统设计目标是达到约60–70%的胜率，但更注重高风险回报比的交易。这使得亏损较小而盈利较大，帮助EA抓住市场主要波动，最大化每笔交易的收益。 主要特点 * 不使用马丁格尔策略 * 不使用网格交易策略 * 每笔交易固定止损70点 * 提供三种不同的交易策略供选择 * 可选择每次信号开1、2或3笔交易 * 推荐交易品种：US30和NAS100（USTEC） * 也支持其他品种，如XAUUSD、GBPUSD、EURUSD等（即将支持） 推荐设置 主要设置： * 交易品种：US30和NAS100（USTEC） * 时间周期：M15（适用范围从M10到H1） * 账户类型：任意（推荐IC Markets经纪商） *
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
专家
24小时限时抢购 - 仅售 $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" 是一款专为参与HFT挑战而设计的专家顾问（EA），交易美元指数对。 欲了解更多顶级专家顾问和指标，请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 我是洛斯，请订阅以获取更多更新： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ 什么是HFT？ 高频交易（HFT）是一种利用强大的计算机程序在几分之一秒内执行大量订单的交易方法。HFT利用复杂的算法分析多个市场，并根据当前市场条件执行订单。拥有最快执行速度的交易者往往更有利润，HFT以高周转率和订单到交易比率为特征。 因此，此EA仅适用于挑战的1步或2步，并且不适用于真实或资金账户。 2/ 主要特点 - 一次购买，可用于无限账户 - 使用高风险-回报比和非常小的止损的策略 - 支持超过14家为挑战的1步或2步提供HFT支持的专业公司 - 在购买机器人后提供终身支持 - 提供安装的视频教程 - 针对初学者提供Team Viewe
Gold Trend Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.11 (9)
专家
欢迎使用 Gold Trend Scalping 促销活动： 下一个价格：$899.99 最终价格：$1999.99 Gold Trend Scalping 是我专为黄金设计的第一个EA。 该EA采用基于较大时间框架的趋势跟随交易策略。 它使用超级趋势指标来检测较大时间框架的主要趋势，然后在较小时间框架上开仓。 每笔交易EA都使用固定的止损，设定为100点。 此外，它还包含一个追踪止损来确保盈利。 该EA不使用风险较大的策略，如马丁格尔或网格交易。 它旨在延续前作US30 Scalper、Quantum Algo 和 Diamond Titan的成功，始终以安全和长期目标为优先。 注意事项 该EA不使用ChatGPT，也不依赖AI或其他许多作者在描述中故意加入的虚构元素。请小心，不要陷入这种陷阱。 该EA也不会直线产生利润或100%赢利。世界上没有任何系统能够做到这一点；所有类似的声明都是被操纵的。 我一直是一个使用真实账户和真实系统进行交易的开发者，因此在某些时期出现亏损是正常的。我不试图欺骗我的客户。如果你想评估该EA的质量，请至少等待3-6个月以观察其表现。 设置： -
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
专家
介绍 Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – 智能加密货币交易EA 推出促销： 当前价格仅剩 3 个名额！ 最终价格：$3333.33 赠品 - 购买终身 Bitcoin Scalping 即可免费获得 EA EURUSD 算法交易（2 个账户）=> 私信咨询获取更多详情！！！ EA 实时信号 MT4 版本 为什么 Bitcoin 今天如此重要 Bitcoin 已经不仅仅是数字货币——它是一次金融革命。作为加密货币的先驱，Bitcoin 是全球交易量最大、最具认知度的加密资产。凭借其波动性和日益增长的接受度，Bitcoin 为交易者提供了巨大的机会。然而，这些机会伴随着风险，而 Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 可以帮助你更智能地交易。 推出组合包： 组合包 1 - 购买终身 Gold Trend Scalping + Bitcoin Scalping。免费赠送 EA 外汇算法交易（不限账户数量）=> 私信咨询获取更多详情！ 组合包 2 - 购买终身 Nasdaq Algo + Bitcoin Scalping。免费赠送 EA Gold Trend
EurUsd Algo Trading
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (2)
专家
EURUSD算法交易 是一款简单而高效的MT5平台交易机器人（EA）。此EA专为全球最稳定的货币对EURUSD设计。 该EA采用日内交易策略，其中90%的交易在几小时内完成。EA重点在H1时间框架中识别关键价位，以找到入场点并设置合适的预定义止损（SL）水平。 EA支持跟踪止损功能，帮助交易者锁定利润并提供很高的胜率。此外，还包含多项资金管理功能、时间管理、回撤控制和新闻管理工具，适用于不同的交易风格和账户类型。 EA已在过去17年间通过回测，成功应对了包括2008年金融危机、2019年新冠疫情及其他经济衰退等多种经济环境。 最低账户资金要求无严格限制，用户可以用几百美元的小额资本开始交易。 设置： - 货币对：EURUSD  - 时间框架：任意  - 最低存款：任意（取决于您的经纪商要求，若需开5单，建议至少300美元）  - 账户类型：任意（推荐使用IC Market标准账户，无佣金） 参数的详细解释 特点： - 交易EURUSD。  - 不使用马丁格尔、网格或对冲策略。  - 每笔交易均设有止损保护。  - 内置自动手数调整功能。  - 安装便捷，无需更改设置，默认设置适用
筛选:
Screen_shot1
87
Screen_shot1 2025.12.24 04:47 
 

Hi Traders, Golden Blitz is the best EA that I've ever owned. Purchased end of November I'm trading using Strategy 1 low risk setting, fixed lot. All trades have been profitable... except for 1 which was my fault as I panicked and closed out the 3 positions too early! Los, huge congratulations & appreciation to you as the coder/programmer and seller of the Golden Blitz EA... Thank you. Kind regards, Edward

Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar
170
Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar 2025.06.29 05:20 
 

Absolutely blown away by GOLD ISIS! As a dedicated XAU/USD trader, I’ve tested many gold EAs, but none come close to the precision and consistency of this one. The entry logic is sharp, exits are well-calculated, and the risk management is top-tier. Even during volatile sessions, it handles trades with remarkable accuracy. My equity curve has never looked better! Kudos to the developer—not only for creating such a brilliant algorithm but also for being responsive and genuinely helpful. You can tell they truly understand the gold market. Highly recommended for serious gold traders! 💰✨

Jason
146
Jason 2025.06.25 15:24 
 

Stable EA, good support

Boripat Kaewsai
30
Boripat Kaewsai 2025.05.16 01:15 
 

I purchased Gold ISIS MT5 and it perfect. It made ATH profit again. The developers are always active, you can always consult them.This is one of the best Gold EA I've ever encountered.

Trần Minh
24
Trần Minh 2025.04.20 23:50 
 

Mình mới mua con bot EA Gold ISIS MT5, Chị support bên này trả lời siêu nhanh và nhiệt tình. Hỏi gì cũng được hướng dẫn kỹ, rất dễ hiểu. Cảm giác được quan tâm, yên tâm dùng hơn hẳn. Rất hài lòng!

Abdulredha Abdulla Muhssin Barakat
125
Abdulredha Abdulla Muhssin Barakat 2025.04.05 09:00 
 

i purchased Gold isis mt5 but its not working

Lo Thi Mai Loan
12601
来自开发人员的回复 Lo Thi Mai Loan 2025.04.06 07:46
Hello, How is the EA not working?
Why didn’t you message me to get support, but instead left an unreasonable 1-star review like this? Updated: A fake reviewer. Because there’s no feedback at all from any real buyer. Deliberately trying to sabotage me.
hoaithuong25041998
32
hoaithuong25041998 2025.04.03 07:45 
 

con ea chạy ổn định vô lệnh hơi lâu 1 tý ,nhìn chung rất ổn

smahil
194
smahil 2025.03.25 04:49 
 

I have been using this Gold isis for about 1 month now and it is performing good. The support is good the author responds fast to any inquires.

Nice Trader
2744
Aller Uja 2025.03.20 21:58 
 

I have been testing this EA since its public release, though for a relatively short time—just over 1.5 months. However, the EA has performed very well and seems to be worth its price. I have now added it to my real-money account with a lower risk setting. This EA is highly profitable in strong, trending gold movements, which have clearly been present recently. The developer is very reliable, and the systems she provides are real and functional. I own several of her products, and while some have been more successful than others, I consider that a normal part of trading with EAs. Just like in manual trading, losses are a natural part of the process. I reserve the right to update my review if I notice a decline in the EA's reliability. 🙂

Eleena
485
Eleena 2025.03.19 20:20 
 

Good EA low risk , decent returns

Othman Mohammed O Almahrab
544
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab 2025.03.06 10:18 
 

Sometimes I win and sometimes I lose. I don't understand this robot.

**********************************************************************************************

I'm sorry, but this is not personal. I will come back and evaluate it a month from now.

Lo Thi Mai Loan
12601
来自开发人员的回复 Lo Thi Mai Loan 2025.03.06 10:31
Hello, You have only been using the EA for one week. It's completely normal to have both winning and losing trades in trading. This is a real system. Please use the system for a longer period to understand its performance. Currently, the performance has been very good for the past 3 months. You have only used it for a week, so how can you rate the EA 3 stars? If you don't understand anything about the EA, please message me for detailed guidance.
Wantanakorn
364
Wantanakorn 2025.03.04 15:35 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Michael Arthur Schorr
1745
Michael Arthur Schorr 2025.02.22 17:23 
 

Good EA, active developer, honest and solid system. Recommended.

cyberhiga
1098
cyberhiga 2025.02.19 13:12 
 

I purchased Gold ISIS MT5 and it is doing great. I have not lost yet. I will try Lo Thi Mai Loan's other EAs.

dennisyung2023
279
dennisyung2023 2025.02.17 13:55 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

回复评论